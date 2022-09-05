Zebronics launches 4-part campaign with Janhvi Kapoor

Tech brand Zebronics has launched their latest campaign with actor Janhvi Kapoor in a 4 part film series conceptualised by FoxyMoron. The campaign has been jointly executed with the network’s video content solutions agency The Rabbit Hole, and is live across the brand’s social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

The 4-part 15-second video series and gifs for social media was created with the insight of showing Gen-Z audiences and how their products were convenient lifestyle must-haves. The films capture moments of Janhvi’s daily life highlighting how Zebronics eases her life with her hectic schedule juggling events, a workout and even personal time.

Speaking about the campaign, Prachi Bali, National Head Client Partnerships, FoxyMoron said, “Creating effective brand messaging in bite sized content is no easy task. We had to make 4 such films and had the added challenge of completing our shoot in just a day. It is projects like these that are a thrill, especially when you see the output.”

Yash Doshi - Director - Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, commented, “The snackable formats lend themselves perfectly to the short content format platforms our audience spends time on. With FoxyMoron and The Rabbit Hole delivering our vision to perfection, we have already received a positive reception from audiences. Through the campaign, Janhvi brings alive the brand promise of integrating watches, earphones and TWS (truly wireless) products into her everyday life.”

