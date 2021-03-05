This Women’s Day, Zee Thirai salutes leading ladies who are transforming Tamil cinema

The channel will celebrate Jyothika, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aparna Balakrishnan, who have redefined strength and bravery for young women

In 2020, cinema played a big part is keeping us entertained and bringing out impactful stories that inspired us to uncover our inner strengths. With the International Women's Day just 'round the corner, Zee Thirai is all geared up to celebrate womanhood and bring out its essence to the fore. This year, in lines with the theme – ‘Choose to challenge’ - the channel is set to celebrate the leading ladies of Tamil Cinema including Jyothika, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aparna Balakrishnan who have redefined strength and bravery for young women.

Furthermore, Zee Thirai's tagline, 'Rathathil Kalandhadu Cinema' comes to life through their consistent offering of engaging films and innovative concepts, enthralling ardent movie buffs time and again. Through its consistent efforts, Zee Thirai is dedicated towards honouring the profound Tamil Cinema-sphere while offering unique and quality content to its viewers.

Starting this March 8, Zee Thirai is all set to get you into the spirit of International Women's Day 2021 by bringing forth a week-long showcase of inspiring tales about women, delivered directly to your television screens. Block your calendars and tune-in to Zee Thirai’s – Our Mani Thirai Arangam – everyday at 1 PM. The coming week’s special is titled – Signapengal Varam and will showcase astounding tales of triumph, rousing rebellions, and everyday wins which highlight women success stories and illuminate the boundless potential they possess.

Here is a look into the mindfully curated list of movies that will be aired on Zee Thirai, the coming week, starting 8TH March, 2021 at 1 PM during the special segment - Our Mani Thirai Arangam:

8th March – Magalir Mattum

9th March– Bhagmathiyee

10th March– Manikarnika

11th March – Nadigaiyar Thilagam

12th March – Dora

13th March – Nerkonda Parvai

14th March – Kanaa

Block your calendars, and join Zee Thirai in its celebration of the powerful women in Tamil Cinema

