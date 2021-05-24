Sonu Sood joins Dhani's Covid care initiative

Sonu Sood has come forward to support Dhani’s Covid Care initiative of distributing 25 lakh free COVID card health kits which will benefit 50 lakh adults.

This kit has been packaged as per the recommendation by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of COVID 19. The kit consists of a monthly course of medicines that help boost one's immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Paracetamol in case of fever or body ache.

Sonu in his Instagram post today urges his fans to order their preventive care kit for FREE from dhani website or app. He explains his fans the contents of this kit and how this will help in building immunity.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)