India Kids Summit concludes

IWMBuzz.com, an entertainment platform, hosted the 4th edition of its highly anticipated India Kids Summit at KidZania, Mumbai. The summit brought together representatives and speakers from leading players in the kids' content and Entertainment space.
Attendees also had the opportunity to interface with leaders from the media space, including Sonali Bhattacharya (Viacom 18), Sapna Arora (Dentsu India), and Soumini Paul (Hungama Digital Media), among others.
The summit delved into current and future trends in the kids' entertainment space and featured engaging and insightful discussions, debates, and fireside chats. Exciting topics of discussion included 'Looking Ahead: Advertisement Spending In Kids Genre And What Are Brands Betting On', 'Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023', 'Data and Digital: Innovations and Tools For Future Growth', and the Importance Of Experiential Marketing In times of Metaverse Buzz. The event emphasized the seriousness of the kids' entertainment business and experiential learning in today's world.
The event had its keynote speaker, Steen Kokkenborg, General Manager of Lego India, throwing light on the significance of kids’ business for the Lego Group. “Kids learn through role play and that leads to their social development. We are the closest to kids, after their parents, as many children spend time playing legos. This delivers learning through fun and play. With kids getting smarter, we as a company are constantly innovating to give more and help kids grow,” he said.
The Summit took off on an active, interactive note with a panel discussion on Physical Experiential Marketing VS Metaverse. Talking about the tech explosion in the games space for children happening through blockchain, AI or metaverse, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 shared, “We are at the cusp of this merging revolution where physical experiences blend with virtual activations. Children are early adopters and they embrace is head-on. However, one cannot take away the element of physical play from them. Play element is key to their social development and if we all were immersed in just virtual space, enriching Summits like this won’t exist and we would be losing out on a lot.”
Take the virtual space a notch higher and then you have influencers bridging the gap between children/ parents and brands. Just like how any booming industry brings along influencer marketing, the kids’ entertainment industry is marching forward in this segment too. While there are emerging trends to look out for, Chhavi Mittal, a mom influencer and Founder, Being Woman, said, “When a brand approaches me and while planning the project the product’s messaging to children or parents, I look at what value is it adding to the children and how I can put across the messaging that connects the child, mother and the brand.”
In the fast-evolving tech age, a child, along with their parents, is constantly bombarded with content and zillion products tempting them. That is where values play a major role, highlights Nityanand Charan Das, Leadership & Mindfulness Coach from ISKCON “When it comes to learning through various forms, there is material learning but we also have to start creating strong spiritual foundation from the age of 5. This will enable them to develop endurance, resilience and several other values which will help them manifest their dreams,” he concluded.
Rahul Dhamdhere, Chief Marketing Officer, KidZania, said, “KidZania is an entire nation, specifically designed-created for children. The concept goes way back to the 1990s. Today we are present in 22 countries with 28 KidZanias worldwide. Children are our future generation and how we shape their personalities is crucial. We are very happy and excited to have been a part of this summit, interacting with a myriad of speakers and brands. The discussions on key topics ensured a huge success.”
Cricket contributed to 85% of the total sports industry revenue: Vinit Karnik
Vinit Karnik, Head – Entertainment, Esports & Sports, GroupM SA, talks about the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ and why 2022 was a spectacular year for the Indian sports industry
By Neeta Nair | Apr 4, 2023 5:43 PM | 6 min read
Vinit Karnik, Head – Entertainment, Esports & Sports, GroupM South Asia, speaks to Neeta Nair about the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ and why 2022 was a spectacular year for the Indian sports industry which crossed the INR 14,000cr mark
Edited Excerpts
What is the biggest takeaway from the GroupM ESP India Sports Sponsorship Report, 2023?
Indian Sports Industry smashes records, surpasses INR 14,000cr mark for the first time, which in terms of year-on-year incremental delivery, reflects a growth rate of 49% over 2021. It was a matter of great pride for the ecosystem when the industry crossed the INR 10,000cr mark for the first time, after a decade since the launch of the IPL, and even though there was turbulence during the pandemic years, 2022 has given a clear message that INR 20,000cr is just around the corner. That INR 10000cr peak would be scaled in 2022 was never in doubt, but the way in which it was achieved was impactful, and the positivity was ubiquitous.
For the first time, total sports industry spending exceeded INR 14,000cr what are the factors that led to that?
The overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches (60 to 74), the addition of two new IPL teams (increase in Team Sponsorship spends & Franchise Fee), the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of emerging sports events and tournaments like PKL, marquee marathons, Maharashtra Open, and Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian Men’s Cricket Team played 67 matches across all three formats of the game as against 36 in the previous year, which itself signifies a huge rise in the overall monetization potential for their fixtures.
