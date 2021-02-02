Motion Content Group & The Film Critics Guild announce The Critic’s Choice Awards 2021

This is the 3rd edition of the awards celebrating and recognizing talent and works across Short Films, Web Series and Feature Films

Motion Content Group, GroupM’s content investment, production and distribution business, and The Film Critics Guild have announced the third edition of the Critic’s Choice Awards, these awards are unique for being the only one to be designed, curated and spearheaded by Film Critics and have become the most credible Film and Content Awards in the country.

The Film Critics Guild is a pan India body of critics across languages and formats. The 2021 edition of the awards will take ahead the legacy of last year’s awards which were the first awards show anywhere in the world to be held virtually even before lockdowns became a part of our lives due to the COVID19 pandemic.

This year the Critic’s Choice Awards will recognize content and performances in Short Films, Web Series and Feature Films produced and distributed across Indian Languages. A truly National award, the nominees and winners will be the best in each category regardless of the language of the content.

To be hosted by Neha Dhupia and stand-up comic Sorabh Pant, the Critic’s Choice Awards 2021 will be star studded with artists and creators from across the country converging onto the virtually hosted event streamed on social platforms.

Sharing his thoughts about the virtual award ceremony, Sudip Sanyal, Head, Motion Content Group India said, “We want to continue to deliver content initiatives that will keep our audience entertained throughout, this year’s event will see celebrities getting candid as they talk about the changing narrative of Indian Cinema. We trust that the Awards keep on resounding with the industry and the audience, as we continue to endeavour to make it greater and better each year.”

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson- Film Critics’ Guild said, “It’s been a watershed year for entertainment but despite the gargantuan odds of 2020, great stories have survived and thrived. The upcoming awards ceremony is a celebration of these stories that have sustained us!”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, President – Trading & Partnerships, GroupM India said, “It’s been a cathartic twelve months and it’s heartening to see creators battle odds to bring stupendous content to audiences, such effort and content needs to be recognized and that’s why the 2021 edition of the Critic’s Choice Awards is special, we are delighted to partner the Film Critics Guild and wish all the creators the best.”

The virtual event will be held in the 2nd week of February. The nominations for Shorts and Series have been announced on 12th January and the nominations for feature films were announced on 28th January.

