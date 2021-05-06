Ujala Cygnus Hospitals helps set up 1000 bed oxygen facility in Burari

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India in a devastating manner wherein the hospitals in tier 1 cities, despite having the best infrastructure, are crippling under pressure with oxygen running out, unavailability of beds etc. On the other hand, Tier2/Tier 3 cities whose already health infrastructure condition was in an apathetic state is equally in distress with the same or even higher number of cases coming up.

Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Service having a chain of 15 hospitals with seven in Haryana, three in Uttar Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand and two in Delhi, has been managing operational issues like low oxygen availability, overburdened healthcare staff etc. With an objective to provide world-class healthcare facility to the smaller towns of Northern India, during the current scenario it has been seeing 1400-1500 patients in a month with the Average Length Of Stay(ALOS) being 7-10 days.

Ujala has partnered with Delhi Government and Doctors to create a 1000 oxygen bed facility to help ease the burden to a certain extent. This facility will offer 24x7 medical supervision, including round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses on-premises for patient care along with food supply. It has also been sourcing volunteers, NGO’s who have joined hands with the company for the cause.

Probal Ghosal, Chairman at Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services mentions “We have always been committed to providing high-quality healthcare delivery systems for the population in tier2/tier 3 cities of North India and even during the current scenario where infrastructure has been under tremendous pressure, we are committed to doing our best. On the other hand with Delhi crumbling under huge patient inflow, we understand the urgency of creating additional infra for managing the quantum of patients and hence have joined hands with the Delhi government in setting up this 1000 oxygen beds facility which shall be ramped up further depending on the availability of the resources”

In Delhi, covid-19 cases are on an all-time high and with a growing number of positive cases, there is a dire need for newer facilities. Hence a lot of initiatives are being taken by both private and public sector organizations in building infrastructure to cater to the requirements. The above mentioned facility is one of the biggest which has been created and is now operational for registered patients who can register at 6398377083.

We would also like to appeal for general volunteers, nurses and doctors(MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS) for becoming a part of this initiative. Anyone interested can register themselves at www.ujalacygnus.com/volunteer or send a WhatsApp message to 7291902125.

