Ventes Avenues celebrates 9th anniversary

The 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 – West came to a grand closing on Oct 19 with stars of Indian realty descending on Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

The impressive day of knowledge sharing and networking for the real estate players of various segments was followed by the marvelous awards presentation that recognized the good work of the industry.

The Event was CO - Powered By - LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Luxury Lifestyle Partner were - Notandas Realty & Ashwin Sheth Group, Event CO - Partner were - VTP Realty, Colliers India, Nisus Finance Services Co Pvt. Ltd., Magicrete, Conclave Partner - Ruparel Realty, nTechnology Partner – Propacity, Housing Partner - TRU Realty, Marketing Partner - Ceyone Technologies LLP (EstateMint)and Event Associate were – BKP & Champion Infratech, Automobile Partner - JLR Navnit Motors, Business Media Partner - BW Business World Group and Online Media Partner - Exchange4media.com.

Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media in his inaugural address stressed on the healthy living and having the mind-set of helping communities to do better. He said, “If the India real estate does well, it augurs well for the economy as well. With many new asset classes emerging in the real estate, it is poised for growth in the coming years, irrespective of the challenges.”

The conclave began with the Exclusive Conversation on - Indian Real Estate Paradox: Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties among, Piyush Gupta, Managing Director - Capital Markets and Investment Services India, Colliers, Vinod Rohira, MD & CEO - Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp, Parvesh Sharma, Managing Director, India Country Head,Tishman Speyer.

The First Panel Discussion of the day on Decoding Housing Boom: Affordable, Mid & High End Demand & Supply was chaired by Gulam Zia - Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure & Valuation, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. And joining him were speakers Sanjeev Chandiramani, CEO, Ruparel Realty, Parth Mehta, MD, Paradigm Realty, Puneet Bhatia, Senior Director - ICICI Venture, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and MD, Liases Foras Real Estate Rating, Samira Lalani, Partner, Trilegal.

The next eminent panel of experts discuseds Adaptable Commercial Realty: Bold Investments & Risk-Averse New Approaches. The moderator is Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Valuation Services, Colliers India and the speakers were, Girish Singhi, Head Investments, Godrej Fund Management, Pratik Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Smartworks, Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty& Infrastructure, Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis Space Solutions, Shabala Shinde, Partner - Real Estate & REITs, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The following panel discussion on the topic of Creative Financing Solutions: Out of Box Funds, Alternate Finance & PE Strategies was moderated by Neeraj Bansal, Co-Head & COO – India Global, KPMG In India and experts on the panelwere Sahil Shah, Director, Certus Capital and Earnnest.me, Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance, Saurabh Rathi, MD & Co-Head (Real Estate), Motilal Oswal Alternates, Nitin Idnani, Executive Director - AXIS Capital, Binitha Dalal, Founder - Mt K Kapital | Head - Fund Raising at Rustomjee Group.

The next panel discussion on the subject of Sales & Marketing Puzzle: What Why & How of Real Estate Selling Blueprint was chaired by Govind Rai, Founder, Insomniacs, And joining him were Bhavik Bhandari, CSMO, Ashwin Sheth Group, Mudra Wedhikar, Co-Founder, CEO, Estatemint, Harsh Jagwani, MD, Notandas Realty, Mohammed Minhaj, VP – Operations, Champion Infratech & MD, One in Million Projects, Meet Merchant, General Manager – Marketing, Oberoi Realty.

The final panel discussion on Realty Goes High-Tech: Embracing & Scaling Up Proptech Products & Solutions was moderated by Sapna Srivastava, Editor, Realty+ and the eminent speakers included Rahul Bansal Co-Founder, Propacity, Sudhanshu Kejriwal, MD, Keydemand, Akhil Saraf, Founder & CEO, Reloy, Garima Bharadwaj Co-Founder Enlite, Dheeraj S - Fund Manager – The Earth Fund and Shivani Karia Jhaveri, Co-Founder, CMO - Blox.xyz.

The Conclave came to a grand closing with Realty+ Real Talk bringing together the veteran thought leader Vijay Wadhwa Chairman, The Wadhwa Group and the young & dynamic Angad Bedi, Managing Director, BCD Group, to share their inspiring success stories with Sapna Srivastava, Editor, Realty+.

The dazzling evening of The 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 WEST showcased the exemplary work done in real estate of West region selected by a distinguished Jury panel. The musical note to the evening was added by well-known singer Shubhangi Tewari. Her melodious songs cheered up the audience.

The coveted felicitations were presented to the industry experts across various categories for their exemplary performance and their contributions towards the sector.

