Zee Sarthak partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for campaign against domestic violence

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Odia channel Zee Sarthak seeks to highlight one of the most pressing issues surrounding women. In association with its creative partner L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, it has launched an integrated ad campaign that highlights the rampant domestic abuse witnessed by housewives in India.

To highlight this plight faced by women across households in India, Zee Sarthak has launched a campaign that shares a heart-warming yet provoking story from the POV of a child.

The film shows a classroom setting where children are seen engaging in a drawing session. While the teacher is seen encouraging the children on their creative interpretation, she happens to come across one such drawing that shows Maa Durga being attacked by Mahishasura. Taken aback, she questions the child that this is not what transpires but the reality is other way round where Mahishasura is defeated by Maa Durga. The child replies saying that while may be the case, it is not what transpires at his home where his mother is subjected to constant domestic abuse. The film ends with a callout action urging women to take a stand and speak about the issue by calling the helpline number 112 to report such incidents.

Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Seal, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Sarthak said: “The Zee Sarthak family is a firm advocate of Women’s rights. Our channel content is known to deal with topics that are about women and matter to them. We want their stories to be told. We want their voices to be heard. We have tried to make our platform open and inclusive enough to empower women. Our latest work, #ZeeSarthakNari brings to life this philosophy in an impactful yet delicate way. It not only raises awareness on the issue of domestic violence but also depicts how young minds have to bear the burden of it as well. We know help is needed and that it may not always be easily available, keeping this in mind we have also introduced a helpline that can provide tangible resources to the victims. We hope that our small steps can create big ripples for those who need them.”

Adding his views, Rohit Malkani, Joint NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “While a lot of brands choose to ‘celebrate and salute’ women on Women’s Day, we decided to not be the proverbial ostrich. There are several injustices that still need to be brought to light and solved in India. A simple data point on domestic violence led us to create this hard hitting film for Women’s Day but seen through the eyes of a child. Like someone once said, ‘Wisdom often comes from the mouths of babes’.”

The campaign is currently live and will span popular platforms including television, digital and outdoor.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)