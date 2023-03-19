Yashraj Mukhate creates anthem for the sleep deprived in Vicks ZzzQuil Natural ad
The brand has curated the #BetterZzzBetterMe campaign for World Sleep Day
Sleep aid brand ZzzQuil is celebrating World Sleep Day via a quirky campaign aimed at promoting the importance of sleep and help consumers establish healthy sleep habits. The brand has collaborated with popular internet sensation and music composer Yashraj Mukhate who has created a special sleep anthem for the audience.
The video posted by Yashraj, shows how a person is constantly tired and unable to concentrate when he has not gotten proper sleep. He feels rejuvenated as soon as he starts consuming Vicks ZzzQuil Natura to get good sleep. The super quirky sleep anthem aims to promote the importance of sleep and help India get the most out of their Zzzs. The lyrics of the sleep anthem is extremely catchy and the brand has also announced prizes for consumers making a reel on the same.
Commenting on the association, Indian music producer, composer and viral sensation, Yashraj Mukhate adds, “While health and wellness are on top of mind for Indians today, few are aware and pay attention to the significant impact that poor sleep can have on health. A good night’s sleep is key to a great morning, and helps you unlock your best self. It certainly does that for me, and I am delighted to add a tune to ZzzQuil’ s #BetterZzzBetterMe Campaign with my brand new ‘DIN DHINAK DIN SLEEP ANTHEM’.
Speaking about this campaign, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director & Category Leader, Health Care, P&G India, states “As a World Leader in Sleep Health, and a proud partner to World Sleep Day 2023, P&G is on a mission to make India sleep better with our ZzzQuil #BetterZzzBetterMe Movement. This movement in collaboration with consumers, content creators, media houses, pharmacists, and associations, aims to create awareness on identification of sleep issues, good sleeping habits and ways to address occasional sleeplessness to be able to be your best selves”
King of viral tunes and beats, Yashraj Mukhate is always in the spotlight for his quirky remixes that get netizens vibe with their tribe. His music is super additive thanks to catchy rhythm, up-beat tempo and memorable catchphrases.
People from all walks of life including Influencers and celebrities are getting ready to join ZzzQuil’s #BetterZzzBetterMe campaign and groove to Yashraj’s ‘DHINAK DIN SLEEP ANTHEM’.
Luxor partners with Schneider Pen, onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador
The Indian pen manufacturer has teamed up with the German brand for a new portfolio of innovative writing instruments
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 12:45 PM | 3 min read
Luxor has announced its exclusive partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany to launch a new portfolio of innovative and high-performance writing instruments in India. Schneider Pen, based in Germany is a global leader with 85 years of excellence in writing technology, widely recognized for its product quality and design as well as its commitment to sustainable development in all its business practices. The strategic partnership brings together Luxor’s brand equity, manufacturing capability, distribution strength and deep understanding of the Indian market, and Schneider’s technological expertise and world-class product range.
Luxor and Schneider Pen also announced their first launch together – Luxor Schneider LXMAX, a pen in the liquid-ink system category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments in the Indian writing instruments industry. Luxor, LXMAX comes equipped with German technology, water-proof ink, consistent ink-flow and is designed to deliver “maximum smoothness, writing length and clarity” for today’s consumers. The Luxor Schneider LXMAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and will be available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is targeted towards all users regardless of age and profession, and is expected to be especially useful for students who seek pens with consistent and reliable performance combined with great value-for-money.
On this significant occasion, Luxor announced it has onboarded youth icon and sports legend, Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. Virat, recognized as one of the all-time cricket greats and known for his record-breaking performances, will be the face of Luxor across its stationery range. The association is expected to strengthen Luxor’s appeal among young writers and fortify its position as the provider of high-performance writing instruments in the country.
Speaking on the developments, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are elated to partner with Schneider Pens for our upcoming portfolio of products. This is a significant milestone in our growth journey and in line with our continued endeavor to bring world-class products to Indian consumers. Schneider is renowned for its engineering and design superiority, and we look forward to jointly creating best-in-class writing instruments for the Indian market through our partnership. Further, our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. With this association, we also look forward to encouraging today’s youth to express themselves through the power of writing and bring change in the world.”
On the occasion, Christian Schneider, Managing Director, Schneider Pen, said, “We see India as an emerging market with immense potential and are excited to partner with Luxor, an established leader of the Indian writing industry. We look forward to leveraging our exclusive partnership with Luxor to bring the best of German engineering and design to India through multiple products that we aim to launch together in the coming future.”
