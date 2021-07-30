Vikatan Televistas & Motion Content Group to release new digital series

Vikatan Televistas and Motion Content Group is all set to release their new digital daily series Aadhalinaal Kaadhal Seiveer (AKS). The series produced in association with Motion Content Group and YouTube, is a slice of life drama that features the lives of six flat mates as they maneuver through the highs and lows of life, their equation with their parents, friendship, romantic entanglements and their ambition to fulfil their millennial dreams. The series is directed by Rajiv K Prasad with screenplay penned by Ve.Ki. Amirtaraj & Joe George.

With a radically fresh storyline, the series is aimed at 2k kids and their folks, both seeking their own proverbial pound of flesh from the other!

AKS is being launched as 120 episoder on Vikatan TV’s youtube channel, building on the learnings of the successful run of Vallamai Tharayo, focussed on empowerment of women (that reflected in its viewership, over 75% of audience women!) which also went on to light up the language markets of ETV Telugu and Flowers TV Malayalam.

B. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Vikatan Group, said “We are constantly innovating to keep our audience entertained, engaged, and informed. Team Vikatan has always been coming up with the most interesting and entertaining ideas. From providing exclusive and innovative video content to the most happening and trending stories for the magazine, we have been giving the best of entertainment for our audience. And now, we are setting up the bar even high. For all who enjoyed Vallamai Tharayo, it’s now time for another enthralling, roller cloaster ride of emotions via AKS… Focussed on the inter-personal relationship between friend in a chummeryand its impact on their respective families and the society at large, AKS’s narrative will be a first of its kind in the South Indian content space.”

Commenting on the announcement, Sudip Sanyal, Head, Motion Content Group India said, “We are very excited to launch our newest show AKS in partnership with Team Vikatan . With this show, we are exploring the depths of relationships set in the young adult space , which is vibrant ,energetic and contemporary. The Daily Fiction Format, which we started as an experiment is now integral to our content strategy and AKS is another step in keeping to the promise of delivering great stories, as a daily show to our digital audience”

