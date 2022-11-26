Tourism Australia says ‘come and say G’day’

The campaign has been done in association with Qantas

Tourism Australia and Qantas have joined forces to extend a warm and welcoming invitation to Indian travellers as part of the recently launched Come and Say G’day campaign from the national tourism organisation.

The multi-market partnership will include a range of joint activities, including a series of new co-created TVCs run on premium Disney+Hotstar, YouTube and Meta.

The new co-created TVC sees Tourism Australia’s Brand Ambassador, Ruby, a souvenir kangaroo who is brought to life with CGI animation, onboard a Qantas aircraft enjoying the warm Australian hospitality offered by Qantas.

Qantas Group Chief Marketing Officer Petra Perry said the partnership showcases how to plan and book trips to Australia with Qantas and encourages international visitors to discover regional centres as well as its major gateway cities.

“Qantas is proud to be the airline partner for Tourism Australia’s Come and Say G’day campaign. In addition to driving inbound visitation, the campaign is building awareness that international tourists can easily travel directly to Australia and explore over 65 destinations across the country when they choose to fly with Qantas.”

Tourism Australia’s South and Southeast Asia Regional General Manager, Brent Anderson, added, “Tourism Australia is proud to be partnering with Australia's national carrier, Qantas. The partnership is designed to inspire and encourage travellers to come and say G’day and have a trip of a lifetime Down Under.”

“Indian travellers have been critical to Australia’s recovery this year and with the tripling of aviation capacity on the India - Australia route, we expect continued growth in visitor numbers from India. When they travel with Qantas, they will not only receive a warm Aussie welcome from staff, but will also be able to watch G’day the short film, as part of the inflight experience before they land. We are excited to embark on this meaningful partnership and look forward to converting the strong demand for Australia in India to bookings.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)