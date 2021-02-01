Vi inks strategic deal with VOOT Select

India’s leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea has inked a strategic partnership with Viacom18’s premium subscription led video-on-demand streaming service Voot Select to offer premium content on its digital platform- Vi Movies and TV app.



Under this partnership, Vodafone Idea customers will get access to hours of exclusive content pieces from Voot Select which includes original mini-series The Gone Game, high octane espionage series Crackdown, and other critically acclaimed series such as Asur, Illegal & The Raikar Case, to name a few. Vi customers will now have full access to watch premium Hindi Shows of Colors & MTV like BIGG BOSS season14, Roadies Season 18, Splitsvilla & Khatron Ke Khiladi.



Vi users can also enjoy a host of International shows like Shark Tank, Top Gear, The Office, Tin Star, Nancy Drew, Pink Collar Crimes to name a few. With continuous content addition, users can look forward to an exciting library of content that will keep them entertained 24/7. Voot Select, through its immersive content slate across genres, offers great value for India’s screenagers seeking diverse content experiences. Not to forget the daily soaps like Naagin 5, Namak Isk Ka, Molkki, Shakti, Barrister Babu, Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi, Choti Sarrdaarni, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa & Kannadathi.



Speaking about the partnership, Vi Chief Marketing Officer Avneesh Khosla said, “We are excited to partner with Voot Select and provide unique content propositions to our customers to ensure that they keep coming back to us for more. Digital content consumption has skyrocketed in the past few months with users moving towards OTT platforms and guzzling content, especially entertainment. Vi is a brand in tune with the needs of the customers, in these ever-changing times. This collaboration with Voot Select reflects our commitment to offer the best and latest to our customers. The Voot Select library is currently exclusively available on Vi and we are excited to bring this wide array of content to our users.”



Speaking on the partnership, Viacom18 Head Youth, Music and English Entertainment & Voot Select Ferzad Palia said, “Voot Select has very rapidly risen to become India’s fastest-growing premium video streaming service. With one of the most powerful and diverse content offerings in the business, we are delighted to now extend our service to subscribers of Vi on the Vi Movies & TV platform. Our ‘Made For Stories’ offering is sure to delight audiences across the country."



IndiaCast Media Distribution President- India & South Asia Amit Arora added, “We are delighted to announce that our channels are now available on Vodafone Idea. This marks the dawn of a great partnership to bring cutting edge content to viewers across India. We stand by our commitment to entertain all generations with the diverse genres of channels that we distribute. Our collaboration with such a leading telecom player shall aid to reinforce the faith viewers have in us. We shall continue to work closely with Vodafone Idea to build our association from strength to strength."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)