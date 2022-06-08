Sony YAY! launches ‘pet rescue agency’ at KidZania

Sony YAY! has entered a partnership with KidZania to launch a unique Pet Rescue Agency.

At this Pet Rescue Agency in KidZania Mumbai, kids will get to roleplay as “Rescue Agents” and go on an adventure of finding and rescuing pets in the KidZania city.

With the help of exciting cues and indicative maps, kids will learn about the nitty-gritty of pet-rescuing operations alongside gaining knowledge about the diverse breeds and kinds of pets. The team-based activity will see kids following set instructions as well as seeking out clues to the whereabouts of the missing pets.

Sujoy Roy Bardhan, Head of Marketing, On-Air Promotions and Licensing, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre, said: “Pet welfare is extremely close to my heart. At Sony YAY! it has been our constant endeavor to empower kids and further serve the purpose of reaching out to our audiences. The launch of the Pet Rescue Agency not just helps us to take another step in the same direction, but also helps us inculcate the right approach into the future citizens of the country.”

