Times Now claims leadership in NCCS AB 22+, 10L+ markets
The channel cites BARC ratings data for Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023 as the source
Times Now has claimed that it registered a 30.7% share among English TV news channels for more than a year (Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023) as per BARC ratings data. This is in the most relevant target group for English News, which is 10L+ markets amongst NCCS AB 22+ age group among males.
*Source: BARC| 10L+| NCCS AB 22+ Males| Wk.16'22 - 33'23, share amongst 6 channels
Moreover, the viewership data of the last 8 weeks, which will be the correct representation of the current scenario, establishes Times Now's dominace across multiple TGs (both NCCS AB 22+ as well as NCCS AB 22+ Males) in 10L+ markets (see chart).
*Source: BARC| 10L+| Wk.26-33'23|share amongst 6 channels
With elections just months away, an advertising blitz is par for the course around this time. However, industry sources said that the claims being cited in recent advertising campaigns do not show the correct picture, and in some cases are deeply suspect and misleading.
“News is serious business, an honest one at that. Seasoned professionals know that numbers mean nothing without relevance”, said an industry source who pointed out that for every category there is a natural viewership base and data cuts which do not stay true to that are misleading the consumer. “Otherwise, its staking claim to a standing means claiming status with zero relevance”, he added.
“With elections round the corner, some desperation for visibility is understandable --but twisting the truth and presenting it in the public domain is not the right way to play the challenger game”, pointed out an industry veteran.
NDTV celebrates Independence Day with power-packed India@76 offerings
The programmes paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
NDTV celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with India@76, a power-packed line-up of programmes all through the day. The wide-ranging programs paid an ode to the strides being made by the county and hailed the gallant contributions of individual sections of society.
The line-up included:
JAI JAWAN: NDTV brings Kiara Advani to the BSF border in Attari, Amritsar as part of the India@76 celebrations to spend the day with the Jawans and to express gratitude for their selfless and gallant service to the nation on 15th August on India’s flagship show Jai Jawan at 9:30 PM on NDTV 24/7 and at 11AM and 9PM on NDTV India.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION: NDTV’s executive director and editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia interviews J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Kashmir on India@76. The interview airs at 8 PM on NDTV 24/7 on 14th August and at 1PM, 15th August on NDTV India.
On NDTV DIALOGUES, Sonia Singh interviewed economist Arvind Panagariya
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; Continuing our special conversations on Azadi@76, NDTV interviewed Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on the development that North East has seen since independence and specific changes in the last decade. The interview airs at 4:30pm and 10:30pm on NDTV India and at 12:30pm on NDTV 24/7.
SPECIAL CONVERSATION; More conversations on Azadi@76. NDTV's Executive Director and Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia in a wide-ranging interview with former Solicitor General of India, Harish Salve. Tune in at 2:30pm on NDTV India and at 10:30 AM at NDTV 24/7.
Celebrate India@76 with a musical note - Bollywood songs that bring pride to every Indian, on being an Indian, Top 10 at 12:30 pm on NDTV India.
WISDOM OF LEADERS Celebrate India@76 with Wisdom of Leaders, a special conversation between Capt Raghu Raman and Vikas Manhas, who’s on a mission to support families of fallen soldiers, at 8:30 PM on NDTV 24/7.
DETTOL BANEGA SWASTH INDIA SEASON 9 GRAND FINALE: Join Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Amitabh Bachchan on Dettol Banega Swasth India season 9 grand finale on NDTV India and 24/7 6 PM to 8 PM.
Independence Day Celebrated at Bharat Express News Network
CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express Upendrra Rai led the function
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 15, 2023 4:50 PM | 2 min read
Completing 76 years of independence, India enters its 77th year of Independence. Celebrating Independence Day, Bharat Express News Network organized a function in Noida. The park-premises in front of the Channel office was full with people’s participation. CMD & Editor in Chief of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai led the function in presence of the top officials of the news organization.
The function organized to celebrate national pride with patriotism spread in the ambience of the country today, witnessed a grand gala of people from in and outside the news organization. Lighting the lamp on the occasion, Rai paid tribute to the martyrs of Indian freedom struggle. Hoisting the national flag he initiated the function followed by the national anthem.
Addressing the gathering, Rai gave his life mantra via his impressive elocution. Sharing practical solutions, Rai said, strong determination is necessary to overcome any addiction. Explaining it, he said, just give yourself a bigger challenge, you certainly get rid of the bad habit. Mr Rai also said that service to the nation doesn’t necessarily required going to border to fight. We can serve the country any way we wish to, no matter where we are.