On the new association, noted cricketer Virat Kohli said “I’m excited to be part of the Luxor family and launch their new range of writing instruments. I’ve been using Luxor products for a long time and it's great to know that it continues to be a pioneer in the industry. The new Luxor-Schneider range brings the best of German engineering to deliver the finest writing performance.”
The Luxor-Schneider range of products is expected to hit the market soon. Through this partnership, Luxor and Schneider aim to use their combined expertise and experience to script a new chapter in the Indian writing industry.
Limca says 'Sab Nichorle' in a refreshing new commercial
Ogilvy India has conceptualised the campaign starring Jeetender Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 12:23 PM | 4 min read
Coca-Cola India’s homegrown heritage brand Limca has launched it’s ”Sab Nichorle” campaign with Jeetender Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya. With a rich legacy of 50 years in India, Limca is known for its strong hydration credentials and its unique ability to fight tiredness and refresh its consumer. This campaign intends to give its audience ‘lime n lemony’ experience and inspire them to ‘nichord le’’ (Squeeze out) the most out of life, just as one squeezes a lemon!
Limca holds a longstanding legacy of over five decades in the country and is widely acclaimed for its unparalleled ability to infuse a feeling of freshness in the mind, body, and spirit of its consumers through a zingy lime flavour. The TVC focuses on the ‘light’ and ‘refreshing’ tone of the brand and appeals to the youth to maximize all of life’s experiences to the fullest using Jeetu Bhaiya’s unique witt and grassroot appeal.
This year the legacy brand also launches its 31st edition of Limca Book of Records. It honours the feats and masterstrokes of stellar Indians who have excelled in the fields of education, sports, science, agriculture, defence, politics, media, culture, and the arts, among others. Featuring over 3,000 records, the Limca Book of Records 2023 includes photo-enriched display pages, reader-friendly infographics, and at-a-glance charts for a visually appealing read in full colour. With the launch of the 2023 edition, Limca applauds the courage, vigour and resilience amply shown in recouping from one of the major humanitarian crises of the 21st century – the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commenting on the launch, Karthik Subramanian, Director, Marketing, Hydration, Coffee and Tea Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca is all about freshness, the right replenishment and hydration, and the philosophy that cheers you to go on. We are very excited to launch ”Sab Nichorle” campaign with Jeetender Kumar, our favourite Jeetu Bhaiya. We are also ecstatic to launch an incredible edition of the Limca Book of Records celebrating the ‘unstoppable’ Indian spirit and 75 glorious years of India’s Independence, to pay an ode to the unstoppable.”
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Limca is our very own home-grown brand that has refreshed all of India for years now. For this new campaign we picked up a very Indian insight of squeezing the maximum out of every situation. And keeping with Limca’s lemony refreshing vibe, we’re calling it ‘nichord le’. The brand is rooted in the philosophy of mat thak and this campaign takes it forward by telling everyone to squeeze out the maximum, without getting tired. Watch the very lovable Jeetu bhaiya as he nichordooes two very relatable-to-every-Indian situations in the most fun way, thanks to lime and lemony Limcaaaaaa.”
Speaking about the launch, Thomas Abraham, Managing Director, Hachette India (and former project editor, Limca Book of Records 1988–94), said, “It’s fantastic to see the Limca Book of Records go past the 30-year mark alongside the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence, which is a focus theme of the book. The book lives up to its overall positioning of being India’s first and premier record compilation and continues to showcase its tagline ‘India at her best’. This edition is also particularly special in that it pays tribute to the stellar work done by its first editor Vijaya Ghose, who retires this year as Editor Emeritus with LBR 2023 being the last edition she will actively work on.”
Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian Olympic gold medallist in athletics and the official brand ambassador of Limca Sportz has been featured in the new edition as one of the record holders. Alongside him, the book highlights some of the path-breaking records of achievers such as Mumbai’s Captain Mayuri V. Deshmukh, as she becomes the first woman offshore pilot-in-command in the country; Dr Radha Shankarnarayanan from Bengaluru who created a 58.06 sq. m mandala artwork – the largest by any individual; and Soyeb Aftab from Rourkela who scored for the first time a perfect score of 720/720 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, among many others no less remarkable.
The new campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. The TVC revolves around the brands USP to enrich freshness in life and brings alive the concept of “Sab Nichorle” with Jeetu bhaiyas quirkiness and charm.
The Agile Marketer: Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 on March 24
The summit will be followed by Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 to celebrate the stars of marketing in India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz. The conference’s Co-Gold Partners are ABP News, DoubleVerify, Fancode & Pepper Content.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
The keynote address at the conference will be delivered by a spokesperson representing a brand with the iconic tagline - The Complete Man. An iconic brand that has been at the helm of innovation, Raymond is a diversified group with a significant presence in the Textile & Apparel sector and diverse segments such as Consumer Care, Realty, and Engineering in national and international markets. Representing the lifestyle division of the group - Sunil Kataria, CEO - Lifestyle Division, Raymond Group will speak at the conference.
