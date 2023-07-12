Ventes Avenues launches influencer marketing vertical - Social Tweebs
The Tweeb tool provides a robust influencer database, assisting brands in finding the perfect associations
Ventes Avenues, the mobile AdTech company specializing in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology and Audience Solutions, is now venturing into the creator economy with its latest influencer marketing vertical, Social Tweebs.
The all-in-one data-driven agency is assisting brands to scale up their business with authentic creator-led content and optimising 20-50% of their influencer marketing spending.
Access to reliable analytics for measuring the effectiveness of campaign performance remains a challenge, with only 40% of brand marketing leaders having easy access to accurate influencer-marketing metrics.
Consequently, nearly one-third (29%) face challenges in persuading upper management about the effectiveness of influencer marketing. To address these issues, enhanced search capabilities backed by the power of AI have become a better way for brands to find creators and influencers for partnerships.
Fauzan A Rahim, Co-Founder of Social Tweebs commented, "Millions of people are making a living monetizing their passion and creativity, going forward our enhanced search capabilities will make the discovery of creators and their content easier for brands while empowering the flourishing influencer economy,"
Social Tweebs has recently introduced a new search feature that addresses real-time creator discovery issues using AI & machine learning-led technology. By expanding searches to related terms and emojis used by creators in their bios and captions, marketers can organically discover influencers who resonate with new or niche target audiences, leading to increased brand reach, engagement, and conversions. Aniket Shah, the Business Head of Social Tweebs, highlights “Data-driven decision-making is the key to unlocking the full potential of influencer marketing. With advanced insights and enhanced search capabilities, Social Tweebs empowers brands to navigate the dynamic influencer landscape and shape the future of brand collaborations.”
With over 8.1 million Instagram and 700K YouTube influencers in India, the Tweeb Tool provides a robust influencer database, assisting brands in finding the perfect influencers, improving campaign efficiency, and optimizing ROI for impactful campaigns. Social Tweebs is a comprehensive solution for successful Instagram brand launches, seeking regional exposure through YouTube shout-outs, amplifying presence on LinkedIn, or securing celebrity endorsements. It offers tailor-made and unparalleled campaign strategies delivered within 24 hours.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TechManch 2023: Catherine D Henry to discuss Web3 opportunities
Henry, SVP, Web3 and Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, will discuss ‘Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media TechManch has become an eagerly awaited space where technology and media meet and synergies are created as the advancement in science and tech continue to transform our lives digitally as well as in real time. The seventh edition of the two-day symposium will be held in Mumbai on August 9 and 10. The conference will see creative and corporate leaders mingling with experts in technology, innovation and communication.
Among a slew of exciting sessions featuring experts from across disciplines and geographies, Catherine D. Henry, SVP, Web3 and Metaverse strategy, Media.Monks, will discuss ‘Beyond the Hype of Web3: Potential and Challenges’, in a fireside chat.
The session will feature a discussion on how Web3 technology offers marketers new ways to engage with their audience and provide more personalized experiences. It will also delve into how marketers can create new opportunities for growth and innovation by leveraging decentralized identity management, smart contracts, NFTs, and decentralized marketplaces.
An author and subject matter expert on Web 3 and Metaverse strategies, Henry previously served as Global Account Lead, XR Innovation Strategy, for Palpable Media, as well as stints as Head of Technology Marketing - EMEA and Asia, ROBECO SAM and SVP, International Marketing for Advanced Capital.
Other keynote speakers include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP and CEO Satalia; Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder & Head, Digital India Foundation (DIF) and Board Member, ONDC; Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM; Dharamranjan K, Chief Business Officer, Beauty, Tata Clique Palette; and Ankush Grover, Co-Founder, Rebel Foods.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Startup slowdown: Alarm bells for media & advertising sector?
