Zee Kannada launches ‘Sathya’ with unique narrative

With its new and unique show ‘Sathya’, Zee Kannada is set to take a quantum leap in their show narratives

The channel aims to take a quantum leap in their show narratives with the launch of ‘Sathya’. Produced by Krishna and Directed by Swapna Krishna, the house of RRR creations who earlier handled the projects Gruhalakshmi, Subbalakshmi Samsara, and Ganga helm the production of ‘Sathya’. The channel is set to telecast the show from 7th December at 9:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

Womanhood is laced with many complexities imposed by culture, society and familial responsibilities and many times by self-inflicted fear. Coupled with the one who faces harsh realities and emerges triumphant is truly a strong woman. Zee Kannada’s upcoming fiction offering Sathya sketches the life of one such woman, Sathya, who overcomes hardships and fights fearlessly to become an invincible woman of the house.

Sathya is about the tomboyish girl named Sathya. Under unexpected circumstances, she gets married to Karthikeya who is quite opposite to her. Though he finds it difficult to accept her, he eventually falls in love with her. Unlike the usual portrayal of the woman characters, the lead is happy-go-lucky, kind, gutsy with her attitude on her sleeve.

Speaking about the launch, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said, “Stories have the power to inspire lives, win hearts and above all, change mindsets. With Sathya, we are trying to blend imperative social issues that women face with an intriguing storyline. Over the years, Zee Kannada has introduced viewers to strong and endearing female characters. Sathya is a show that is both relatable and interesting. Viewers will not only connect with these characters but also will see how Sathya and Karthikeya join forces to rise above all odds and bring about a radical change in the society.”

The show also includes a powerful ensemble cast like Gouthami Jadav, Sagar, Srinivasamoorthy, Abhijeet and Triveni and others in pivotal roles.

Adding an extra punch to the weekday primetime entertainment for its viewers, Zee Kannada brings a Mahasangam of two its popular shows, Jothe Jotheyali and Gattimela. The Mahasangam will be a two-day special on 3rd and 4th December where the pivotal characters from both the shows will cross paths and the tracks of the two ongoing shows will seamlessly blend into one. Additionally, the popular fantasy show Naagini 2 will air at 9:30 PM from 3rd December only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

