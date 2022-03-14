Prioritise, stop the inner chatter & take risks: Empowering words by women leaders

To mark the inspiring journeys and achievements of women leaders, exchange4media is running a women's day series. The special series recognizes the efforts of women leaders by highlighting their contributions, grit and resilience in building a sustainable future. Today’s series features powerful women leaders from Google- Nidhi Gupta, Senior Product Manager, Search Ads at Google and Preeti Lobana, Vice President, gTech Customer Experience.

In her message to all the women, Gupta talks about maintaining the work-life balance and says it is okay to prioritise different things in your life.

She writes:

It's okay to prioritise different things in your life at different points in time, and it is probably the only way to feel accomplished in all the different aspects of life.

There will probably never be a time when one feels fully in control of work, personal life, health, and other interests. I have learnt to look at my life as a whole versus different slices.

I feel very accomplished as a whole when I look at all that I have done in my work life, personal life, and for my own health and happiness.

On the other hand, Lobana encourages women to stop their inner chatter, raise their hand, take risks, and just go for stretch opportunities.

She writes:

One can very consciously unlearn and relearn to thrive in changing environments. I worked in the banking industry for several years and did not engage when I was tapped for some interesting roles in the eCommerce/digital/start-up spaces, thinking I will not succeed because I am not an engineer, not tech-savvy, too old to adapt, I’ve no knowledge about digital, etc. The solid encouragement from all the Google leaders who interviewed me played a key role in my decision to change industries!

I have been successful and grown here after 25+ years in banking, and being a very 'offline' person! I mentor many women, and I encourage them to stop their inner chatter, raise their hand, take risks, and just go for stretch opportunities, role, and domain changes because if we are agile and have a growth mindset…yes, we can!

