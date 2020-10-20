Star Sports’ Fan Week celebrations take cricket beyond the field

As part of the celebrations, some fans will get to interact with their favourite Dream 11 IPL 2020 players

While fans are watching Dream11 IPL 2020 from the comfort of their homes, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster extended the game beyond the field with ‘Fan Week’. What is Fan week and what makes it special? Dedicated to die-hard fans – the ‘Fan Week’ captures the fandom across the nation and also gives fans a chance to interact with Star Sports experts.

Fans meet their Heroes: Lucky fans will get to interact with their favourite Dream 11 IPL 2020 players. The destructive and fiery David Warner interacted with his young Sunrisers Hyderabad super fans who were intrigued to know more about his dance moves. Talking about his inspiration behind his dance videos David Warner said, “my daughters are my biggest inspiration”. This week will witness more such fun conversations with players and their fans. Viewers can witness the IPL fandom along with the upcoming game analysis and predictions by Star Sports experts during the pre-show, Cricket Live from 6pm on match-days. The show will feature super fans express their love for their favourite teams and players.

Celebrity Dream11 IPL 2020 fans– From Tinseltown to Sports personalities, everyone watches the IPL and they have their favorites too. Star Sports will feature Bollywood celebrity fans, who will share anecdotes and cheer for their favourite team and players.

#AskStar – Dream11 IPL 2020 fans can post a question for Star Sports experts who will answer them on the Byju’s Cricket Live and Select Dugout.

Star Sports experts on Social media – We saw Scott Styris engage with fans virtually and answer their questions via Instagram Live, this will continue through the week.

Ajit Agarkar, Aakash Chopra and Graeme Swann have interacted with the fans through an exciting ‘Ask Me Anything’ initiative where fans got personalized video replies from the experts on cricketing and non-cricketing questions from the Star Sports handles. The activity will continue throughout the fan week.

Star Sports continues to offer an immersive and engaging Dream 11 IPL 2020 experience by celebrating fans through the week.

Star Sports expert Scott Styris talks about The Fan Week initiative by Star Sports, “It’s incredibly different for fans and players this year. For instance, players like Virat Kohli or the Chennai Super Kings team feed off the energy of fans who dedicatedly visit the stadium to cheer their favourite team and players. With fans not being able to visit the stadium, Star Sports has taken tremendous efforts in bringing fans closer to the game – Fan Week is part of that. This will continue to connect fans to the Dream11 IPL 2020 and its players through various activities, and I’m looking forward to it. I have always loved taking questions from fans and it gives me great pleasure in responding in the best possible way.”