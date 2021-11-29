KidZania India elevates Prerna Uppal as its Chief Partnership Officer

Indoor edutainment park chain KidZania India has announced the elevation of Prerna Uppal as its Chief Partnership Officer.

The new position will see her spearhead Strategic Partnerships to create unique branded experiences in collaboration with brands and organizations. Prerna will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of each individual experience created within KidZania, including content creation, co-branded marketing, and sponsorship revenue, the company said.

“Uppal brings with her over 19 years of experience in the hospitality, consumer products, media and entertainment industry. Starting her professional journey with Marriott International Inc. doing Marcomm, Uppal has scaled businesses and evangelized partnerships in an array of roles in sales & marketing. Her prior experience includes a decade spent in media organizations like Viacom18 and Bennett Coleman (Times Group). At Viacom, she transformed the Consumer Products business for MTV, making it the most robust globally across categories - while at Bennett, she was the founding team member of the Brand Extension division reporting directly to the Managing Director. She successfully extended some of the Times Group’s legacy brands – Femina, Miss India, Miss Diva into relevant consumer products categories across the country through unique business models – Licensing, Co-ownership & Joint Venture. Before joining KidZania in May 2018, Prerna also had a short stint at Fork Media Group, where she launched Fork Studio - Fork’s foray into digital branded content,” the company said.

Prerna Uppal - Chief Partnership Officer - KidZania said, “It is beyond exciting to be a part of an organization that has been a pioneer in experiential marketing since its inception. As KidZania continues on its trailblazing path to educate, entertain and empower kids, I am looking forward to re-building and growing KidZania using new-age, multi-sensory, bespoke experiences with focus on brand engagement to deliver positive messages including sustainability & social goals of our brand partners. With the explosion of new tech, it gives us an opportunity to create hybrid phygital experiences. It’s an exhilarating feeling to see our visitors (kids and adults alike) learn about professions of the future and be relevant with time and age.”

