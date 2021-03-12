VOOT Select marks one year anniversary with 1 million active paying subscribers

Launched with the brand promise of ‘made for stories’ that are differentiated and compelling, Viacom18’s premium SVoD offering VOOT Select has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian OTT platform to hit a landmark milestone of one million active direct paying subscribers in less than a year of launch. The newest kid on the block has in a short period of time emerged as a formidable game changer by creating disruptive and innovative viewing experiences through fresh stories and category-defining initiatives. Digital first strategies like 24 hours before television windowing of network content, high decibel immersive experiences, International content and multi-award-winning originals have all been growth drivers for the platform. Adding to the content diversity, Voot Select will also be the new home to Showtime content in India and the exclusive destination for upcoming Paramount+ shows in the country. The diverse repertoire of international content will include much-awaited titles such as Dexter (Limited Series), Ray Donavan Feature-Length Film, The First Lady from showtime, and Frasier (Reboot) & Why Women Kill S2 from Paramount+ amongst others, expected to premiere on the platform in India.

Despite being launched at the cusp of the global health crisis, Voot Select has delivered a phenomenal first year. In an industry-first innovation, the brand took their digital-first strategy a step ahead on the back of originals, Before TV content and multi-genre international offerings. With content available 24 Hours before TV, access to 24 Hours Live channel of Bigg Boss and producing pandemic-based fiction thriller series ‘The Gone Game’ – the first series in the category to be shot during the lockdown, Voot Select drove high engagement throughout the year. The award-winning lineup of originals like the breakthrough series Asur that emerged amongst the top 3 shows of 2020, Illegal, Raikar Case, Marzi, and Crackdown amongst others added to the diverse content experience of viewers on the platform.

With strengthened tech partnerships and more than 40 per cent of watch time on Smart TVs, the platform has attracted a cohort of premium customers, providing them with an enhanced viewing experience.

Speaking on crossing yet another milestone successfully, Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “We launched VOOT Select to engage and entertain audiences in India, with the most compelling stories from across the world. Despite being a recent entrant in a in the crowded subscription industry, we're thrilled to have made a mark, being the fastest to a million subscribers and delighting audiences on the back of our unique and innovative approach. Now that we have gotten a better sense of what they loved (and some of the stuff they didn't), we're excited to bring an even bigger and better entertainment extravaganza to their screens in 2021."

Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select & International Business, Viacom18 added “It has been a phenomenal year for Voot Select. We have, ahead of our estimates, made the fastest run to a million active paying direct to consumer subscribers in the category in less than a year of launch. Our success story through the year has been scripted on the back of a digital first strategy that keeps consumers at its core as well as a multi genre slate of originals and international content experiences. With our upcoming slate of content and partnerships, we aim to build our leadership position as we continue to entertain our members. We have had a fantastic start to this journey and will continue to invest in quality content and enhanced product experience driving Select towards new echelons of growth.”

Touted as the go-to destination for entertainment, the platform has accelerated its growth with an enhanced viewing experience and continues to be an industry disruptor. With a stellar growth trajectory and offerings such Bigg Boss being available on the platform before TV, the launch of premium content and originals like The Gone Game, Asur, Raikar Case, and the robust multi-genre international slate, the platform is all set to further accelerate its growth with an enhanced viewing experience for its users.

