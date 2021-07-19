TOI Bangalore makes way for good times with an 80-page issue

One of the most palpable ways to tell if things are coming back to normal is to begin the day with a newspaper whose mere heft bears a piece of positive news. In the wake of a devastating second wave and amidst concerns about a third one, it’s how businesses strive to make the present worthwhile that inspires and injects new hope in all of the economy. It’s an effective stimulant on the consumer side too. When readers see a thicker paper filled with brand advertisements, they are more motivated to come out of the inertia of consumption and begin to feel a sense of comfort with the status quo.

A bearer of this sweet news is July 17th's issue of Times of India Bangalore 80-page edition filled with ads from consumer-facing brands who want to usher in a wave of normalcy without waiting for the situation to fix itself. With a whopping 125+ advertisers featured, the paper drew brands from across the categories of consumer durables, retail, luxury, real estate, BFSI, apparel, digital, automobile, and more signaling that they are ready as ever to make the ‘New Normal’ not just a survival story, but a story of growth.

This uplifting edition could not have been accomplished without the combined efforts of the Times of India Bangalore team whose unwavering belief in change translated into this bumper issue.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)