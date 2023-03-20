Tanishq’s Ugadi film showcases how the woman of today believes in carving her own path
It is conceptualized by Tanishq and Mind Your Language
Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched a digital film to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Tanishq’s first-ever digital film for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana is a tribute to every woman who is not only unique in her thoughts and stance but also supports her decisions by being her voice. The film is a celebration of brand’s beautiful Ugadi collection ‘Vardhini’ which is inspired by rich culture and crafted with precision for the women who prosper and thrive in all their might.
Conceptualized by Tanishq and Mind Your Language, the 75-seconds digital film showcases a powerful narrative of how a woman of today believes in carving her own path, takes a stand for herself and weaves a magic of her own new narratives. The film is an ode to the progressive women of today who want to create an identity for themselves, strongly believes in the importance of new beginnings and that life after marriage goes beyond motherhood.
As the film unfolds, it features Swati; a young & enterprising woman who visits her home to celebrate her first Ugadi after marriage. Moments later after she enters the home, everyone notices the extra glow around her and is curious to know if she has any good news to announce to which she answered in the affirmative. Contrary to relative’s assumptions of Swati expecting her first child, the viewers are in for a surprise when she reveals the actual good news. The film is sure to leave the viewers awestruck and inspire every woman who wants to make a difference and stand out from the crowd.
Speaking on the launch of the film and the collection, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, “Today, women are yearning to carve an identity for themselves and are creators of their own narrative. The film is a tribute to the women who prosper and thrive in all their might and the Vardhini collection is truly a celebration of her extraordinary beauty and beliefs that make her stand apart.”
Deepan Ramachandran, Creative Director- Mind Your Language!, said “Tanishq, like the protagonist Swati in our Ugadi film, has always stood out with their progressive and new thoughts. Their brief to us was to straddle the conventional celebration of Ugadi with the new-age thinking of today’s woman. That’s when we asked ourselves - Why shouldn’t today’s woman dream differently? We found the answer in the story of Swati.”
e4m Chill Out: Weekends in Goa & next vacation in Japan, says FCB Ulka's Keigan Pinto
For this edition of e4m Chill Out, we have Keigan Pinto, CCO, FCB Ulka, sharing his love for food, his idea of a weekend and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 8:25 AM | 1 min read
Keigan Pinto, the Chief Creative Officer at FCB Ulka, is sure that his next vacation will be in Japan.
In this edition of e4m Chill Out, Pinto speaks about his life outside work and how he spends his ‘typical’ weekends in Goa with his parents.
Pinto also shares that he loves food but cannot put together a meal.
While he wants to polish his Urdu and pick up more Arabic words, he confesses that he is a grammar nazi.
Watch the full conversation here:
Noise’s World Sleep Day campaign underscores the importance of healthy sleep cycle
The #GetYourEight digital campaign reiterates the vitality of getting in your eight hours of sleep to ensure productivity
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 19, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Noise underscores the importance of eight hours of sleep with the launch of their digital campaign #GetYourEight this World Sleep Day. With sleep accounting for nearly one third of our lives, our daily routines and behavior can be impacted without a healthy sleep cycle. The campaign is a visual reminder of what your day will look like sans eight hours of sleep. The social media campaign shows a video of a person walking around lifeless and exhausted like a Zombie, emphasizing further on what one will look like without 8 hours of sleep.
Sleep is an intricate and complex mechanism which has been studied by researchers from around the world. The importance of eight hours of sleep has been emphasized multiple times. Research conducted by Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH) has highlighted that upto eight hours of sleep each day is crucial to maintain brain health, even as one ages.
Keeping in line with this, the Noise #GetYourEight digital campaign, currently live on Instagram with a mix of reels and quirky posts around sleep, is a gentle reminder to get your eight hours of sleep. Furthermore, sleeping for the recommended number of hours is vital, but what’s even more vital is how well you sleep. It specifically entails determining how peaceful and restorative your sleep is which can be determined by the duration, continuity and depth of sleep. Noise, with its smart wearable technology helps users track and improve their sleeping pattern and sleep cycle. In addition to Noise’s feature-rich smartwatches, the NoiseFit app, one of the top health tracking apps in the app store offers a one-stop solution to meaningful insights that elevate the quality of sleep while closely monitoring sleeping patterns. The app gives users their sleep score based on different parameters informing them about the quality of their sleep while providing inputs on how to improvise them. Not just that, it shows the heart rate variance during sleep which gives the user a complete graph of his heart rate during sleep.
Virat Kohli says ‘Har Ghar Banega Stadium' in new Star Sports campaign for Tata IPL 2023
The promo has been created and conceptualized by TILT
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Ahead of the TATA IPL 2023, Star Sports’ latest campaign ‘Shor On, Game On’ has taken social media by storm with viewers and fans expressing their delight. Upping the ante, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament has unveiled its next promo featuring none other than Virat Kohli with a clarion call – ‘Har Ghar Banega Stadium’.