Most startups have been spending mostly on TV advertising, especially around big sports events. Hence, ad revenues of TV channels are likely to be affected the most in this fiscal
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 12, 2023 8:16 AM | 5 min read
Byju's, once the poster boy of India's startup ecosystem, is in the spotlight for defaulting on an interest payment of $40 million, exit of its statutory auditor Deloitte and some board members. The edtech company, which is India’s first and the largest unicorn, is going through a rough patch. Valued at $22bn last year, Byju's has seen its valuation slashed to $5.1bn this year by Prosus NV, the company's biggest investor and shareholder. The company is also facing ire for not filing its financial report for FY22 yet. In 2021, the edtech firm had filed its financials after a delay of 18 months and posted a record loss of Rs 4,588 crore.
Another unicorn Pharmeasy is looking at a $292 million fundraise at a 90 percent valuation drop. With this, the medtech firm will lose its unicorn status as its valuation will come down to $500–600 million from $5.5 billion during the peak of the pandemic. Some other unicorns are looking to take the debt route to sustain amid funding winters. Udaan, a B2B trade platform which wanted to go public in the next two years, has now taken $200 million debt through convertible notes. Quick commerce player Dunzo also took a $50 million loan via convertible notes. With convertible notes, investors have the option to flip their equity at a later stage.
Alarm bells
The developments have raised alarm bells among media and advertising firms which are already facing challenges amid rough macroeconomic weather.
“Most startups have been spending mostly on TV advertising, especially around big sports events like IPL, FIFA and cricket world cup. Hence, ad revenues of TV channels are likely to be affected the most in this fiscal,” a TV executive admitted.
The ad agencies that have more startups on their platter are facing the brunt more than those who have a mix of legacy and startup accounts, an industry leader said, adding that almost all big agencies have some or other startup accounts. Some like Byju’s have their own creative teams as well.
In fact, some of the affected startups have already cut down on their marketing and advertising budgets. They are doing massive layoffs to optimize their operational cost.
Byju’s and some other unicorns have been pumping huge money into marketing over the last couple of years, sometimes many-fold of their revenues, lifting India’s advertising spend to a great extent. Some of them have been the sponsors of some of the biggest sports properties like the Indian Premier League.
Top advertisers
Byju’s had spent a whopping Rs 2,250 crore on promotional activities in FY21 against over Rs 900 crore in FY20. BYJU’s have been among the top 10 advertisers in the country for a couple of years. PharmEasy spent Rs 494 crore on advertising and promotional activities during FY22, up from Rs 134 crore in FY21, according to the ROC filings.
“During the past few years we went through a phase of irrational exuberance. Now we are seeing some reality kick in. There will certainly be a drop in ad spends. Focus will be more of performance marketing rather than brand marketing,” Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India opines.
According to the PMAR 2023, India’s AdEx is supposed to grow by 16 per cent in 2023. That means it is expected to cross the Rs 1,00,000 crore landmark. However, considering the current trend, experts are not fully confident of breaching one lakh Cr.
Tough time
The first six months of 2023 saw Indian startups raise a mere $5.46 billion, a substantial 68% decline from the $17.1 billion during the same timeframe in 2022 and a drop from $13.4 billion in H1 2021, as per data from market intelligence agency Tracxn shared with TechCrunch.
This year has thus far failed to yield any fresh unicorns in the Indian startup ecosystem, a stark contrast to the 18 new entrants to the billion-dollar club in H1 2022 and 16 minted during the corresponding period the previous year.
Anil Solanki, Senior Director - Media Lead at Dentsu X, tells e4m, “The ongoing issues at India's largest unicorns will have significant implications for the Indian startup ecosystem and the edtech segment funding in particular. The controversy can erode investor confidence and lead to increased caution among potential investors in the startup space.”
“From a media and advertising perspective, this setback can be seen as a temporary obstacle before a significant leap forward”, Solanki noted.
'Indian startup ecosystem is strong'
Solanki feels that the Indian economy remains a bright spot in the midst of global economic turmoil which will attract the present and new investors in the coming days. Hence, the M&A sector has no reason to worry.
