Voot Studios teams up with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle for ‘HER-Women in Asia’

Voot has been successfully working towards creating a wholesome entertainment ecosystem to cater to its diverse audience needs with hours of exciting content across formats and genres. The platform’s brand solutions arm, Voot Studio, has now partnered with German international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, to stream the progressive series ‘HER- Women in Asia’. The series is based on the inspiring real-life transformational stories of women from the Asian sub-continent. The series will stream exclusively on VOOT from 11th June, 2021.

With topics ranging from online dating to beauty, ‘HER- Women in Asia’ comprises of six episodes, each 15-minutes long, highlighting the stories of women from different walks of life residing in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, and Taiwan. The series focuses on telling universal, existential and deserving stories with each episode showcasing three women who share their experiences about online dating, marriage, career, beauty and more.

Speaking about the association, Chanpreet Arora, Head AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said: “As an effective partner of choice for brands, VOOT Studio has been successful in driving a brand’s message and reach by providing the right platform and relevant audience engagement opportunity. Our collaboration with Deutsche Welle’s ‘HER- Women in Asia’ is a step further in this direction to bring forth stories that are relevant and have a universal appeal. We are happy to partner with them to showcase an engaging and inspiring series that will strike the right chord with our viewers on Voot.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for DW in Asia, said: “We are excited to be joining hands with a partner like Voot to reach out to India's diverse audience which is interested in both entertainment as well as informative and valuable content. Our goal is to promote versatility and ensure that real-life stories on important topics like women’s empowerment, cultural diversity, environment, technology, and sustainability are accessible to people across the globe. We are constantly working not only to meet the audience's expectations of being a credible news destination but also to create motivating stories and educational programs for curious minds."

“HER celebrates the freedom of expression for women, and at DW, we believe there is demand for high-quality ‘infotainment’ formats which give voice to serious messages. We're very thrilled to launch "HER" on Voot; it's a perfect amalgamation of synergies giving us the right platform to reach our desired target audience,” said Jaya Oberoi, DW Distribution Representative for India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. "India is a key market which offers tremendous opportunities. We aim to focus on co-production collaborations to provide digital content which is relevant and to steadily grow in the regional space,” she concluded.

With an aim to showcase thought-provoking stories of Asian women from different parts of society, the series will make viewers ponder upon the challenges they face while highlighting what makes them unique. ‘HER- Women in Asia’ will be available to stream on Voot from 11th June, 2021.

