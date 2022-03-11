Be brave, be fearless and believe in yourself: Women leaders share inspiring journeys

Celebrating the journey and achievements of women leaders, exchange4media is running a women's day series to highlight their contributions, grit and resilience. The special series recognizes the efforts of women leaders in building a sustainable future. Today’s series features powerful women leaders from Google- Deeksha Kaushal, Director, Financial Services and Banking Partnerships, Google Pay and Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Customer Experience.

Kaushal urges all women to be brave in whatever they do.

Deeksha Kaushal, Director, Financial Services and Banking Partnerships, Google Pay

She writes:

It's okay to be brave. This often means taking bets on yourself, to know when to step away, and when to step into the unknown to learn something new.

As a young girl fresh out of business school who stepped into consulting, and then into banking within months, it took me 20 years to change my industry.

In part, I was inspired by hearing other leaders recount their career stories and how much of a difference their single step to be brave had meant.

To women juggling multiple balls across work, family, children, parents, I say, be brave, whether it's to seek one new challenge, a new skill, or a break.

Duggirala encourages all women to be fearless and do ordinary things in an extraordinary way. She writes:

Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Customer Experience

Fearlessness is not absence of courage but presence of courage to face fear. Ordinary women can do extraordinary things and ordinary women can do ordinary things in an extraordinary way. Being extraordinary is a choice we can make consciously.

Today, I encourage myself and other women to believe in themselves, to believe that they are extraordinary, to be courageous in pursuing their dreams relentlessly with excitement and belief!

