Ventes Avenues bolsters leadership team with two senior-level appointments
Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions
In a move set to bolster its leadership and fortify its market presence, Ventes Avenues has recently unveiled two prominent additions to its senior team. Saurabh Gupta has been appointed as the National Business Head for the Performance Business, while Shriram Narayanmurthy steps into the role of VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions. These strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment for the company, aligning with its vision for growth and innovation.
With a career spanning over 18 years, Saurabh Gupta's appointment as the National Business Head for the Performance Business at Ventes Avenues is a testament to his expertise and industry acumen. His professional journey, which has seen him contribute to renowned organizations has endowed him with a diverse skill set and an in depth understanding of media and technology offerings.
Saurabh’s strategic prowess and extensive experience position him as a key driver for revenue growth, with a specific focus on the Pan India portfolio of app and web-based clients. His background as an accomplished sales professional, who has fostered strong relationships with top brands and digital agencies in India, showcase his capability to spearhead revenue enhancement and strategic expansion.
Saurabh voiced his enthusiasm regarding his recent position at Ventes Avenues, mentioning “I am thrilled to join Ventes Avenues. I have always admired their work, especially in the Martech space which keeps them ahead of the competition. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people and scale the business to new heights.”
Shriram Narayanmurthy, the newly appointed VP of Sales (Branding) for the West & East regions, brings with him a rich tapestry of experience spanning over 16 years in both digital and traditional media. His previous roles, including his tenure as Director of Sales at Yahoo India, speak to his ability to drive transformative revenue growth and capture untapped markets. At Yahoo India, Mr. Narayanmurthy played a pivotal role in elevating the Programmatic revenue in the western India market. Moreover, his contributions extended nationally through effective monetization of Yahoo Exchange stack's Open Exchange business and Marketing lead for India.
Expressing his excitement about his new role at Ventes Avenues, Narayanmurthy stated, "I'm delighted to be part of this incredibly talented team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of tailored mobile advertising solutions."
These appointments of Ventes Avenues' speaks of unwavering commitment to nurturing leadership and innovation. With Saurabh Gupta and Shriram Narayanmurthy at the helm of their respective domains, the company is poised to navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving market landscape while capitalizing on emerging opportunities. As Ventes Avenues steps confidently into a new phase of its journey, the collective experience and vision of its new senior-level leaders promise to steer the company toward even greater success and distinction.
Mansi Madan Tripathy named Country Chair of Shell India
She will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been Country Chair since 2016
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:31 PM | 1 min read
Shell India has appointed Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair of Shell India, effective from October 1, 2023.
Mansi will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been Country Chair since 2016.
As Country Chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific.
Prior to commencement as Country Chair, she was Vice President of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, and has held other roles in Shell including Managing Director of Shell Lubricants India and Country Marketing Officer. Mansi joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.
P&G India appoints Mukta Maheshwari as Chief Marketing Officer
Along with leading the Marketing function, Maheshwari will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:59 PM | 3 min read
Procter & Gamble India, maker of brands like Ariel, Whisper, and Gillette, has announced the appointment of Mukta Maheshwari as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective September 1, 2023.
Along with leading the Marketing function, Mukta will also head the Fabric Care Category for P&G India. She brings with her a rich work experience of over 2 decades. She joined P&G in 2007 in Singapore and has since worked across 5 brands across 3 different countries. Prior to assuming her new role as the CMO and Fabric care Category Head, Mukta served as the Vice President, Fabric Enhancers in the ASEAN region, based out of Singapore and was instrumental in delivering double digit top and bottom line for Downy in ASEAN. This was enabled by, among multiple other aspects, the launch of Downy Natural Essential oil scents range, which was spearheaded by her.
Speaking about her new role, Mukta Maheshwari, Chief Marketing Officer; and Vice President & Category Head - Fabric Care, P&G India said, “I am thrilled to kickstart the next phase of my journey with P&G and coming back to India, after having the opportunity to work across multiple roles in the region, including Singapore and Philippines. P&Gs philosophy of touching and improving lives truly resonates with me, and I am glad that my new role will enable me to continue aspiring to positively impact our consumers, communities, and people. India continues to be an important market for P&G globally, as we continue to delight the consumers with our superior brands. These are exciting times, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India, together with our people who are the backbone of this resilient and empowered organization.”
Mukta is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.
Mukta takes over from Sharat Verma in the role, who has been elevated as the Senior Vice President, Fabric Care for P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) and will spearhead the efforts based out of Dubai. Under Sharat’s leadership over the last 4 years, P&G has stepped up on its brand building efforts, leading many innovative solutions and campaigns that are not just a force for growth, but also a force for good. This is reflected not just in the growth of the brands, but also multiple external recognition – national and global - that the brands have garnered over the years on iconic initiatives like Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #KeepGirlsInSchool, etc.
Sharing his perspective, Sharat Verma, Senior Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) said “It has been my privilege and an absolute honor to serve as the CMO for P&G India. The journey has been rewarding and one filled with immense learnings. From every campaign that captured hearts, to each innovation that reshaped industries, our commitment to delivering exceptional results stands as a testament to our unwavering pursuit of excellence. Together, we raised the bar on consumer centricity and brand building and reinforced our brands as both - a #ForceForGrowth and a #ForceforGood. As I extend a warm welcome to Mukta, I am confident that our legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring new heights of creativity, impact, and success. I am only optimistic about what the future holds.”
Nita Ambani to step down from RIL Board
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to be appointed Non-Executive Directors of the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders, according to a press release issued by the company.
