Tourism Australia invites tenders for PR representation

Tourism Australia (TA) has announced that it requires PR agency representation to help develop and drive creative PR-led activations that support the organisation’s global and regional marketing and communications campaigns and, as a shorter-term priority, support the reopening of international borders and the resumption of international travel.

The key objective of the partnerships would be to develop and drive creative PR-led activations that align with TA’s overarching vision to become the most memorable and desirable destination on earth.

The successful agency must be able to leverage the latest channels, techniques, tools and thinking to communicate effectively with mainstream and trade print, online, broadcast, radio and social media to maximise consumer engagement. The ability to create memorable and engaging content that earns the attention of target audiences and addresses barriers to travel for Australia will be critical to the success of this partnership.

They will also need to demonstrate how they can work with other TA agency partners (creative, digital and media) to deliver integrated marketing and communication campaigns.

As TA is a brand that represents the national character of Australia to much of the world, it is important that an agency partner also has a demonstrated understanding and affinity for contemporary Australia, its people and culture and insight into the target audience of high-value travellers in key markets.

The link to send in your tenders - https://www.tenders.gov.au/.

