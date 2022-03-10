Success is not an individual’s script: Chitra Sood
Chitra Sood, Product Operations & Strategy Principal, Google Cloud, writes on the power of networking and the transformational changes it brings
Celebrating the journey and accomplishments of women leaders, exchange4media is running a women's day series to highlight their contributions, grit and resilience. The special series recognizes the efforts of women leaders in building a sustainable future. Today’s series features Chitra Sood, Product Operations & Strategy Principal, Google Cloud.
Sood writes:
I wish I’d known the power of networking and how it can bring in transformational changes. At the start of my career many years ago, I thought that success meant an individual’s career growth.
Later, I realised that success is not an individual’s script. It is a document that has the imprint of every interaction we have and that shapes what we choose to do and what we want to become. Today, whether it is at work or in my interactions with self-help groups, I focus on the power of the network.
Together, we can accomplish a lot, and together, we can bring positive change.
