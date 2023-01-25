GroupM’s Motion Content Group to launch new show featuring India’s influential leaders

‘Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra’ is being launched in association with Google and Meta

GroupM's Motion Content Group, in partnership with Google and Meta, is launching a new show, "Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra," in collaboration with Optimum Television.

The show, a tribute to the contribution that the Indian civilization has made to the world, takes viewers on a journey through India's past, present, and future.

"Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra" will feature some of the most influential and accomplished leaders from various fields in India, who are the baton holders of the country's culture and heritage.

The show will comprise 3 episodes for a duration of 1 hour each. It will be aired on Zee TV SD, Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, & TV, Zee news, Hindustan.

The series will feature subject matter experts, historians, academicians, scientists as well as titans of Indian Industry such as Professor Yashwant Gupta, Centre for Radio Astrophysics; Dr Pratap C Reddy, Apollo Hospitals; Baba Ramdev, Yog Guru; Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali; Professor Sunaina Singh, Nalanda University; Anil Shastri, Senior Leader of Indian National Congress; RS Sodhi, Former Managing Director, Amul; Prof V Ramgopal Rao, IIT Delhi; Professor Aral D Souza, IIM – Ahmedabad ; Dr Anil Bharadwaj, ISRO; Dr Subhash Chandra – Zee; Edward Luke-Financial Times; Sangeeta Gupta-Nasscom; Dileep Sanghvi-Sun Pharma ; G Ashok Kumar-National Water Mission on Stepwells; Salvador Lyngdohscientist on living root bridges; Deepinder Goyal- Zomato; Ruma Devi-rural entrepreneur; Motilal Oswal – Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Abhishek Singh, CEO, Digital India; Vikram Singh Bedi – MD Google cloud India.

The show is narrated by Sharad Kelkar and scripted by Prasoon Joshi. "Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra" will be available on Zee Network and can also be streamed on Google and Meta's platforms.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra. This show is a celebration of the stupendous journey of Indian Civilization and its contribution to the world. The show also looks into what the future holds for India as an economic and cultural world leader. We are proud to collaborate with Google Cloud and Meta to tell this inspiring story of India on the cusp of our Republic Day on January 26.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)