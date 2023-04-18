Dr. Reddy’s names Sonu Sood its brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS

Chai cafe chain Chaayos has recently introduced a new summer beverage called the Chai Frappe, with an equally unique and refreshing campaign #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai. This refreshing Chai Frappe boasts a rare fusion of the kick of chai and the cool and creamy goodness of frappe, challenging the preconceived notion that chai should only be served hot. Urging people to think beyond their limitations, the #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign celebrates creativity and innovation by challenging stereotypes, with an unconventional twist on what to expect at Chaayos.

Known for its innovative and unique tea offerings that cater to the taste buds of tea lovers across India, Chaayos has yet again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of the traditional tea category with the launch of Chai Frappe. The Chai Frappe is an inventive twist on the classic chai, providing a refreshing and indulgent experience that is perfect for beating the heat. Chai Frappe is available in 3 refreshing flavours – Caramel, Dark chocolate and Magic spice.

The launch campaign showcases the beauty of the unexpected through a simple yet powerful tag line #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai, urging people to let go of their biases and open themselves up to new possibilities. Through its vibrant visuals and catchy tagline, #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai is a reminder that the world is full of endless possibilities, and that we should never be afraid to step out of our comfort zone and experience the extraordinary.

Exploring unexpected moments of magic, #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai features two short films as well as a series of engagements through a digital-led campaign. In the first film, we show two girls having a conversation at Chaayos, where one girl is snacking and the other one is having her Chai Frappe. Suddenly, one of them spots three monks performing Tai Chi inside the café holding chai cups. The girl excitedly calls out Chaayos mein ‘Tai-Chai’ ho raha hai! The conversation leads to the discovery of Chai Frappe and the realization if Chai and Frappe can happen, then a Tai Chi class in a Chaayos café can also happen. The second film shows an Astronaut standing in line for his cup of Chai at Chaayos. He is seemingly looking out of place in his spacesuit. As one on-looker gawks at the situation, his friend tells him anything is possible, including the unbelievable combination of Chai and Frappe, emphasizing that #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai.

The Co-founder of Chaayos, Nitin Saluja said, "We at Chaayos are thrilled to launch our newest product, the Chai Frappe, and our #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai campaign. This campaign aims to break free from the traditional stereotypes that limit our thinking, and encourages everyone to explore new horizons. Through #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai, Chaayos hopes to inspire their customers to challenge conventional thinking about chai and embrace new possibilities. The Chai Frappe is a perfect embodiment of this philosophy - a refreshing summer drink that blends two seemingly disparate elements to create something truly unique. The Chai Frappe is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and excellence, and we believe it will be a refreshing treat for tea lovers this summer."

The creative campaign has been designed by Wondrlab India. The digital-led campaign includes two short films as well as multiple promotional and teaser campaigns that build on the element of surprise and possibilities.

Amit Akali, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer and Mandar Sawant, Content Director of Content Platform, Wondrlab said – “The thrill started when we first tasted Chai Frappe ourselves and it totally amazed us. We wanted to create something as refreshing as the product itself, keeping the unique tone of voice of brand Chaayos that’s relatable and quirky at the same time. Our main campaign thought ‘Aisa Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ allowed our imagination to go crazy and turn situations like monks performing ‘Tai Chai’ and an Astronaut landing at Chaayos into a reality.”

Rishabh Dubey, Director on these films, adds – “It was exciting to bring to life the whacky idea of characters like astronaut and monks inside the Chaayos cafe. It was also challenging to make them look as real as the drink, Chai Frappe itself.”

As an extension of the campaign, Chaayos has collaborated with several Indian brands including Sugar Cosmetics, My Glamm, Colorbar, The Hosteller, EazyDiner, Spotify, Bharat Matrimony, Wingreens, and more, encouraging them to showcase their own #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai moments in their product offerings. An influencer campaign has also been launched, sharing their real-life #AisaBhiHoSaktaHai moments, which they never thought were possible but made it happen.