Vallamai Tharayo, India's first digital daily series, premieres on ETV Telugu

Ananda Vikatan's Vallamai Tharayo, India’s 1st Digital daily series produced in association with Motion Content Group and YouTube is an ode to Abhi (every woman!), her struggle to find herself and establish her identity, and the challenges she needs to overcome when she truly finds herself. The series is scripted by 'Kolangal' director V. Thiruselvam and directed by 'Emergency' (YouTube series) director Chidambaram Manivannan.

With a fresh storyline and giving emphasis on television equivalent production quality, the series has been able to break the age-old stereotype of Tamil soaps and has attracted audiences across all age groups, especially the young millennials who contribute to 36% of the overall viewership.

The series takes a strong storyline towards the empowerment of women which reflects in its viewership, over 75% of Vallamai Tharayo's audience are women, another major success of the series is how the viewers started to relate themselves with the characters, which reflects in the comments during the episode.

Vallamai Tharayo has also opened up interesting avenues for brand associations and seamless brand integration for their top national clients such as ITC Ashirwad, Preethi and Nippon Paints.

Srinivasan Balasubramanian

As Vallamai Tharayo has completed 70 of its scheduled 80 episodes run, it reaches a new milestone... It has now hit Telugu screens via Eenadu TV (satellite) under the name 'O Chinadana' and also their mobile screens via ETV Telugu YouTube channel) from 1st Feb, 6 days a week from 6-6.30 pm that is prime time! This is perhaps the first time in ever, that a digital-first daily series program is being telecast in primetime on TV, perhaps even globally.

Ever since its launch, Vikatan Televistas has produced over 10,000 hours of chart-busting daily soaps in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and in Hindi, with multi-lingual hits Kolangal, Thendral, Thirumathi Selvam, Deiva Magal, and Naayagi for over 22 Years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)