Another key speaker at the conference will represent a brand that disrupted the way how India buys and rents furniture. In the last decade, the brand has disrupted the tenets of classical retail by combining an online virtual catalogue, an extensive in-house supply chain, and a large omnichannel footprint covering more than 100 cities in India. As their website says “Life can be a ‘bed of roses’ (if the bed is from Pepperfry)”, echoing the brand values Ambareesh Murty, Co-founder and CEO, Pepperfry will share insights in a fireside chat.
The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of The Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 to celebrate the stars of Marketing in India. Laqshya Media Group is the Title Sponsor for the Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 with Vserv and Webengage as the Co-powered by partners and Mobavenue as the Growth Partner.
The marketing leaders have been selected by the exchange4media editorial team for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2022. The awards are being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact, and have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic.
For more details, please check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2023/
To attend the summit and awards, get in touch with
Chandrakant@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
'Spotify has lined up interesting innovations to excite listeners and brands during IPL'
Richard Frankel, Global Creative Director, Spotify and Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales, Spotify India, spoke to e4m about the challenges and expansion plans of the Swedish audio streaming giant in India
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 17, 2023 8:39 AM | 5 min read
After four years of its journey in India, the music streaming platform Spotify decided to scale up its operations and ad business in one of the most significant markets of the world by taking the fast-track Indian Premier League (IPL) route.
“Very interesting creative solutions and innovations are lined up to excite listeners as well as brands during IPL,” Arjun Kolady, Head of Sales of the Swedish streaming giant told e4m, when asked about Spotify’s IPL offerings. He didn’t disclose details of these offerings though.
Richard Frankel, the Global Creative Director of the company was in India last month as Spotify India celebrated its fourth anniversary. He shared the company-funded study “Sonic Science 2.0” which claimed that audio is one of the most effective media when it comes to recall value. The study also found that the ads have 19% higher Brand Impact on Spotify compared to all other media.
Spotify, which is skewed towards Gen Z, claims it currently works with over 300 brands including Visa, Samsung, OnePlus, Amazon and Mondelez.
As internet access, smartphone usage and online transactions are on a rise in India, Spotify sees a huge opportunity for its growth. The company hopes to double its transacting users in India by 2030 from the current 350 million to 700 million.
Over 40% of Spotify users are premium members who drive most of its business. However, the premium membership is not growing at the same rate as it was in the last few years due to economic constraints.
To acquire more young consumers especially those from Bharat, Spotify has recently launched UPI for recurring subscriptions and free trials. Previously, only users who had a debit or credit card, were able to access a free trial.
Spotify has recently announced new features for creators and fans.
Frankel and Kolady shared insights into the company’s India journey, their expansion plans and challenges.
On challenges
Arjun: It has been a fantastic journey to market leadership in India, over the last 4 years.
On the ad side, we have worked with over 300 brands, which includes Media and entertainment brands, FMCG companies, tech firms and device manufacturers, fintech and travel aggregators. We won several awards, grew the team, and built strong alliances with our clients and agency partners.
But, there is still so much to do. Digital audio advertising is still an emerging space, and as market leaders, our responsibility only increases to help the ecosystem move forward. We will continue to double down on evangelisation, education, and inspiration in audio.
Richard: Being the largest audio streaming service isn’t an entitlement. It is a reward! And it’s one that has to be earned every single day. We have to stay focused on making sure each one of our listeners in India feels that we are their trusted and capable audio companion as they use our platform to soundtrack their lives. When we stay focused on music fans and on audio consumers more generally we are able to build for the moments and moods and mindsets that animate their lives.
On expansion
Arjun: We want to take audio to its rightful place in the media landscape, especially given the fact that time spent on audio is more than video streaming, gaming, news, etc. We are growing our team to cover the market beyond our primary verticals of media, tech, and FMCG, and we will bring more advanced measurement and creative solutions to India this year.
And finally, we want to continue to help drive innovation and accountability through programmatic and automation.
Richard: This is an awesome and wide-open question so I am not sure if this answer addresses the exact territory you are asking about but it got me thinking about growth and how we have managed it and a few things are still core to that. First is to always try to be as relevant locally as you are globally.
We sometimes slow our market expansion to make sure that we are able to launch with repertoire and languages that are expected in every market. We also like to spend as much time as we can building audiences and listener loyalty before asking advertisers to participate in those listener interactions. It’s more than just a matter of achieving scale. Managing expansion with these concepts in place creates more trust and more brand love and longer-lasting opportunities for all of our partners.