LLyod Mathias, angel investor, echoes the sentiments. “India is a huge market to be affected by the collapse of one or two startups. We have the largest tech manpower and startups are driving the growth of the global south. However, investors will surely go cautious for the edtech category as of now.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ultimate Table Tennis announces Indian Oil as title sponsor for Season 4
The tournament will take place in Pune from July 13 to 30, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 6:07 PM | 1 min read
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has onboarded IndianOil as its title sponsor for Season 4 that is scheduled to take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune from July 13 to 30, 2023.
UTT is all set to bring back world-class table tennis action to India with the presence of top paddlers from around the world including World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s national TT champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and the top female table tennis player in India (World rank 39) Manika Batra.
“UTT’s association with one of India’s biggest corporations bodes well for the future of the league. IndianOil already has a rich legacy of supporting sports – including table tennis - and this only reinforces their commitment towards doing more. We welcome them aboard as title sponsor of UTT and are sure that this partnership will spur Indian table tennis forward, especially with the Olympics coming up next year,” commented Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter.
“Indian Oil’s partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines. Through this partnership, IndianOil aims to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India, fostering a vibrant sporting culture and inspiring future generations of athletes,” commented Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ali Fazal onboarded as 'guest of honour' in Adda52.com's ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series
The final table, which will be played online, will include Ali Fazal and 7 other players on 13th August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 1:55 PM | 3 min read
Adda52.com–India’s online poker destination, announced its 8th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’ series with popular actor, Ali Fazal as the guest of honour. The campaign hosts poker players from all around the nation and provides a chance to play poker with successful people from various walks of life. The final table, which will be played online, will include Ali Fazal and 7 other players on 13th August 2023.
The 'Poker Night with Stars' competition offers three ways for players to enter: deposits (lucky draw), cash (leaderboard), and tournament (leaderboard followed by a sit and go game). The final table's prize pool is Rs 5 lakhs, and viewers may watch the event live on Adda52.com's YouTube channel.
Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Joydeep Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Deltatech Gaming Limited added, “We are delighted to welcome Ali Fazal to join us for the 8th edition of 'Poker Night with Stars'. This collaboration brings us great pleasure as it allows us to curate a unique and exceptional experience for our players, while also serving as a source of inspiration for increased engagement on our platform. The upcoming final table promises to be an exciting spectacle, and we extend our best wishes to all the players for a successful and enjoyable game.”
Actor Ali Fazal said, “I am excited to participate in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign by Adda52. Being an actor, one is required to express varied emotions vividly and effortlessly, whereas the game of poker requires one to master the poker face. It will be fun to test my Poker skills and my ‘Poker face’ with this campaign. I wish all the outstanding players the very best and am looking forward to competing and showcasing my poker skills on the final table.”
The 'Poker Night with Stars' series gives both novice and seasoned players of the game an equal opportunity to play online poker with individuals who have found success in their various industries and win exciting prizes. All these achievers who have appeared on the Poker Night with Stars believe that poker has helped them in their life and career by making them understand the importance of different skills like patience, perseverance, precision etc. Adda52.com started the series in 2018 with Chris Gayle and is back with another famous cricketer for the new edition. Acclaimed celebrities like David Warner, Rohit Bose Roy, Dinesh Karthik, Kieron Pollard, Salim Merchant and Sophie Choudry have been associated with Adda52’s ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign in the past.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We act as a matchmaker between brands and celebrities’
Founder of M5 Entertainment, Sonya Vohra Kapoor and Director of M5 Entertainment, Amrita Mendonza, spoke to e4m about how the agency works on celebrity endorsements and more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 11, 2023 11:40 AM | 6 min read
We are a celebrity endorsement company and are also getting into the video content space, feature films and web series, says Sonya Kapoor, Founder of M5 Entertainment.
