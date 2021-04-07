Zee Kannada to mark Ugadi celebrations with Kutumba Utsava

Zee Kannada will be celebrating Ugadi this year with a 3-hour comedy and entertainment-based event. To watch, tune into Zee Kutumba Utsava on 10th and 11th April from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

This year, the channel has hand-picked some of the actors in the Sandalwood industry such as Umashree, Vinaya Prasad, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Sudharani, Umashree from the show soon to be launched, Puttakkana Makkalu, for their legendary contribution to the industry. Celebrating the exemplary success and diverse talent from the industry, the winners were felicitated with a Zee Kannada memento and a flower bouquet.

A memorable evening with breath-taking performances, Zee Kannada also launches a special surprise for the audience, a Maha promo that showcases the upcoming highlights in all fiction shows. The channel also announces this feature post every episode of their telecast, for the audience to have a peek into the next episode for a month.

Creating a platform to bring together the entire Zee Kannada family under one roof, Zee Kannada’s newest additions Hitler Kalyana and Puttakkana Makkalu introduce their respective fiction shows. The protagonists release the promo at the event and share the story plot of the shows with the viewers, helping them plan their calendar for the upcoming exciting month.