How has cricket fared as compared to the other sports in the country?
Cricket is the one sport that has been playing on the front foot in terms of steering the industry through the fluctuations of the path of commercialization over the years. The franchise format was introduced to the nation in 2008 with the unveiling of the IPL, a property that has since been the money-spinner of Indian sports.
The 2022 performance further serves to highlight this position of pre-eminence for the cherry and timber sport in our minds, as we saw it contributing a mammoth 85% of the total Sports Industry revenue, which equates to INR 12115cr. Despite the huge base value in cricket, the growth we saw for the No.1 sport in India was 44% - in terms of sponsorship, endorsement, and ad expenditure.
In Sponsorship Spends (Ground, Team and Franchise), cricket delivered 75% of all sports, whereas the corresponding number for Endorsement was 85%. In media spends by brands, the role of the top-scorer was even more pronounced, with a whopping 94% of all ad expenses being linked to cricket-related content, across all media vehicles. With our country serving as the epicentre of cricket consumption in the world, it is no surprise that Indian brands are making strategic investments in foreign leagues of the sport, thereby ensuring that all grounds are covered as they are bowling to the field, in terms of engaging with followers of the action from the 22 yards!
Most of 2022, especially post the first two months was Covid free, how did that impact on ground sponsorships of various sports?
Although the Covid pandemic had created obstacles for various domestic short format leagues in India, 2022 proved to be a successful year for these competitions, leaving the uncertainties of the past behind. The Covid pandemic created significant obstacles for the sports industry, which was previously on the fast lane. However, the pandemic also presented opportunities for innovation in the area of fan engagement. The sector faced tough circumstances, but consumer behavioural patterns saw significant shifts, with trends accelerating out of necessity, particularly in the realm of digital adoption. Consequently, there have been clear changes in the approach taken by brands regarding spending on sports properties.
The 49% value growth witnessed in 2022 implies a three-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14%. Despite the setbacks faced in 2020, the post-pandemic performance of the sports industry, in quantitative terms, has been more rewarding than the years leading up to the force majeure event that threatened to disrupt much more than just the sports world.
Which are the emerging sporting properties which have shown promise last year and expected to make it big this year too?
Emerging Sports, a term we are using to collectively refer to sports other than cricket because of the high growth potential they represent, had an impressive year and contributed to 15% of the overall Industry scoreboard. While the pandemic wreaked havoc for these sports, 2022 saw them bouncing back strongly, with an 87% growth over 2021, at an overall level. The higher share in the area of Sponsorship (25%), as against Media Spends (6%) and Endorsements (15%), could be viewed, among other factors, as indicative of a proclivity from certain brands to get into symbiotic relationships with growing properties, even if they are smaller in scale at that point in time. Digital media had a higher share of ad spends for emerging sports (10%) compared to TV (5%). Participative sports like marathons and golf saw encouraging post-pandemic resurgence. The emergence of new franchise leagues and events like the Ultimate Kho Kho also showed promise for the future. Overall, 2022 was a year that highlighted the potential of emerging sports as they played a supporting role to perfection.
Apart from IPL today, which are the other leagues and sporting properties that really contributed to the growth of sports?
In 2022, India witnessed the successful return of several franchise leagues, which began with Kabaddi. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) made a comeback with two consecutive seasons, doubling the joy for the fans. The first season of the 2021-22 campaign took place followed by the 2022 edition. The top Football event in our nation, the Indian Super League (ISL), is now an important part of our sports calendar, and along with the IPL, has been seeing uninterrupted action ever since its inception, even in the pandemic-afflicted 2020. The pandemic caused some setbacks for participative sports like marathons, but 2022 witnessed the successful return of long runs. The Delhi Half Marathon, Mumbai Marathon, Bangalore 10k, and Kolkata 25k were all successful events in India, which uplifted the spirits of everyone involved.
With the return of these franchise leagues & sports events, the sports industry in India continued to thrive, bringing in more opportunities for athletes and creating a positive impact on the country’s economy. The successful return of these sports events in 2022 was a testament to the resilience and determination of the organizers, players, and fans who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and successful execution of these events.
Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 cr in spends: GroupM ESP report
The GroupM ESP Sporting Nation Report 2023 reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:54 PM | 4 min read
GroupM ESP on Tuesday launched the 10th edition of the Sporting Nation Report 2023 on sports sponsorship in India. The Indian sports industry witnessed a significant growth curve in 2022, with spends crossing over Rs 14,000 crore.