In a chat with exchange4media, Sonya and Amrita spoke about the company’s marketing expansion and growth plans, ad campaigns and associations with brands and celebrities.
Edited Excerpts:
How did the agency perform in the last couple of years and what sets you apart from other agencies in the market?
Over the last five years, we have grown by leaps and bounds. Our core verticals have always been celebrity endorsements and we have worked with a lot of actors, sports celebrities, musicians, influencers and brands. Moreover, we prefer to keep our marketing mantra simple, transparent and cost-effective. Also, we as an agency work for brands because celebrities have their talent agencies to represent them. Therefore, we differentiate ourselves by representing brands in the market. We help brands in negotiating with talent by figuring out what is best for them based on their marketing strategies and brand requirements. Despite representing brands at a core, we also work with celebrities in giving them what we promise.
What celebrities and brands have recently joined you, and what strategies does the agency follow while connecting brands with celebrities?
Amrita
We have been excited about the campaign ‘Five Volts’ in which Mahindra Singh Dhoni has appeared. It is our latest campaign which is already out in the market. Moreover, we worked with many other actors including Kiara.
Sonya
The best deals that we have done recently include Tata Play. Tata has completely changed their branding. Earlier, it was called Tata Sky and now it is called Tata Play. They are in different characters and stuff. It has worked well for brands because that’s again something very innovative that has come into that space. We have worked with a bunch of actors, including Siddharth Malhotra, Samantha Prabhu and Mimi Parambrata. We have cut across the entire geography of India.
Apart from collaborating brands with celebrities, M5 also produces OTT and video content. How does that help the agency in boosting the overall business?
We have an association with the actors; it just lifts the entire profile because the actors want to do coursework with us on various content pieces. The actors also know the fact that we are not limited and working with them on different levels. We should be soon coming out with some very interesting announcements in the space of web series and feature films.
You have your office in Gurugram and Mumbai. Are you planning to expand your office to other cities?
We work across different markets and we're also very strong in the south. We have excellent partners in the south who we work with. Also, it doesn't matter how many offices you have in this particular field, it's all based on relationships. We also work with brands in Bangalore and work with actors in Hyderabad, Chennai, West Bengal and Northeast.
Our core philosophy has always been to work with women. We try to give women opportunities and encourage a lot of women who can work from home and be a part of our team. We believe in providing work-life balance to them.
Over the years, the kind of transparency that we have built up, and the relationships that we have built up as an agency with both actors and brands have held us in good stead, and we plan to continue that. So it's not about offices. It's about how you're kind of having those connections because it's a very people-oriented industry. We are a digital agency, however, for shoots, we have to go to Bombay and visit other different locations.
What marketing strategies do you follow while targeting your clients or engaging with your clients?
When we connect with a client, our main agenda is to make the entire process of onboarding a
celebrity as simple as possible. We keep it very focused, based on their marketing strategy. When we reach out to them, we tell them what's possible and what's not possible.
The other marketing strategy is word of mouth. A lot of founders and a lot of owners recommend this strategy. What we bring to the table at the end of the day, it's essentially word of mouth.
Would you like to talk about your revenues? Quarter four revenues and what are you expecting from quarters one and two?
We have overreached our targets and are growing day by day. We've already surpassed our targets for the first quarter and are almost going to close our targets for the second quarter. There is a lot of demand for celebrity business in India. The brands and celebrities are reaching out to us as they have become more familiar with our agency.
Almost two years ago the agency announced hiring more women in the business. Could you tell us how many women have joined you in the last couple of years?
We endeavour to get as many women as possible but obviously, we want to keep our numbers tight. We don't want to become a very overhead-heavy company because it's not required at the end of the day.
Any acquisition and investment plans in the upcoming months?
We are planning to go abroad as we are performing well in India. We want to expand our horizons. Bollywood actors and celebrities abroad are really in demand. Also, we are planning to expand very slowly and steadily in the Middle East market in Europe and maybe America as well.
