Zebronics releases new campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign is created by Collective Creative Labs
Zebronics has released a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan and in collaboration with their new creative partner Collective Creative Labs for projectors and speakers.
Drawing inspiration from a memorable scene in one of Hrithik's previous films, the ad takes an unexpected turn when an intimate moment is interrupted by the sound of a fart, leading to an unconventional twist in the narrative. By employing a fart as a creative device, the campaign embraces a whimsical and unconventional approach. This audacious and unprecedented move injects a sense of joy and playfulness throughout the film, making it a delightful and rewatchable experience.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Collective Creative Labs, Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder of Zebronics, expressed, "Ab Home Ko Banao Home Theatre is the perfect tagline that embodies our vision. Collective Creative Labs has brilliantly blended the quirkiness of an imaginative mind with elegance and reality, resulting in a captivating advertisement that has resonated well with the masses. The agency has expertly utilized the characters and pushed the boundaries of the traditional creative landscape. Through this ad, Hrithik brings to life Zebronics' commitment to revolutionize the concept of Home Entertainment for the masses, using Soundbars and Projectors."
Emphasizing the need to deliver a disruptive film, Smriti Bhaskar, the creative head at Collective Creative Labs, stated, "In today's world, where we are competing with an abundance of content across various platforms, it is crucial for an idea to stand out. It needs to be unexpected; otherwise, it becomes just another fish in the fast ocean."
Discussing what sets this film apart, the director, Siddharth Sen, said, "This film stands out due to its bold and unconventional approach, a rarity in conventional advertising. Kudos to Zebronics for consistently supporting creative freedom. Our intention was not to force humor but to treat the situation seriously until the moment of realization. The fun lies in the bizarre scenario, evoking contemplation and bringing a smile to people's faces."
Oswaal Books onboards ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as ambassador
The company has signed actor Jitendra Kumar for a two-year partnership
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Oswaal Books has announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, as its brand ambassador.
The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education an engaging and enjoyable journey. Jeetu Bhaiya's association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.
Speaking on the collaboration, Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra's versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits."
Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23
According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.
Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.
As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.
The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.
Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.
Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.
Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.
The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.
Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.
Indian adland and UN Women take on gender stereotypes in advertising
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 2:30 PM | 3 min read
A new campaign by UN Women and industry partners aims to tackle the persistent problem of gender stereotypes in Indian advertising. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched on 6 July in the financial hub Mumbai by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women.
"We fully recognize the power and influence of the advertising industry and the advertisers that shape the industry when it comes to stirring positive social norms change,” said UN Women India Country Representative Susan Ferguson. “UN Women is excited to partner with the Alliance to challenge and advance the ways women are represented.”
India’s advertising industry faces concerns regarding gender-stereotypical portrayals of men and women. Around 87 per cent of Indian respondents to a recent survey said that women are typically portrayed in traditional roles in their country’s media, and 86 per cent said the same of the portrayal of men.
The primary objective of #YouDontSeeMe campaign is to shed light on gender portrayals in the media while emphasising the disparity between on-screen and real-life experiences. This campaign aims to use the power of advertising to transmit gender-positive messages across print, digital and out-of-home media.
The two-month campaign will be rolled out across India, with further launches planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reaching around 10 million individuals.
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was developed by Unstereotype Alliance India Chapter members GREY Agency, with media outreach support from WPP and IPG Mediabrands India through their media agencies, GroupM and Lodestar UM. Lodestar UM, an IPG Mediabrands India network agency, is making a valuable contribution by providing media buying support and collaborating through free media partnerships for the campaign.
Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, WPP India, said: “It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to create an ecosystem that promotes gender equality across the board. Unstereotype Alliance in India has made significant progress by bringing together brands, agencies, and policy makers to advance gender equality through empowering business practices and positive messaging.”
Manisha Kapoor, chief executive and secretary general of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated: “ASCI is a founding ally of UA's Indian Chapter and has made significant contributions on this subject. Notable contributions include reports such as GenderNext and GenderGains, and guidelines on harmful gender stereotypes. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign is aimed to encourage progressive gender depiction and breaking free from limiting traditional roles.”
Aditi Mishra, chief executive of Lodestar UM, said: "We are delighted to partner with the #YouDontSeeMe campaign and contribute to its mission of challenging gender stereotypes in advertising. At Lodestar UM, we believe in using the power of media to drive positive change and promote inclusivity. By leveraging our media buying expertise, we aim to create impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and help reshape perceptions. Together with the Unstereotype Alliance, we are committed to advancing gender equality and fostering a more inclusive media landscape."
Members of the Unstereotype Alliance in India have conducted insightful studies and market research such as GenderNext study by ASCI, Gender Equality Attitudes Study by Kantar, Gender Portrayals in Advertising report by GDI & UNICEF, which have identified existing gender stereotypes in advertising, and emphasized the need to break free from them.
Amazon India launches third edition of #AmazonGotMyBack campaign
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with on-time delivery
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India.
#AmazonGotMyBack is a campaign that calls for customers’ unique experiences of how Amazon's reach, combined with on-time and reliable deliveries has helped them in a time of need.
Amazon India’s significant investment in strengthening its network has enabled Amazon to deliver customer packages to 100% of the serviceable pin codes in India and have continued to invest in speed with expansion of 1-day, Same Day and Faster Than Same Day network.
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.
The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. "Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.
