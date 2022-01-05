Voot Select launches Kannada original web series ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’

India’s growing premium video-on-demand service, Voot Select continues to ride high by showcasing content across genres that is relevant, relatable and high on entertainment. With a focus to move beyond and reach out to newer audiences and markets across India, Voot Select is all set to make a grand entry in the Kannada market with its maiden Kannada language series ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ as it welcomes 2022.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait, Humble Politician Nograj is written and directed by Saad Khan. The 10 episodic web series is all set to release on 6th January on Voot Select. The series is a satirical comedy based on the popular and critically acclaimed Kannada film with the same title, Humble Politiciann Nograj. It is on track to becoming an instant hit with viewers given the combination of strong characters combined with exciting and humorous storyline.

The character Nograj, enjoys a strong following and fandom in the Kannada market owing to the character’s journey from being a voice on radio to making it to the silver screen. By introducing the character to the digital ecosystem, Voot Select aims to leverage its existing fandom to broaden its base and win over viewers from the region.

Speaking on the launch of its first Kannada Original, Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD & International Business at Viacom18 said, “At Voot Select, we have been constantly growing our content offering. The release of our first Kannada original, reinforces our commitment to cater to audiences across the country and serve them entertainment in a language of their choice. Humble Politiciann Nograj is the first in a robust list of Regional originals that will drop over 2022. Over the next 12 months, we will significantly dial up our regional language roster, while we continue to strengthen our Hindi, International, Sports & Kids offering.”

Commenting on the trends explored in the series, comedian Danish Sait said, “Humble Politiciann Nograj was such a success that we could not stop with just a film. The series takes the drama a notch higher. While the theme is familiar, what the audience will enjoy is the satirical humor spiked with comic tardiness. We have worked with some very talented and renowned actors to give the series its flavour and shape. All I can say is that the audience is in for a treat.”

Director Saad Khan said, “The art of taking something serious and turning it around with a dash of humour is a difficult thing to do. We approached writing the script keeping in mind that if our jokes are funny on paper, it would mostly translate to the visuals as well. The different shades of ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ as a zany character shines through his eccentricity. Danish is a thinking actor and embodies Nograj with ease and comic finesse. Also, the genre of our show touches on political satire, and since all our characters are fictitiously funny, we are confident that it will leave our audiences entertained.”

Humble Politiciann Nograj is filled with unexpected twists and turns as the corrupt and chauvinistic Nograj sets out on a journey from being an MLA to vying for the most prestigious post in Karnataka – that of the Chief Minister. Ace comedian Danish Sait will be seen as Nograj, a conceited and self-serving civil servant. The funny political potboiler will also star Prakash Belawadi, Vinay Chendoor and Disha Madan in pivotal roles.

To ensure widespread promotion of Humble Politiciann Nograj, VOOT Select will leverage Viacom18’s television network presence with special integrations on Colors Kannada’s Nannamma Superstar and on Colors Kannada Cinema’s Talk Show. In addition to local activations in the Karnataka market that will target consumers, VOOT Select will also promote the web series via a social media activation and a robust influencer marketing programme.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)