Vicks gets Ranveer and Samantha to vouch for roll-on inhaler

Vicks has launched a new campaign film for its Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler where south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Vicks brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

The duo came together in the film to showcase the benefits of the Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler with Samantha as a police officer, stopping a sickly Ranveer who is seen breaking the signal. On being questioned, Ranveer is shown having trouble in focusing and tells Samantha about his terrible runny nose and headache. Samantha then hands him Vicks’ inhaler with a two-in-one benefit, which gives Ranveer instant relief from blocked nose and headache.

The campaign film smartly depicts how an individual is unable to focus on daily activities when they suffer from headache and blocked nose.

Speaking on the campaign, Vicks’ brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh said, ““I loved the thought behind this campaign, and it was great teaming up with Samantha for Vicks. We all go through blocked nose and headache quite often amidst our hectic schedules and facing both symptoms together can negatively impact our focus. The Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler is smart as well as handy to use and is sure to become a go-to product for many of us.”

“My family and I have been Vicks users for as far as I can remember, and hence this campaign was a perfect opportunity for me. Through this film, we are trying to convey that Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler is a pocket friendly way to tackle cold and headache, even when you are outside and not at home," commented Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her association with Vicks.

Sahil Sethi, Category Leader, Personal Healthcare, Procter and Gamble Indian Subcontinent, added, “In India, Inhalers have been synonymous with Vicks. We are excited to have Ranveer and Samantha come together for the very first time, to share double benefits of Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler in providing relief from both - a blocked nose and headache.”