IPL brings the whole country together for the love of the game and their favorite teams. Star Sports is celebrating the fans who truly make this game special. This film brings to life the IPL fan cohort called “Shor Squad” who feel that IPL is best enjoyed with grandeur and Shor. They truly live the maxim of ‘More the fans, more the Shor, thus more the excitement’.
The promo, created and conceptualized by TILT, highlights the experience and the thrill of watching IPL along with friends and family. King Kohli invites fans to watch the marquee tournament on TV along with friends and family, transforming every house into a stadium.
Speaking about the promo film, Virat Kohli said “The Star Sports ‘Shor On, Game On’ campaign captures the essence of what makes the TATA IPL so special - the passion, the energy, and the sheer joy of fans watching the game together with friends and families. The campaign encourages fans to be loud and proud as they cheer for their favourite teams, creating an atmosphere that is electric, filled with excitement, and where the passion for the game shines through.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star said, “Fans love watching sports because of how immersive, emotional, and communal the experience is. Star Sports' brand of storytelling focuses on building compelling narratives, bringing fans closer to the heroes, and elevating micro-moments of awesomeness. This, complemented by the ease of access, virtues of viewing on the big screen, and introduction of new features on TV, make Star Sports the most preferred destination for IPL 2023.”
“Virat Kohli has personified Star Sports' philosophy of ‘Believe’ for many years. His long-standing association with the brand is testament to our shared values of determination, excellence, and a relentless pursuit of greatness. His character and drive have inspired a generation of youngsters while his persona galvanises Cricket fans across the country. We are glad to add a new chapter to this association with Virat, which seeks to bring people together to experience the spectacle of IPL in its full glory only on TV" he added.
Star Sports will unveil more films featuring top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja along with winners of #FanBanegaStar contest leading to the start of the mega tournament. TATA IPL 2023 will kickstart on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium. Whether it's cheering for their favourite team or sharing adrenaline-pumping moments with friends and family, Star Sports promises the most immersive and engaging viewing experience on television possible this season.
Bank of Baroda shows how to get #LoansWithoutDrama
The campaign has been released during the Women’s IPL as the bank is an associate media sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 7:42 AM | 2 min read
Bank of Baroda (Bank) has announced the launch of the #LoansWithoutDrama advertising campaign that does a humourous take on two popular movie-based characters to communicate the ease with which it is possible to digitally apply for and get approval for a home loan or car loan from Bank of Baroda in just 30 minutes.
The #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan campaign zeroes in on the insight that buyers typically love to add a little bit of drama as they speak to their family and friends about a recent purchase. In the process, they tend to slightly exaggerate and tell a dramatic story. The ads end with a twist when it is revealed just how easy it is in fact to get approval for a Bank of Baroda digital loan - in just 30-minutes and without any drama or hassle. The ads also convey the rising aspirations of today’s customers with a trusted partner like Bank of Baroda by their side.
Given the high anticipation and the eyeballs expected, the #LoansWithoutDrama home and car loan TVCs are being launched during the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Bank of Baroda is an associate media sponsor of the WPL. Supporting the WPL is in line with the Bank’s philosophy to back emerging Indian sporting talent, particularly women, and build a long-lasting partnership. Incidentally, the Bank’s Brand Endorser, Shafali Verma, a young, promising talent, is among the star cricketers playing in the first edition of the WPL.
V G Senthilkumar, Deputy General Manager, Head - Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda said, “It is generally presumed that applying for a loan is a cumbersome process in which one must go through a long and tedious process to avail the loan. We wanted to break that myth and showcase the simplicity of the Bank of Baroda Car & Home Loan process and do it in an entertaining and eye-catching format to grab the viewers’ interest. Customers today are looking for a financial partner that not only empowers them to achieve their dreams and financial goals but also enables them to do it in a quick, seamless and trouble-free manner. And hence, Bank of Baroda’s #LoansWithoutDrama is the answer to their financing requirements.”
Joy Personal Care gets Disha Patani as brand ambassador
The actor has kicked off a digital campaign for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced actress Disha Patani as an ambassador for its sunscreen category in India. A campaign introducing Disha and the new product range is live across digital and social media platforms.
Disha Patani will be featured in a campaign aimed at promoting awareness for Joy's newly launched product range. As a part of the campaign, a TVC with Disha will also be rolled out in the coming month during the men’s T20 cricket league.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of RSH Global, said, "The newly launched sunscreen range is an exciting development for JOY, as we continue to provide customers with a wide variety of products that meet their changing needs. Our sun protection range is designed to offer superior protection from damaging UV rays and other environmental pollutants while nourishing and brightening the skin. By further strengthening our sunscreen category, we aim to consolidate our position in the Indian personal care market, providing high-quality sun protection products that are both effective and affordable."