The Winners were:

Residential Project of the Year - Chandak Group for GreenAiry And K Raheja Corp Homes for Raheja Sterling

Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan – 1

Commercial Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Summit

Design Project of the Year - Rustomjee Group for Rustomjee Parishram

Most Popular Project of the Year - Ruparel Realty for Ruparel Panache

Best Selling Project of the Year - Siddha Sejal for Siddha Sky

Iconic Project of the Year - Adani Realty for Linkbay Residences And Hubtown Ltd. for 25 South

Budget Housing Project of the Year - Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited for Mahindra Happinest Palghar – 2

Industrial/Warehousing Project of the Year - IndoSpace Development Management Pvt. Ltd. for Indospace Industrial Park – Chakan

Integrated Township Project of the Year - Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. for Ajmera Manhattan And Rustomjee Group for Rustomjee Uptown Urbania

Landscape Project of the Year - Residential - K Raheja Realty for Raheja Residency

Luxury Project of the Year - K Raheja Corp Homes for Raheja Modern Vivarea And

Piramal Realty for Piramal Mahalaxmi

Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developers for Tribeca Highstreet, Pune

Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Globcon Infra for Globcon Splendora And

Pride Purple Group for Park Astra

Most Work-Friendly Office Space of the Year -Mantra Properties for Mantra Business Centre

Plotted Development Project of the Year - Tru Realty for Kekarav

Residential Complex of the Year - K Raheja Realty for Raheja Residency

Skyscraper of the Year - Piramal Realty for Piramal Aranya

Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Globcon Infra for Globcon Optima And

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan – 2

Real Estate Destination of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Parkcity

Themed Project of the Year - Hubtown Ltd. for Hubtown Seasons

Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. for Ajmera Prive And Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Prive

Villa Project of the Year - Kensington Villas And Kalagate Collective for Kalagate Reserve

Developer of the Year – Residential - Ashwin Sheth Group

Developer of the Year – Luxury - VTP Luxe

Emerging Developer of the Year - Notandas Realty

Excellence in Delivery - Chandak Group

Excellence in Customer Service - GERA Developments Pvt. Ltd.

Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year - Dholera Worldmark LLP And Globcon Infra

Best Interior Design Firm – Commercial - Space Matrix Design Consultants Pvt Ltd.

Architectural Firm of the Year award - DSP Design Associates

Interior Design Firm of the Year - Bonito Designs Pvt. Ltd.

Design Innovation: Best Interior Design – Commercial - Space Matrix Design Consultants Pvt Ltd. for Manish Malhotra Atelier

Property Consultant of the Year - Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd.

Best Property Consultant of the Year – Residentials - Ceyone Technologies LLP (EstateMint)

Advertising Agency of the Year - Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions

Consumer Connect Initiative of the Year - Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan – 2

Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year - Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions for The Amitabh Bachchan Campaign And Brandniti for NAREDCO Nashik Homethon 2022

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. for House of Abhinandan Lodha

Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Limited for Mahindra Happinest Tathawade

OOH Campaign of the Year - Sellability Sales & Marketing Solutions for The Canary Residence Collection, Belawadi

Marketer of the Year - Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Project Launch of the Year - Sunteck Realty for Sunteck Sky Park

Real-Estate Website of the Year - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. for Elements Realty

earnnest.me PropTech Start-up of the Year -

PropTech Realty Firm of the Year - Colliers India

PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates

PropTech Innovative Solution of the Year Award - Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd. for Absolute CX And Keydemand

Enterprise Workspace Provider of the Year - SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

PropTech Mobile App of the Year - GERA Developments Pvt. Ltd. for The Gera World App

Excellence in Design Managed Offices Space of the Year - UrbanWrk Private Limited for Sai Radhe, Pune

Co-working Space Design of the Year - Innov8 Coworking (Oyo Workspaces Pvt Ltd) for Innov8 Timesquare

Co-Working Architect/Designer of the Year - Manisha Bajaj, Associate Director for Design Studio, WeWork India

Managed Offices Brand of the Year - SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Workspace Design of the Year - UrbanWrk Private Limited for Sai Radhe, Pune

FM Project of the Year - Industrial/Warehousing - IndoSpace Development Management Pvt. Ltd. for Indospace Industrial Park - Chakan

Outstanding CSR Excellence Awards - House of Hiranandani for Rhyme For Earth

Young Achiever of the Year - Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Managing Partner, M Realty

Managed Offices Young Achiever of the Year - Harsh Mehta, Founder & COO, UrbanWrk Private Limited

Managed Offices Icon of the Year - Pratik Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, SmartWorks Co-Working Spaces Pvt. Ltd

CXO of the Year Award - Argenio Antao, Chief Operating Officer, Colliers India

And

Sachin Bhandari, Executive Director & CEO, VTP Realty

If you missed the conclave watch the sessions at