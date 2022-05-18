Big honours for actors at e4m The Streaming Awards 2022

Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Sikandar Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Pavan Malhotra bestowed with best actor awards for their shows & films streaming on various OTT platforms

e4m The Streaming Summit 2022 took place on May 11, 2022, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, under the theme ‘Storytelling through OTT’.

The event had several immersive sessions, fireside chats and panel discussions with industry veterans of the OTT industry. The valedictory address was given by Anupam Kher. Other Bollywood and television actors like Raveena Tandon, Shailesh Lodha also shared their views on OTT through insightful chat sessions.

The Streaming Summit was followed by an award ceremony. Awards were announced under four broad categories – Content, Brand integration & Marketing, Platform, and Talent. Best Spiritual / Motivational Show on Web, Best Web Series-Hindi, Best Travel Show on Web, Best Integration of Brand in a Web Original-Hindi/ Regional, Best Integration of Brand in a Web Original-English, Best OTT Platform of the Year, Best New Entrant - Streaming Platform, Best Actor (Male & Female), Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male / Female ), and Best Couple, were some of the big honours winners were recognised with.

The awards celebrated streaming content across genres, geographies, languages and digital media channels, recognizing the amazing work being done in the India media and entertainment industry.

Here is the list of actors who bagged 'Best Actor' title