Sporting Nation 2023 highlights the unprecedented growth of sports sponsorship in India, with spends on-ground, team, and franchise rising by Rs 3021 crore, a 105% growth from 2021, making the total sponsorship spends Rs 5907 crore.
The report says that the overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches, the addition of two new IPL teams, the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of sports events and tournaments like PKL, Maharashtra Open, and Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian women athletes and women cricketers also saw a phenomenal rise with the Indian women's cricketers making a name for themselves on the international stage.
The report highlights key aspects of how brands are expected to approach spending on sporting events differently with the rise of OTT, and the sports industry is one of the better-performing sectors in the economy with a 14% CAGR. Two big international racing events, Formula E & Moto GP, are to be held in India for the first time in 2023.
The renewal of IPL Sponsorships post the 2023 season, BCCI Home Series Title and Central Sponsorship along with team India sponsorship, BCCI Home Series Media Rights, and the inaugural season of WPL in March 2023 will be the tipping point for Indian cricket. Overall, the rise of Indian cricket, the performance of Indian athletes and the number of emerging sports leagues have all contributed to India becoming a sporting nation in the last ten years.
The report reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends, while emerging sports like football, kabaddi and marathon have seen a massive upsurge in the sponsorship spends, contributing to the remaining 15%.
The growth of cricket sponsorship can be attributed to several reasons, including the Indian cricket team playing almost the double number of matches, as compared to 2021. The Indian Premier League (IPL) contributed the major revenue by adding two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, and a full house of central sponsorship.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “The Indian sports ecosystem is experiencing a revolutionary transformation, with athletes becoming influential role models for the youth and sports sponsorships gathering immense momentum. In this scenario, brands hold tremendous potential to tap into the passion and loyalty of Indian sports fans. Despite facing unprecedented pandemic challenges, the exceptional performance of the sports industry in 2022 reflects its resilience and unwavering commitment. As we move forward, technology will play an increasingly pivotal role in content management and fan engagement, while opening new and exciting opportunities in sports. Live sports will continue to be highly coveted as monetizable properties, making it a promising sector for investment."
Commenting on the report's findings, Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said, "The Sporting Nation report illuminates the explosive growth of sports sponsorship in India, a testament to the nation's fervent passion for sports and the industry's enormous potential for brands. With the rise of new sports and leagues alongside the unparalleled popularity of cricket, brands have unprecedented opportunities to connect with fans through sports. The report also highlights the burgeoning trend of sports celebrity endorsement, with cricketing stars blazing the trail. Brands can leverage these insights to tap into the power of sports sponsorship and accomplish their marketing goals with unmatched effectiveness."
According to the Sporting Nation Report, the sports celebrity endorsement market in India has seen a 20% increase with total value of Rs 729 crore. Out of the 505 brand endorsement deals, 85% of the total brand endorsement value has come from cricketers. The top athletes in sports celebrity brand endorsement include Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, and PV Sindhu. Cricketers' endorsement has grown by 18%, with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma endorsing over 30 brands each, and adding new brands in 2022. Other cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Surya Kumar Yadav are also scoring big in the endorsement space. Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu continue to be leading the non-cricketing athletes leading the endorsement deals.
Social Panga wins marketing mandate for Yatra
The agency’s Gurugram office will cater to all the marketing requirements of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Social Panga has bagged the 360-degree marketing mandate for Yatra Online Limited (Yatra). The mandate encompasses the development of brand and service-based social media strategies and campaigns aimed at amplifying Yatra’s presence among a diverse set of demographics.
Yatra is known for being innovative and forward-thinking in their approach. The company constantly strives to introduce new technology and features that make the travel experience more convenient and enjoyable. The travel service provider has established a reputation for providing competitive prices and deals to its customers, which has helped it attract a large and loyal customer base.
Social Panga's primary objective will be to develop and implement highly efficient strategies focusing on engaging Yatra's target audience across various digital and offline channels. The agency will work towards elevating the travel experience by utilizing innovative and creative means, combined with visually compelling imagery, to promote an aspirational travel experience.
Commenting on the all-inclusive marketing mandate, Gaurav Arora, Founder - Social Panga said; “We are delighted to have onboarded Yatra and eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to achieve outstanding outcomes with creative digital first marketing campaigns. Our primary objective is to execute cohesive creative campaigns showcasing unique brand propositions, thus presenting Yatra with a fresh and distinctive market identity”.
