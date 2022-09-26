ZEE Bangla Cinema unveils new brand identity

ZEE Bangla Cinema has unveiled in time for the upcoming festive season a new brand identity that highlights how movies have the power to make everything magical.

ZEE Bangla Cinema’s new tagline – ‘Hok Na Ektu Magic’, echoes this brand purpose.

ZEE Bangla Cinema’s new identity was revealed during the World Television Premiere of the blockbuster of the year, ‘Aparajito – The Undefeated’ starring Jeetu Kamal and Saayoni Ghosh, directed by Anik Datta.

Commenting on the announcement, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) said, “Bengali cinema has always held a special place in the history of Indian films. From its beginnings in the 1920s, Bengali cinema has achieved global acclaim and popularity. From Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen to our contemporary filmmakers today, Bengali cinema has always been a creative powerhouse. It is an honor for us to celebrate this love for cinema and magic on the occasion of ZEE Bangla Cinema completing 10 successful years of entertaining viewers. As one of the leading and most-loved channel in the Bangla movie-entertainment category, we cater to the audiences’ varied preferences with a special content curation. ‘Notun Cinema Proti Robibaar’ will strengthen our market share as we aggressively widen our movie library and bring the best of movie content for our viewers.”

Talking about the channel’s revamped brand identity, Jalaluddin Mondal – Chief Channel Officer of ZEE Bangla Cinema and Head Marketing – East said, “As ZEE Bangla Cinema completes a decade of passion for Bengali cinema, we decided to celebrate and build on our love for cinema by giving our viewers a brand-new experience. The new brand identity is accompanied by a slew of new initiatives to delight our viewers. A new slot strategy with each slot featuring films curated on the basis of audience demand and the genres they love is just the beginning. The icing on the cake is the most talked about and latest Weekend Television Premieres for the ultimate weekend experience. As we enter a new decade, we will create Movie++ experience with special music and movie events to cater to the Bengali lover for literature, music and culture.”

Talking about the new brand identity, Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Content SBU – ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) said, “Zee Bangla Cinema has always championed the power of cinema as an inspiring and binding medium that creates unforgettable moments of magic around the television. Our new brand identity is our way of celebrating this intrinsic bond with every Bengali movie lover. As we complete a decade, we promise to keep bringing the magic of Bengali cinema alive for our viewers in every moment of their lives as expressed in our new brand thought ‘Hok Na Ektu Magic!’. The design of the new brand identity expresses the ‘Golden Circle of Special’ that curates’ moments of magic every day brought alive through a vibrant color play that is nuanced for the category and region. The refreshed design aesthetics will not only enhance the visual appeal, but will facilitate intuitive content discovery creating an immersive experience.”

ZEE Bangla Cinema is promoting the new brand identity with a high-octane campaign, which will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across mediums – OOH, Print as well as its social media channels including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