The special attraction of the occasion was the CISF band which played lovely tunes of national songs along with the national anthem. In the live patriotic atmosphere around, the police representation was also seen taking part during the entire celebration. Inspiring people for the conservation of the environment, the CMD also planted a tree amid a huge round of applause.
Directors, Radheshyam Rai & Sanjay Snehi along with CEO, Varun Kohli, and many eminent guests graced the occasion with their valuable presence.
Syngenta India launches 'drone yantra' in Punjab and Haryana
The company launched an awareness drive by simultaneously using 100 drones across Punjab and Haryana to spray Incipio, its new crop protection solution
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 5:05 PM | 2 min read
In a demonstration of the significance of drones in agriculture, Syngenta India launched an awareness drive by simultaneously using 100 drones across Punjab and Haryana to spray Incipio, its new crop protection solution. The Syngenta drone yantra is travelling in Punjab and Haryana and is targeting to cover approx. 10,000 farmers across multiple districts about the benefits of drone spraying.
The chief guest, Mr. Vijender Singh, Olympic Bronze Medalist in Boxing, said, "Drone will become a game-changer for agriculture for it will not only provide new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth, but will also enhance efficiency for our farmers, and help in their yields."
Based on the new age PLINAZOLIN® technology, these products promise effective defence against various pests, ensuring improved yields and crop quality. These are developed to efficiently meet the challenges arising from climate change and pest resistance, which are responsible for major crop losses every year.
During the launch event, over 600 farmers from Macchiwara in the Ludhiana district participated in the demonstration.
Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director Syngenta India, emphasized the pivotal role of technology in achieving sustainable agriculture. He said that Syngenta India is at the forefront of enabling farmers to embrace innovation, not only for a greener future but also for increased productivity and improved income. Highlighting the significance of technology integration in agriculture, Mr. Kumar noted that the world faces escalating food demand and environmental challenges. He underlined how technology adoption in agriculture can ensure food security, resilience, and resource-efficient farming systems.
Syngenta India's drone spraying initiative involves deploying an impressive fleet of 500 agricultural drones across the country, making it the largest agri-drone fleet in India. The company has also trained 150 drone pilots to support this endeavour.
Mr. Sachin Kamra, Head of Farmer Centric Ecosystem at Syngenta India, highlighted the company's commitment to technology-driven progress. He mentioned the launch of drone spray solutions and the successful implementation of commercial spray services across several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. He said that 2643 acres have been sprayed commercially so far using Syngenta's drone technology. In 2022, Syngenta's Drone Yatra covered 13 states completing a milestone of 17,000 km to create awareness of drone spraying among farmers. "We aim to strengthen and expand the drone ecosystem by collaborating with manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers. This involves working closely with industry experts to improve drone capabilities, enhance operational efficiency, and address any technical limitations," he added.
Tripurari Sharan's book 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' unveiled at IIC
Sharan is a 1985 batch IAS officer and former Chief Secretary of Bihar
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
A discussion was organized on the evening of 12 August 2023 at the unveiling of the novel 'Madhopur Ka Ghar' written by Tripurari Sharan, former Chief Secretary of Bihar.
Sharan alongwith Sahitya Akademi awardee writer Sushri Anamika, novelist Vandana Raga and Praveen Kumar expressed their views about this novel.
Sharan, a 1985 batch IAS officer from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said it took him almost two years to write Madhopur Ka Ghar. According to him, “This novel is an attempt to present social and political history together in an interesting way. There are many characters in this novel like Baba and Grandma, but the main character is a dog named Lora. She tells the story in her own way. What are the merits and demerits in his story, can be understood here only after reading the novel. The purpose of this novel is to convey what I have seen, felt in my life to the readers with my interpretation, analysis and perspective.”
“It is written in an interesting way. Now it has to be decided by the readers whether after reading this novel it can penetrate into the depths of their heart or not”, he added.
Renowned writer Anamika said, “The character of this story Baba has a sour-sweet relationship with the deprived society of his state, especially the Muslims or the castes belonging to the lower strata.Although, a lot has been written on the stories of Zamindari system and injustice done to the farmers, but very little has been written on this subject in the past.”
Novelist Vandana Raag shared, “This novel is a metaphor. This is not just a writer's story. This is the story of a society crumbling and later reviving. The story of the family is as much as the story of this country. In this novel, the author has put into words the period from the country of 1870 till the end of the story. That is, in 'Madhopur Ka Ghar', the author has brought this story from the ancient times to the 21st century. During this period, all the political and social activities or events of the country which broke us and then recreated them, all of them are narrated in this novel.