On handing over the end-to-end marketing responsibility to Social Panga, Sabina Chopra – COO-Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relation, “As a company, we understand the importance of engaging our target audience without compromising on creative standards. We are confident that our partnership with Social Panga, with their nearly ten years of experience developing marketing solutions for major industry brands, will prove to be highly successful. Their expertise in creating and executing effective marketing strategies will be an invaluable asset to our organization”.
‘Nahi Milega came from the Indian consumers who face this disappointment every day’
In an exclusive conversation, Zepto’s Chief Marketing Officer Amritansu Nanda talks about their viral campaign ‘Nahi Milega’
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 4, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
If you’ve been on the Instagram in the past few days, the chances are the words “Nahi Milega” have been ringing in your head. Users of the platform were left intrigued when films about a botched-up Goa trip or not getting a seat in a crowded bus popped up numerous times in their feed. Adding to the curiosity was the fact that the handle showing the films was that of Zepto’s but the display picture was that of an Uncle Ji shouting ‘Nahi Milega’. The scrolling ended up on Zepto’s page and it turned out that the Uncle Ji was the brand ambassador of the recently launched three films by the 10-minute grocery delivery platform.
While the first film spoke about not getting seats on a crowded bus, the second one spoke about a funeral and the third one was on two girls trying hard to make it to Goa. Each of the films had ‘Nahi Milega’ as the theme, giving a sense of every day’s disappointment of wishes not getting fulfilled. Capitalising on this emotion, Zepto made its point clear, saying “Zepto par unlimited free delivery pakka milega”.
We caught up with Amritansu Nanda, the Chief Marketing Officer at Zepto, to understand the concept behind the campaign, the popularity of Uncle Ji after the campaign and how the company plans to capitalise on it.
Speaking on the objective of the campaign, Nanda said that while highlighting everyday’s disappointment an individual has to go through, we wanted to show people that everything is available on Zepto and there is an unlimited free delivery on orders above Rs 199.
“A lot of thought and preparation went into the making of the campaigns, starting from the creative brief. We wanted the consumer to know the major differentiation in terms of the service and convenience we provide. One of the key differences is the fact that we provide free delivery above orders worth Rs 199 and it has been publicly stated in the creative. It's for everyone. We wanted to take this to the market and drive a lot of growth and brand preference. It was not as much of an awareness campaign; the primary objective was to build consideration and preference,” he shared.
“The idea is to create a scenario where the viewer is engrossed. This is us as a brand trying to understand what the consumer is going through. We want to position ourselves as an authentic consumer-first brand. Even in the last year IPL films, we attacked the Indian stretchable time as a concept. Now again we are coming out with the same philosophy that we are picking up a deep line of consumer truth,” added Nanda.
Last year, the company came out with three films featuring three music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup and Kailash Kher, again taking a witty take on the problems consumers face. This year, the company took one character who is going around telling people “Nahi Milega”.
Sharing the idea behind the concept and the process of making Uncle Ji, Nanda said, “As an individual, you'll go through a lot of disappointments. Somewhere along the process, we spoke to people and we thought that it can be a very fun campaign when Uncle Ji comes into the picture. We finalised Uncle Ji way before the production house or the director. The whole idea was to create curiosity and we will have a character build-up.”
“Nahi Milega came from the Indian consumers who face this disappointment every day. We wanted to highlight the truth so that consumers relate to it and believes us when we position ourselves as an exception. The idea was to say that ‘we know you are dealing with a lot of uncertainty but Zepto pe unlimited free delivery milega’. And that is how we grabbed attention and that was the overall thought behind the campaign.”
The campaign had been conceptualized by the in-house team and Youngun. While a lot of brands and start-ups prefer to have a celebrity in their campaigns, the company made Uncle Ji the ambassador and an Instagram personality. Uncle Ji is the brand’s display picture on all the platforms and the company had also made a separate page where he is saying funny things ending with ‘Nahi Milega’.
https://www.instagram.com/sharmaji.237/
Speaking on why they didn’t take the celebrity route rather and instead created a personality altogether, he said, “We sized the risk, what is the downside. The worst case scenario was the character build-up of Uncle Ji not happening. People may not know Uncle Ji but we still will have three good films. An additional room for experimentation is a very important thing for brand marketers to practice because marketing is not a science. We can put methods & measurements and success matrics as much as we want, but at the end of the day, it's a creative space. The risk cannot be too expensive but at the same time we should try it out and we were fully engaged.”
Apart from the digital-social platforms, the company has also invested in OOH. Talking on the media mix, Nanda said, “There is a broadly 50-50 mix between digital and offline. And when I say offline, it's predominantly outdoor because we are a hyper-local business.”
