Zebronics ropes in Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Zebronics, IT peripherals, consumer electronics & wearables brand, has roped in Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for smartwatches and audio products with #ZebronicsForLife campaign.

“The actress is recognized for her charismatic personality, chic style, and liveliness that she carries everywhere she goes, it perfectly reflects the new age products offered by Zebronics,” the company said.

“As a modern-day actor, you have to be prepared for everything, you have to be agile and ready to go. And that's where technology comes into the picture. It's such an integral part of our lives. And Zebronics - with their innovative and quality design-driven gadgets, helps simplify my life and make it hassle-free. It's been at the forefront of doing that for 25 years now, and it's still rocking as a modern-day brand. Their ideology of premium for the masses, which I believe in as well, is why I'm so proud to be associated with the brand. Zebronics - For life." says Janhvi Kapoor.

Commenting on the association, Rajesh Doshi, Co-founder & Director, Zebronics said “The current market is rapidly changing, products are evolving at an ever-increasing pace. We’ve made the impossible possible for the masses with our premium range of Dolby soundbars, Alexa-enabled products, wireless earbuds and so much more. Our smartwatch segment has grown exponentially over the years, delivering the ‘premium for masses' vision that we’ve always had for the brand. Janhvi Kapoor is more than a youth icon, she is filled with exuberance and charisma like no other. Our brand design, style, and functionality are on the same lines that believe in making the impossible possible with style & functionality.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)