The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact for India. The Board of Directors appreciated Nita Ambani for her leadership of Reliance Foundation as its Founder Chairperson. Over the years, RF has made considerable progress in its mission of nurturing and empowering marginalised and under-resourced communities in India. They lauded Nita Ambani’s request to focus even more on strengthening Reliance Foundation as it embarks on a mission to achieve even greater societal transformation by undertaking a host of new programmes and initiatives.
As the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board so that the Company can continue to benefit from her advice.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of RIL. Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined.
Jaydeep Shah joins Sun Pharma as CMO of Consumer Health Business
Shah stepped down as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of India of German personal care brand Sebamed India two months ago
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Jaydeep Shah has joined Sun Pharma as the Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Marketing, Consumer Health Business at Sun Pharma.
He announced the move on LinkedIn: "Really excited to get an opportunity to lead portfolio of brands which have been iconic & category creators in supplements & pain management."
Shah is the former Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of India of German personal care brand Sebamed India. Two months ago, he announced his departure on LinkedIn: "I left Sebamed last week, where I had the opportunity to gain valuable experience and also learn many new things. Working in a fast-paced /startup-like environment, I discovered NOT approaching things strictly by the rule book also works, business & brands at different maturity stage respond very differently to various inputs, Sometimes smaller things can be even bigger! And much much more!
My journey at Sebamed has been an incredibly satisfying one - we witnessed a faster business growth backed by establishing meaningful connections with consumers across various categories."
He has also had a long stint with Unilever, fulfilling various leadership roles at Indian and global levels.
He started his career with CEAT as a Marketing management trainee.
Castrol India appoints Rohit Talwar as Vice President & Head of Marketing
The appointment will be effective November 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 5:55 PM | 2 min read
Castrol, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Rohit Talwar as Vice President and Head of Marketing, effective 1 November 2023. Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in this role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical.
Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol's comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders. He will also join the Castrol India Leadership Team.
Talwar brings with him a wealth of experience, possessing 21 years of proficiency in leading high-performance multicultural teams across various levels and assignments, locally and globally. His distinguished career spans both developed and growth markets within the Castrol group.
Talwar's journey with Castrol India commenced in June 2004 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the brand's growth in diverse roles, including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. Mr. Talwar notably served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the internationally acclaimed Castrol VECTON brand.
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India Limited, where he held prominent positions such as Head of Brand and Communication and Deputy Vice President of Marketing for India.
Since 2019, Talwar has been leading marketing for Castrol Vietnam. In this capacity, he has overseen both B2C and B2B marketing initiatives, driving innovation and delivering substantial business growth in the Vietnamese market.
"Castrol India wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Jaya Jamrani for her invaluable contributions during her tenure as VP and Head of Marketing. Jamrani has decided to take a well-deserved sabbatical in line bp’s flexible working policy," the comany said.
Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India, states, "Rohit's wealth of experience, unwavering commitment, and exemplary track record within the Castrol family perfectly align with the demands of this role. We are assured that his leadership will further elevate our marketing endeavors and contribute significantly to our continued success."
Talwar conveyed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "I am deeply honored to accept this appointment and eagerly anticipate rejoining the Castrol India team. I look forward to collaborating closely with our exceptionally talented team to propel our marketing initiatives to new heights and further uphold Castrol's legacy of excellence."
Talwar holds a Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad.
CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as CEO
Anand has had a long-standing association with CaratLane and was a part of the founding team
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
CaratLane Trading Private Limited (‘CaratLane’) today announced the appointment of Avnish Anand, currently Chief Operating Officer of CaratLane, as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Avnish, an alumnus of ISI Kolkata and IIM Lucknow, was employee No.1 at CaratLane and an integral part of the founding team. He has played a stellar role in building CaratLane into what it is today.
Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, another veteran of CaratLane and the person who has built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omni channel business and digital experiences, will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane. Guru is a seasoned technology leader who holds a master’s degree from IIM Bangalore and has worked with some marquee fortune 500 companies including a stint in Silicon Valley.
Titan, on 19th August 2023, had announced acquisition of the full stake held by the Founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.
Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, said: “We are delighted to appoint Avnish as CaratLane’s new Chief Executive Officer. Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omni channel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards.”
Manisha Dey named Head of Devotional & Music Division at Shemaroo Entertainment
She has 25+ years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has appointed Manisha Dey as Head of the Devotional & Music category.
With an illustrious career spanning 25+ years in the media and entertainment industry, Manisha Dey brings a wealth of experience to her new role.
Her career milestones include leading content and partnerships at Gaana. Through path-breaking partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana's content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching market-defining, industry-first and exclusive Music & Entertainment flagship properties, including highly successful independent original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives’.
Prior to Gaana, Manisha Dey has led content portfolios at leading music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI etc. and served as National Content Head-VAS role at IDEA cellular. Her extensive expertise in music, films, value-added services, streaming business, and partnerships has positioned her as a seasoned industry leader and mentor. In her new role, Manisha will report to Arpit Mankar and Mohan Gopinath.
Commenting on the appointment of Manisha Dey, Arpit Mankar, Head of Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated, "We extend a hearty welcome to Manisha Dey, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. Her remarkable professional journey and achievements underscore her visionary acumen. With her extensive experience and a well-established track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our Devotional & Music landscape. We eagerly anticipate the fresh insights and perspectives she will bring to our content portfolio.”
Manisha conveyed her enthusiasm about her new role, remarking, "I am thrilled to become a part of Shemaroo Entertainment and lead the Devotional & Music category. With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience. Shemaroo's reputation as a content powerhouse provides a unique platform to explore innovative approaches to deliver devotional, non-film and diverse musical experiences that touch the hearts of millions.”