The discussion was hosted by Praveen Kumar. While sharing his thoughts, Kumar said, “This is a story of displacement. It is the story of the exchange of civilization through three generations. In this novel, it has been told in a very lively way that first we are away from nature, then from family and then in the name of privacy comes solitude and with solitude comes emptiness. This is the trepidation of emptiness, restlessness, which has been told by the author very well through the characters of this novel.”
‘Brands of Tomorrow’ set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this Independence Day
The brands getting featured in the series include Power Gummies, Nasher Miles, Chowman, Regrip, Zoff Spices, and Freakins
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 10:05 AM | 3 min read
Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) has launched the trailer of its original docuseries Brands of Tomorrow, narrating the stories of India’s most innovative and impact-driven new age brands that officially releases on India’s 77th Independence Day with Disney+ Hotstar.
The inaugural season of Brands of Tomorrow web series narrates the trials and triumphs of building a new-age brand through cinematic storytelling, a first in the Indian entertainment space. Produced and created by Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India), this web series is bringing a major disruption in the startup storytelling space. The brands have been handpicked based on not their valuation or funding but the impact they are creating. Most of these brands are new age, founded by young and spirited entrepreneurs and profitable since day one.
The brands getting featured in the series include nutraceutical start-up Power Gummies, luggage brand Nasher Miles, neighbourhood fine-dining chain Chowman, Suniel Shetty mentored Regrip, Aman Gupta-funded Zoff Spices, and a young denim brand Freakins.
“For the longest time, the journey of new-age brands in India has only been shown in a jargon-driven narrative only aimed at a niche business audience. In the last few years, we have seen the spirit of entrepreneurship getting redefined and young India now setting up their own business. However, they often struggle to understand a lot of nitty gritties in building a brand. This is why we created Brands of Tomorrow to salute the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country and to help the young entrepreneurs on how to build a brand,” said Suchayan Mandal, Co-Founder and Head of Strategy at Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India).
The treatment of each episode has been kept in mind in cinematic docu storytelling, which is in trend today. The founders are the real heroes that the world needs to see. Each episode presents a power-packed and emotion loaded narrative that dives deep into the journey of the brands. From the stage of the first pitch to make it big, the Brands of Tomorrow web series captures the hustle trip that would aspire young India to build more prominent brands.
“When I conceived the idea of highlighting Make-in-India brands that are innovation and impact driven, it wasn’t really easy. On one hand, you have the poster boys of the Indian startup ecosystem that are doing wonders and on the other hand, you have brands that are breaking barriers and deserve the biggest OTT platform in India. And that is where I realised the gap. We needed to showcase more brands that are born in India and making India the global superpower. With Brands of Tomorrow web series, we plan to redefine business content of the country,” added Suchayan.
India Today’s Chaiti Narula moves on
She was associated with the channel for close to six years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 1:11 PM | 1 min read
Chaiti Narula, Anchor & Editor at India Today has quit. She was associated with the channel for close to six years.
“My next move is going to be in the Lifestyle space itself where I would create content in that space with a social commentary given my background as a lifestyle, political and business journalist for 16 years and also have one foot in news", Narula told e4m.
Narula has over 16 years of experience in print, digital and television. She started her career with Times of India and moved on to reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. She has worked with leading TV networks and has been the face of channels like CNBC, CNN News18 and ET Now.
AajTak Emerges as undisputed leader in No Confidence Vote Coverage
AajTak's coverage stood out as it not only reported the events but also shaped the agenda
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:17 PM | 1 min read
AajTak has emerged as undisputed leader during the recent No Confidence Vote in the parliament. The channel's coverage, anchored by top journalists and reporters from parliament led to remarkable results, making it the go-to source for in-depth and real-time coverage.
During the three days of high-octane action in the parliament, AajTak's coverage stood out as it not only reported the events but also shaped the agenda. The Sentimeter, AajTak's innovative mood tracker, garnered immense attention, registering an unprecedented 1.3 lac mark during the Prime Minister's crucial speech.
AajTak reporters were at the forefront, ensuring that the nation received minute-to-minute updates as the events unfolded.
The resounding response to AajTak's coverage was not confined to a specific region but reverberated across the country. The channel received overwhelming support from all corners of the nation, with even prominent political figures acknowledging and praising the depth and credibility of AajTak's reporting.