“Because we are a hyper-local business, the media mix is inherently limited. For example, TV does not have any control; ads can show up in some regions/states where we don't deliver and it makes no sense. Those are some limitations of being a hyper-local business. There is this fun challenge to make the most out of the media mix that is available, and outdoor is one of the interesting channels in these aspects.
Talking about the coming month’s marketing plan, Nanda shared that it is not going to be only digital. “We are emphasizing on consideration and preferences and we need to go deeper into the consumer connection. Our brand value should stem from there. There are going to be more digital video creatives. There will be a 360-degree approach and that's where the campaign work. Digital only is not going to be the scenario,” he mentioned.
King Pipes ropes in Suniel Shetty as brand ambassador
The company’s future campaigns will highlight its vision related to environment and water conservation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Pipes and fittings manufacturer King Pipes has roped in actor Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador.
With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market by creating a face with widespread national appeal and arelatable personality for its targeted demographics, stated a release.
"Suniel Shetty is a self-made celebrity, widely recognised as one of the most influential stars in both theatre and OTT platforms. Similarly, King Pipes has a proven track record of providing high-quality plumbing solutions that prioritise water and environmental conservation since 1996. Our ethos 'Stronger' perfectly aligns with Suniel Shetty's persona, making him the ideal embodiment of our brand," said Rajesh Patel, Managing Director, King Pipes.
The company’s future campaigns will also highlight its vision related to environment and water conservation.
Suniel Shetty said, “I believe preserving the environment for future generations is a shared responsibility of all of us. I am thrilled to be onboard with King Pipes, which shares this sentiment. They have always been committed towards environmental protection. Their focus on saving water in all their products is truly commendable and sets an example for others to follow.”
Speaking on King Pipe’s leadership vision, Patel added, “Human water consumption is increasing every day. In order to save every drop of water, we must have defect-free and safe water storage, transportation and distribution products. Manufacturing high-quality, efficient products is the most effective way to participate in environmental conservation and climate control. By serving the best, we can make a significant contribution towards saving humanity and mother nature. Maximum adoption of energy saving initiatives and maintain pollution free atmosphere through plantation at the company’s premises and surrounding areas as well is the mission of King Pipes.”
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif & Kareena as brand ambassadors
the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from the company through commercials and other branding activities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
During the period of association, the glamorous and powerful image of the couple will complement the lifestyle and lively products that Joy E-bike has to offer to its customers. Their mass appeal will add more value to the brand reputation and bring the products to life on screen, the company said.
Speaking about the collaboration, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd., said, "We are pleased to onboard Mr. Saif Ali Khan and Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”
Hardik Pandya named first-ever brand ambassador of Taco Bell in India
Hardik’s first brand campaign is the renewed partnership between Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Taco Bell has onboarded cricket all-rounder and youth icon Hardik Pandya as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.
For Hardik’s first campaign with the brand, he will be seen promoting Taco Bell’s partnership with Microsoft Xbox for a month-long giveaway. To bolster participation in the contest and ensure active consumer engagement, the brand will go-live with multiple digital activations throughout the month, featuring Hardik Pandya. To kick off the campaign with the all-rounder, Taco Bell has launched an engaging digital film that captures the collaboration for its audiences.
Commenting on his appointment as the brand ambassador and his first campaign with Taco Bell, Indian cricketer, Pandya said, "I’m excited to partner with a super cool brand like Taco Bell as their first brand ambassador in India. I’m a big foodie. Whenever I can, I feast on their tacos. I’m sure the consumers will enjoy the innovative experience Taco Bell offers in this campaign. I look forward to being a part of this journey with Taco Bell across their partnership with Microsoft Xbox."
Talking about Hardik’s appointment as the brand ambassador, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Hardik Pandya is one of the world’s greatest cricket superstars, a brilliant athlete, and a wonderful role model. Taco Bell India is honoured and delighted that as a result of his love for our food and brand he has agreed to become Taco Bell India’s first Brand Ambassador. Taco Bell India has over 130 stores and is adding a new store every 100 hours, our success has been a result of our focus on delivering our customers the most innovative food at the most affordable prices. We believe the partnership brings together a brand and an athlete who both strive for excellence.”
On their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, commenting on their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to partner with Microsoft Xbox for the third year in a row. This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Taco Bell India to offer our consumers a chance to win the best gaming console in the world. We at Taco Bell celebrate this ongoing promotion which brings. two of the world’s leading brands together.”
