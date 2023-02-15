KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO

KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.

Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.

“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.

While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”

Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.

