Society Tea distributes 2000 tea packs to farmers & daily wagers in Vikramgad dist

The initiative was undertaken in October in the wake of the Covid crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown has created a major crisis in our country impacting the lives of many people. Understanding the struggle and plight of a major section of the society, Society Tea brought smiles to many faces through a tea drive.

Society Tea in October distributed 2000 tea packs to the families of Vikramgad district (Maharashtra) in association with NGOs – Kindness Unlimited (KU) and Making A Difference Foundation (M.A.D).

The initiative has successfully benefited more than 2,000 families of farmers and daily wage labourers from over 12 villages in the district.

Capturing the precious smiles and some joyous moments in the lives of the Vikramgad residents amidst the pandemic, through this initiative, Society Tea presents a documentation of the Tea drive, ‘Chai, tum chai nahi chahat ho!’

Commenting on the initiative, Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “With the pandemic having taken a toll globally, it’s the farmers and daily wage labourers who have suffered the most. We, at Society Tea, wanted to contribute to this significant strata of society by bringing a smile to their faces with the nation’s favourite beverage, tea. Through tea, we are elated to have brewed some delightful memories with the residents of Vikramgad, Maharashtra. With the best interests of these people at heart, we hope and pray that they bounce back to the new normal in no time.”