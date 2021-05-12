e4m Play 2021 Metal Announcements: Netflix, Applause Entertainment rake in maximum wins

The other eminent winners include SonyLIV, MX Player, Disney+ Hotstar, VOOT Select and JioSaavn

The second edition of the e4m PLAY Streaming Media Awards took place on 12th May, 2021 and was streamed virtually. The awards honoured excellence in on-demand video and audio content.

Applause Entertainment bagged the award for the Best Production Company/Content Studio; Netflix India took home the title for the Best OTT platform of the year and 'Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story' bagged the award for the Best Web Series-Hindi.

Continuing the winning streak, Disney+Hotstar, MTV Beats & JioSaavn won 3 gold metals respectively.

Other entrants who bagged gold metals were ITC AASHIRVAAD, MG Motor, Cadbury Chocobakes, Spotify, Facebook, Axis Mutual Fund, Hindustan Media Ventures, Cipla, ManoramaMAX and HoiChoi.

Here is the complete list of winners:

