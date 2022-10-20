Rediffusion launches campaign with Sonu Sood for Apar industries

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 20, 2022 11:16 AM  | 1 min read
Sonu

Rediffusion has launched new campaign for Apar industries with Sonu Sood. The campaign is for its range of electrical wires.

 

This is a 3-film campaign and is being run on digital and social media as well.  

 

The campaign revolves around a boy from Kerala who has a problem of short-circutiing in his home and how Sonu Sood helps him with resolving the issue.

 

“Sonu Sood is a delight to work with. We really enjoyed filming this commercial all over the country and look forward to it building and strengthening Brand Apar,” said Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion.

 

Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion sayd, “Apar is going national as a brand, and it is a privilege for us at Rediffusion to help them along in this journey of success. We started working with the client a year ago, and many milestones have been achieved for the brand in past months. Sonu Sood will now take the brand to higher peaks.”

