Ventes Avenues launches operations in Malaysia

Ventes Avenues, a mobile AdTech company, has expanded operations in Malaysia.

The company specializes in Mobile Performance, Branding, Technology, Audience Solutions and Influencer Marketing.

“We are delighted to announce that Ventes has spread its wings into the Malaysian market. With a solid foundation in Singapore market, Ventes successfully established a strong foothold in the Indonesian market in December 2019. Continuing its journey of growth and expansion, we embarked on operations in Vietnam in 2022, further expanding our reach and influence. Ventes has been actively stepping into the Southeast Asian market, and this latest move into Malaysia is a testament to our commitment to expanding and serving brands in the region.”

“As we set forth on our venture in the Malaysian market, we are thrilled to kick-start with a range of offerings that cater to the needs of mobile marketing. Starting with our robust audience solutions inhouse DSP, Apptomizer and Attrimob, our propriety performance-based platform that prioritizes return on investment. We aim to assist brands in optimizing their App Performance and Retargeting strategies, recognizing the significance of every user for app marketers. Our Technology Solution will help Footfall Measurement for store visit attribution, which empowers advertisers to understand the success of their campaigns. Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with Direct OEMs, and Exclusive and Premium Publishers provide valuable opportunities for brands to maximize their reach with robust appographic and interest-based targeting.”

Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO, Ventes Avenues commented, "I am thrilled to witness our entry into the vibrant and dynamic South East Asian market. This expansion to Malaysia represents a significant milestone in our journey. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to brands in this region, building upon our solid foundation in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. With our eyes set on growth and our determination unwavering, we are excited to embark on this new chapter, forging meaningful connections, providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to brands, leveraging our expertise in mobile advertising to drive growth, enhance brand visibility, and deliver measurable results in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

