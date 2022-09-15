Zebronics partners with MTV Hustle 2.0

MTV has begun its journey to find India’s next fab rapper through its new season – MTV Hustle 2.0 and it’s in collab with India’s leading Audio brand – Zebronics, as its Audio Partner.

MTV Hustle 2.0 released on 3rd September 2022 and will be telecasted on MTV & VOOT featuring Badshah as the Main Judge alongside with Squad Bosses – DeeMC, EPR, Dino James and King who are slayers in Indian Hip-Hop fraternity and they would be mentoring the contestants to level-up their game. This Hip-Hop carnival will feature the battle between 20 aspiring rappers fused into one high-spirited show spread across over 10 vibin weeks.

While addressing the media, Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics said: "We’re extremely delighted to collaborate with MTV India, which has been the rhythm of entertainment for the youth across decades. Our association awesomely aligns with our vision of tapping into the pulse of the Gen-Z populace & as a millennial audio brand, we will continue to connect with such entities that resonate with our target audience to stay true to our motto of being ‘Always Ahead’.”

