Samantha’s Saaki launches fashion recycling initiative

Saaki, the homegrown D2C Fashion brand by Sushruthi Krishna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has joined hands with Relove (a fashion recycling technology platform) to launch the Relove Saaki initiative to establish their commitment towards ‘Responsible Fashion’.

This initiative will help consumers to buy and sell their pre-loved Saaki garments thereby extending the life cycle of a product.

Excited about the new initiative, Sushruthi Krishna, the Founder of Saaki, said “At Saaki, we always look for ways to give back. We started with using sustainable packaging materials for our orders. With Relove Saaki, we are taking another step towards being a responsible fashion brand. This initiative is an ideal example of how brands can continue to grow while having a limited impact on the environment through rethinking business practices and shifting focus on innovation. We are positive that our consumers will find this addition valuable.”

Actor and Co-Founder of Saaki, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said “I have inculcated many sustainable practices in my life and we wanted to translate that in a meaningful way to our customers at Saaki. With Relove Saaki, we are encouraging a responsible way of shopping that will help build sustainable habits among our consumers.”

Positive about the association with Saaki, Prateek Gupta, the Founder of Relove, said “Technology has the power to change the way we have structured business models in the past. The possibilities have been extended by building circular technologies that are user-friendly and we hope to change the way the world works.”