Poulomi Roy, CMO of RSH Global, said, "We are happy to have Disha Patani as the new face of our sunscreen range. Her energy and enthusiasm will be the perfect partner to help us create an engaging campaign that will bring our advanced sunscreen range to life. We have carefully crafted a comprehensive campaign for our newly launched sunscreen range which takes into account the latest trends in skincare technology, customer needs and preferences, and the competitive landscape. We are confident that with Disha on board, the campaign will not only create awareness but also help us reach our target audience and drive sales of our new sunscreen range."
Talking about her association with Joy Personal Care, Disha Patani said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Joy Personal Care family. Protecting our skin from the sun's harmful rays is essential, and Joy's natural sunscreen products are the perfect choice. Their broad range of sun protection products caters to all skin types, making sure everyone can find the perfect product for their needs. I'm confident that with Joy's sunscreen product range, everyone can remain safe and enjoy the sun."
Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador for south markets
Brings new TVC with the actor titled Super Feel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 5:30 PM | 3 min read
Lux Industries Limited has roped in actor Vijay Deverakonda as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi for the South market. To this effect, Lux Cozi is currently running a new television commercial campaign titled 'Super Feel' which features Vijay, emphasizing the comfort that Lux Cozi products provide to its customers of all ages. Yellow Beetle Films has created this 30-second TVC campaign, which is directed by Deven Munjal and Vaibhav Misra.
Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated, “Lux Cozi has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception and has been keeping a stronghold in the inner garment sector by its constant innovation and marketing strategies to connect with the audience. Being a consumer-driven brand, we believe in appointing brand ambassadors who help our customers connect better with us. We are confident that Vijay's onboarding as an ambassador of Lux Cozi, will help us to collaborate better with our consumers in the South.”
Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said, “Lux Cozi has an extensive market presence in the rest of India and under our strategic brand approach, it is now time to focus on capturing around 35% market share in South India in the next six months. Thus, we have associated with Vijay to help establish an instant connect with our target consumers in the south and ensure a deeper penetration and recall of our brand among them. Vijay’s dedication to staying fit, healthy, and always charming admirably synergizes with Lux Cozi’s brand ethos of ensuring comfort and a durable lifestyle. We strongly ‘feel’ that the campaign will be appreciated well by our consumers.”
The TVC begins with Vijay Devarakonda walking through an ignited walkthrough on a film set wearing a Lux Cozi vest, with the Lux Cozi undergarment strap visible on his waist. He mentions "Super Feel Undi Ro!” to the surprise of the director. This happens two more times, each time on adventurous sets, demonstrating Vijay's effortless machismo and the director's growing confusion. Finally, the director walks up to him and asks what he is talking about. Vijay smirks, spins her around in his arms, and points at his Lux Cozi vest. We see Vijay walk back towards the camera and repeat, "Lux Cozi Super Feel Undi Ro!”
Deven Munjal, Director, Yellow Beetle Films, said “While working on the ad, the only thing we focused on was the word ‘feel’. Lux Cozi being an undergarment brand, has always focussed on comforting the consumers with a feel-good factor when one wears it. We curated the TVC keeping that in mind. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Vijay and making the TVC; we hope that it will be loved by every single consumer as well.”
Rasna back with ‘We love you Rasna’ summer campaign
The TVC will be aired across national and regional GEC, movie, music, news and kids channels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Rasna has launched a new TVC at the onset of the summer, with their favourite and highly recognised Rasna girl cheering to “We love you Rasna” alongside many guests attending a celebration in the TVC.
In a recent market research study conducted by Rasna, it was found that around 60% of the consumption of Rasna products was attributed to age groups other than those of children. Standing testament to the findings of this study, the new TVC is targeted at all age groups, the company said.
As seen in the TVC, guests ranging from a mid-age socialite to a young teenage couple are enjoying Rasna products at an affluent outdoor garden party. Keeping in theme with Rasna’s quirky and light – hearted approach to their brand communication, guests can be seen trying to trick the young Rasna girl out of her drink, followed by the slogan “Inke tricks mein mat fasna, dhyan rakho on your Rasna”.
The ad highlights Rasna’s traditional concentrate range as well as the instant powders, squashes and syrups. It also brings attention to the other benefits of Rasna products, in terms of healthy ingredients such as Vitamins, Minerals and Glucose as well as high fruit content vis-a- vis competition/ synthetic products.
Commenting on the launch of the new TVC, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said, "The new Rasna TVC stands to set a benchmark in all our Rasna TV commercials, with our TVC’s enjoyed by millions in India and abroad. The key message being sent out by the brand is that Rasna is not just a product for children but can be enjoyed by consumers of all ages across demographics. Our aim is to reiterate the fact that Rasna products are enjoyed by consumers from urban cities to villages and everyone in between, whether it be a mid-aged lady or a teenage couple, Rasna is loved by everyone.”
The new TVC will be aired across India’s most popular national and regional GEC channels, Movie Channels, Music Channels, News Channels, Kids channels as well as on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other Social Media platforms.