Talking about the third edition of the #AmazonGotMyBack campaign, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India says, “At Amazon, we constantly strive to make the delivery experience convenient for our customers through our unparalleled reach in the hinterlands of the country with reliable and on-time deliveries. #AmazonGotMyBack campaign gives all of us, especially our associates who work behind the scenes across operations network, an opportunity to see real and unique experiences of our customers.”
Tata Tiscon enlists help of 'friendly neighbourhood engineer' to promote TMT rebar
The new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 2:47 PM | 2 min read
While building a home is a dream for many Indians, the home-building category is a very low-involvement one. People spend a lot of time choosing a home design, or on the interiors, whereas procuring building materials is generally a decision left to the contractor. The science of the category, too, is not easy to understand for the common man. Hence, most purchases are driven by fringe benefits rather than real product benefits.
Tata Tiscon, a TMT rebar brand from the house of Tata Steel, has released a new campaign conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson India to address this concern. Focused on the latest range of 550SD rebars, the 360-degree campaign is built around a set of 3 TVCs where a friendly, neighbourhood engineer educates the home builders and urges them to make an informed purchase decision. Because, only when one digs a little deeper, does one realize that Tata Tiscon 550SD is a much superior TMT rebar.
Speaking of the campaign TVS Shenoy, Chief Commercial Officer, Long Products, Tata Steel, says, “Tata Tiscon has always strived to enable our customers to have a joyful home building experience. This campaign attempts to guide our customers in making informed choices as they build their dream homes.”
S Karthik Narayanan, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Tiscon, says, “It is unfair to expect individual homebuilders to have a thorough understanding of technical specifications required for selection of the right rebar. Hence, it is important for us to guide them in a consumer-centric manner without overloading them with industry-specific terminologies”.
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “As the creative and strategy partner for Tata Tiscon right from its inception, our communication approach has mirrored that of a trusted confidant, a source of wisdom, and an invaluable guide for our consumers. Amidst a sea of celebrity-driven promotions saturating our industry, we have recognized that the engineer reigns supreme as the ultimate luminary. Consequently, we have chosen to elevate the engineer to the forefront of our brand, acknowledging their unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise upon which we all rely.”
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata, commented, “Many brands use scientists and engineers to establish the superiority of their product. We made a twist to this format by making the expert an in-house, and next-door voice of advice. The stories are set in small-town India, with endearing characters that drive home the technical argument, simply.”
Kerala asks families to travel for togetherness
Kerala Tourism has come up with two ad films targeting urban families
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Kerala Tourism invites urban families to 'Come Together in Kerala' through its recent set of films that connect travel and togetherness.
The first film discovers how travel brings together two siblings, while the second one centres around the realisation of the family that living in an apartment together doesn't necessarily facilitate times of togetherness. The print campaign captures various moments of sheer joy as families do things together in Kerala’s green world. This is very much in line with recent studies that show that people travel nowadays to spend more time with their loved ones.
"Post pandemic, travellers are craving connection to the people and places around them. Making memories with family and friends was the second most popular reason for traveling."
For the domestic traveller, 2023 has been the first proper holiday season—after quite some years—unfettered by the pandemic. Work from home options disappeared, daily commutes, school buses, rush hours and all the familiar pressure points of urban life returned with a bang. With everything back to the grind, family members as usual have begun to spend less time with each other, lost in their worlds of work and school. It is this insight—of urban families living close together physically in an apartment while being lost in their own worlds—that is behind the new Kerala tourism campaign. It targets urban families with kids, reminding them of the importance of connecting to each other and spending time together in a natural setting far away from their familiar worlds of studies and work.
The new campaign films can be seen at https://youtu.be/5EEKaGjeOfg and https://youtu.be/KXww1tVhA0Q
Kerala as a destination brand has always leveraged relevant and topical insights drawn from the lives to connect with its traveller audience. Right through the different phases of the pandemic—even when leisure travel hit a massive roadblock, Kerala had been consistently communicating with its audiences.
Sociowash wins creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels
Sociowash will enhance the social media presence of Hyatt India Weddings Instagram Page
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Sociowash has secured the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a prominent worldwide hospitality corporation. This account was won in a multi-agency pitch to promote Hyatt Hotels in India as an ultimate wedding destination.
As part of this mandate, the agency will extend the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. Sociowash under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience. The agency will create content for Hyatt properties nationwide which are wedding destinations. The account will be serviced from the agency headquarters in New Delhi.
Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash said, "We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious brand like Hyatt Hotels and to assist them to achieve their marketing objectives. We will utilize our integrated production capabilities to generate engaging content for the brand. With a strategic marketing approach, we aim to elevate Hyatt India’s brand presence, reaching new audiences and strengthening customer engagement tailored to them. Our data-driven strategies will drive growth and position Hyatt India as a leader in the luxury hospitality market, maximizing its competitive advantage."
On the association, Amritesh Bakshi, Director of Brand and Field Marketing – India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Private Limited said, “Hyatt hotels have long been the perfect setting for tailor-made weddings, and Perfectly Yours is a testament to the meticulousness with which Hyatt plans and executes the modern day ‘dream wedding’. We are confident that Sociowash's dynamic team and expertise will enhance our online presence through captivating content that will not only showcase the true essence of our initiative but also resonate with our cherished audiences.”
Sociowash's appointment to handle the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels in India marks a significant milestone in their journey, showcasing their commitment to excellence in integrated marketing.
