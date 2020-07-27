Samsung comes up with social media contest for Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Samsung India has announced a social media contest #AddMoreMithas.

To celebrate the bond of love between brother and sister, Samsung has launched #AddMoreMithas social media contest on their social media platforms, inviting entries via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To participate in the Contest, participants need to take a screenshot of their brother’s favourite dessert from the contest video post and upload it in the comments section using the hash-tag #AddMoreMithaas and tagging @SamsungIndia. One can submit their entries from July 26, 2020 till July 28, 2020.

Samsung will announce two winners who will receive SlimFry Smart Ovens from Samsung and enjoy their favourite desserts. The winners will be announced on August 13, 2020.