Sony MAX to air world television premiere of ‘World famous Lover’

Staying in during weekends just got better with the some blockbuster entertainment lined up to keep you all hooked. Sony MAX is all set to take you on a romantic fairy tale ride with the World Television Premier of ‘World Famous Lover’ starring superstar Vijay Deverakonda on 30th January at 8PM. This exciting romantic drama is sure to will leave you overwhelmed with feelings with joy, romance and love .

The film is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav and stars Vijay Deverakonda along with with Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite as female leads and is produced by K.A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. The film revolves around Vijay Deverakonda as Gautam, an aspiring writer who grieves his heartbreak by penning down his thoughts in the form of love stories based on the mistakes made by him in his relationship.

The film toys with the idea of turning one’s life into a book, or maybe it’s the other way round, where writing a book teaches you a lot about life. The film’s heartwarming portrayal of romance makes it a definite must watch.