In terms of investments, we have just established our content vertical and are investing heavily in building up the library of content that we are going to be creating in the upcoming months. We are going all out in the production side of things as well now and the fact that we work with a lot of actors allows us to have access to them and get them the kind of content they also want to do.
Any other growth plans? Where are you seeing your agency in the coming two years?
Amrita
We are planning to do a lot of live events across India; however, we're already doing wedding events across the globe. Apart from everything that's already going on, we have a lot on our plate already. We're excited about that as well and establish ourselves basically as content producers because that's the way we want to take it. Also, we are hoping to become a very powerful content studio sooner than later.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
VIP Industries ad expenses up 216% in FY 2022-23
The company’s promotional expenses for this fiscal stood at Rs 112.51 crore compared to Rs 35.52 crore in the previous period
By Sonam Saini | Jul 11, 2023 8:13 AM | 2 min read
Luggage manufacturer VIP Industries' advertisement and publicity expenses for the year ended March 31, 2023, grew by 216%. The company spent Rs 112.51 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 35.52 crore in the previous fiscal year.
In its annual report for the year 2022-23, the company shared that in an ever-evolving retail landscape, the company is committed to fostering lasting connections with customers.
“Through targeted marketing and advertising initiatives, we elevate our brand attributes, forge emotional bonds and ensure our brands are top of mind during crucial purchasing decisions. With a keen understanding of shifting consumer behavior, we have expanded our digital footprint and roped in well-known celebrities to promote our products. Collaborations with social media influencers have further extended our brands’ digital reach, ensuring a compelling connection with our valued consumers.”
Last year in November, the company announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as a brand ambassador for its brand- Skybags.
Dilip G. Piramal, Chairman, VIP Industries, said that the company has delivered a strong performance, with growth being broad-based across brands and channels.
“Furthermore, we have made significant strides in executing our transformation plan. This journey is of paramount importance, and we are steadfast in our commitment to drive this transformation, solidifying our foundation for long-term business sustainability.”
He highlighted that the luggage & backpacks market in India is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crores with branded players constituting 56%of the market, while the remaining portion is dominated by the unbranded segment.
“In recent years, factors such as the implementation of GST, supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, and a shifting consumer preference towards branded products are reshaping the industry landscape. To provide a better perspective, while the overall industry is growing at an average rate of 8-10%, the organised segment, synonymous with branded offerings, is outpacing this growth with an impressive rate of 15%. This highlights the strong momentum and promising expansion opportunities within the organised segment.”
He also added that the company's consistent investments in strengthening business fundamentals will enable them to cater to the expanding aspirations of our customers and drive growth.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Conclave 2023 to be held on July 20
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki among key speakers
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 7:55 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is back with its flagship property – e4m Conclave. The upcoming edition of the one-of-its-kind conference will be held on July 20 in Gurugram. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage at the e4m Conclave 2023, the summit will also see seasoned experts coming together and sharing insights on a wide range of topics. Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare; Priyanka Gill, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO Good Media Co. and Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki, are some of our keynote speakers at the summit. The theme for conclave 2023 is ‘Inclusive marketing: Winning Customers with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’. This is the 22nd edition of the conclave.
e4m Conclave 2023 will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions where seasoned experts will shed light on use and benefits of inclusive marketing in brand building and driving customer engagement. The conclave will be headlined by global leaders sharing insights into the future of the industry.
For 20 years now, e4m Conclave has served as the platform to discuss trends that assist in growing the overall business. Apart from industry leaders and experts from India, the conclave is attended by Global CEOs of all major media companies. In the past editions, e4m Conclave has seen the presence of many stalwarts from the industry, including Mark Read, Per Pederson, Kent Wertime, Stephen Allan, Tamara Ingram, Sir Martin Sorrell, among others.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from experts, click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/conclave-2023/registration
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube