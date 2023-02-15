KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO
Dhamdhere was previously the head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.
Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.
“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.
While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”
Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Abhay Ojha to be appointed ZMCL’s CEO
The company has informed BSE that they have considered Ojha’s candidature and advised the management to file necessary application with the MIB for obtaining prior approval in this regard
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
ZEE Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is in the process to appoint Abhay Ojha as the Chief Executive Officer.
“We wish to inform you that, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. February 14, 2023, considered the candidature of Mr. Abhay Ojha, for appointment as Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) and Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP’) of the Company and advised the management to file the necessary application with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ('Ministry') for obtaining the prior approval of the Ministry, as required under the Up-linking Guidelines,” the company said in a BSE filing.
In November last year, Ojha was appointed the Chief Business Officer for all linear channels, excluding Zee Business and WION.
Ojha joined ZMCL in February 2022 where he was appointed the P&L Head for Cluster 3. Prior to this, he was the CEO at Changa. He has also held leadership roles at HUL and Star.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as Head-Business Transformation
Rungta will also take over as the Chief Financial Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company has announced the addition to its senior leadership team by appointing Alok Rungta as Head of Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer. This announcement comes with the backdrop of its Managing Director & CEO – Bruce de Broize earlier announcing his focus on driving profitable growth in the Indian market.
Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said, “I am delighted to welcome Alok Rungta as Head Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer. His strong background within the insurance sector will help drive forward strategic plans and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. With his extensive and rich global experience, we are confident that Alok will strengthen our position of becoming a leading, life insurance company and a lifetime partner to our stakeholders.”
Alok Rungta, Head Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer said, “I am grateful and humbled by the trust bestowed on me with this new role. With these changing times, leading the business transformation and finance vertical will allow me to manage and identify areas of growth within and implement processes to accelerate performance. The role of Finance has become even more strategic, and I look forward to working closely with the entire team at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The life insurance industry in India is at a strategic juncture and brimming with growth opportunities, and I look forward to contributing towards its journey of expansion and profitability.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine moves on
Nicola Mendelsohn to be the new head of global business group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine has moved on after a 13-year stint.
This is expected to shake up the ad leadership at the tech company.
Nicola Mendelsohn will now be the head of global business group, Meta has said.
Levine will stay with Meta until the summer, the company said.
COO Javier Olivan said in the statement, “From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day.”
In a social media post, Levine said that it was time to start a new chapter.
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cheil India appoints Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer
Bassi will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India has appointed Neeraj Bassi as Chief Growth Officer.
Neeraj will lead Cheil India’s business growth by adding to the roster of new clients and help in delivering transformational work that builds on Cheil India’s capabilities in Creative, Media, Data, Activation, and Retail.
In his current role, Neeraj will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India.
He has more than 25 years of experience and was earlier Group Chief Strategy Officer with Havas and President of planning at Ogilvy India.
Talking about his appointment, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India said, “We are all geared up for the next chapter in Cheil India’s growth story. We are uniquely positioned as a Business Connected Agency that offers an integrated result-oriented offering of various services to our clients. The presence of veterans like Neeraj helps us take this value proposition forward with our clients and deliver high-impact work that benefits the bottom line of our client.”
Commenting on his appointment, Neeraj said, “Great to be back at Cheil, the agency that has always believed in creating integrated work for its clients. In my last stint, I focused on the Samsung business and was part of the team that did the big flagship launches. This time, as the head of non-Samsung business, I am looking forward to taking the learnings to other clients across mainline, digital, retail, activation, and e-Commerce. Really excited to be back in a business role after a long time.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Quint Digital’s CFO Anup Dutta is now NDTV’s CFO
Both Quint Media and NDTV were acquired by Adani Group in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 5:40 PM | 1 min read
Quint Digital Media’s chief financial officer (CFO) Anup Dutta has resigned from his post and will be joining NDTV group. Dutta put in his papers at Quint Digital Media early this week and his resignation will be effective from February 15.
Subsequently, Dutta will join NDTV Group with effect from Feb 16, according to the company filing at BSE on Tuesday.
NDTV’s erstwhile CFO Rajneesh Gupta has tendered his resignation.
Quint Digital and NDTV both had shared the information in this regard with BSE on Feb 7. Both Quint Media and NDTV groups were acquired by Adani Group in 2022.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Akshat Sahu joins Sony Pictures Entertainment as Director of Marketing, Crunchyroll
Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:26 PM | 1 min read
Former ShareChat executive Akshat Sahu has joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as the Director of Marketing at Crunchyroll, a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned by Sony Group Corporation through a joint venture between Sony Pictures and Sony Music Entertainment Japan's Aniplex.
He shared the news on LinkedIn: "2023 marks a decade for me in the media and entertainment space where I have had the opportunity to work with the best minds across youth entertainment , LIVE sports & social media. It has been an exciting and a rich learning experience for me and as I move into the next phase, I am happy to share that starting this new year, I have begun a new journey with Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment) in India, bringing a world class #Anime experience for the fans."
Sahu was previously leading marketing for ShareChat, handling consumer and business marketing.
Prior to that, he was heading marketing for Emerging Sports for Star Sports where he was responsible for leading strategy for all facets of Indian football, kabaddi, hockey and badminton.
The MICA alumnus has also worked for VIP Industries.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wunderman Thompson S Asia makes senior appointments for planning team
Nikhil Thakkar for Gurgaon, Richa Dholi in Mumbai, and Antara Dey for Kolkata, respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 1:23 PM | 2 min read
Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group has announced several new appointments to its planning team. Nikhil Thakkar has been appointed as VP & Strategic Planning Director in Gurgaon, Richa Dholi has been appointed VP, Strategy Planning in Mumbai, and Antara Dey has joined the Kolkata office as Account Director.
Nikhil comes with 14 years of experience in market research, advertising and brand strategy. He has worked across diverse categories ranging from HFDs, mobility, white goods, home furnishing to tech startups. Nikhil had worked with Wunderman Thompson for 6 years. Prior to joining back has had a stint with Leo Burnett where he led strategy for the Iodex and Airtel accounts.
Richa is the strategy lead on Wunderman Thompson India's Unilever brands in Mumbai, lending her extensive experience in the marketing and digital ecosystem to the businesses. She has honed her strategic thinking and critical insights working with leading FMCG and lifestyle brands at Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently at India’s very own Twitter, Koo.
Antara comes with 10 years of experience spanning multiple industries and categories. She has done time in the marketing function in organizations such as Matrix Clothing, Trujet Airlines, Tata Steel and Bennett & Coleman. And in her last assignment she has worked with some blue-chip brands spanning categories such as foods, beverages, beauty, e-com and fashion.
Commenting on the new appointments, Pinaki Bhattacharya, Chief Strategy Officer, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “The agency is an at exciting point in its transformation journey and finding strategists that fit our transformed purpose is a challenging one. We need them to have a robust understanding of brands, of levers of brand growth, of consumer journeys and modern marketing. With a pulse on popular and emerging culture. And above all, they need to be interesting people.
Not an easy mix to find, you would agree! Which is why I am delighted to have Nikhil, Richa and Antara join the strategy team at Wunderman Thompson. In them we have found just the kind of strategists we want. I am looking forward to working with them and to some really exciting work on the brands they are working on.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube