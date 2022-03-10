Success is not an individual’s script: Chitra Sood

I wish I’d known the power of networking and how it can bring in transformational changes. At the start of my career many years ago, I thought that success meant an individual’s career growth.

Later, I realised that success is not an individual’s script. It is a document that has the imprint of every interaction we have and that shapes what we choose to do and what we want to become. Today, whether it is at work or in my interactions with self-help groups, I focus on the power of the network.

Together, we can accomplish a lot, and together, we can bring positive change.