On IPL offerings
Arjun: The excitement around IPL is building up and we are helping our partners understand how best to leverage Spotify as a part of their media mix.
While the actual viewing of the matches will not happen on Spotify, we own the build up to the match and when the celebrations after the match - across phones, smart TVs, car, watch, gaming consoles and home speakers.
Last year we saw a 113% increase on cricket related streams on Spotify during the tournament. As per GWI, 77% of Spotify free users are cricket fans, and 67% follow the IPL. Not only that, 22% of cricket fans on Spotify have participated in fantasy sports, and 71% of cricket fans on Spotify, use digital payments.
We have some very interesting creative solutions and innovations that we have lined up that will excite our listeners as well as brands during the tournament.
On innovations
Richard: Spotify is currently working on an AI-enabled DJ, which would be a personalized AI assistant that would play music as per your choice. We are also working on NFT-enabled playlists. However, Indian users will have to wait for these innovations.
Cannes Lions honours AB InBev with 2023 Creative Marketer of the Year
The brewer is awarded for a second consecutive year, the only brand to achieve this in the history of the Festival
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 4:45 PM | 4 min read
Cannes Lions has announced that it will honour Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as Creative Marketer of the Year for a second year in a row. The honorary accolade is presented to a marketer that has amassed a body of Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time, and has established a reputation for producing brave creative and innovative marketing solutions.
AB InBev is the first brand in the Festival’s history to be honoured with the award for two consecutive years after embedding creativity at the heart of their business. Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “AB InBev have raised the bar once again and embedded a culture that ensures continued success is inevitable. This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an on-going commitment to creativity as a driver for growth.” Their published business results show that AB InBev has achieved an all-time high in sales volume in 2022 as well as brand power.
After years of driving growth through economies of scale, cost efficiencies, and mergers & acquisitions, in 2018 AB InBev embarked on a journey to develop a creative excellence programme and set a five year strategic goal to improve their creative marketing capabilities and drive organic revenue for the business. This programme saw them introduce an embedded, sustainable system and culture that put creative problem solving at the centre of their business - leading to organic growth and improved creative and financial performance including all-time high full-year volumes for FY22.
At last year’s Cannes Lions, AB InBev won an outstanding 49 Lions - 1 Grand Prix, 10 Gold, 19 Silver, 19 Bronze - across 10 brands and from seven countries. The Grand Prix was in the Creative Effectiveness Lions, the award that recognises effective strategy rooted in creativity that drives sustainable business impact over time. ‘Contract for Change’ was said by Jury President Raja Rajamannar to go “above and beyond – it is disruptive, game-changing and has impact lasting into the future”.
Cook added, “AB InBev’s commitment to creativity and the role it plays in business value creation is further supported by the clear buy-in from the company board, including CEO Michel Doukeris, which has been critical to their success. They’ve also scaled, using the best practice established in the US as a blueprint for their approach across other markets. All of this has delivered incredible business results, and the fact that they now use the number and breadth of Lion wins as a core measure of success shows just how powerful creativity is in driving progress.”
Speaking about receiving the award AB InBev's Michel Doukeris, said, “This is truly unprecedented to win such a prestigious award two years in a row. It is a testament to the creativity of our entire marketing organisation and the relentless focus on connecting in meaningful ways with consumers. Investing in organic growth is our number one priority and this recognition of creativity further demonstrates our brand building excellence.”
AB InBev will be honoured at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday 23rd June. Additionally, their seminar, taking place on Monday 19 June, will democratise their learnings for the good of wider industry growth, breaking down their five year journey and sustained success.
This year, Cannes Lions is offering a Creative Brand Marketer Pass. Exclusively for brands, the pass is designed to help brand marketers learn how to unlock creativity with learning opportunities, insights and exclusive networking invites. Additionally, LIONS, the global benchmark for creativity, and WARC, the authority on marketing effectiveness have launched Creative Impact - a co-curated stream of content aimed at marketers that will run every day and across multiple stages as part of Cannes Lions. Attendees will learn how to apply creative effectiveness in their own work amid a challenging climate for marketing budgets, as well as how to tackle the urgent need to prove the role creativity plays in supercharging sustainable commercial growth. Find out more here.
Tu Jhooti Main Makkar: When product placements stole the show
Moviegoers have been noticing instances of brand integration now more than ever. e4m asks brand experts all the whys and the hows
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 16, 2023 1:17 PM | 3 min read
The Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkar has been receiving a lot of love from critics and audiences alike. The film appeals to the sensibilities of modern-day moviegoers with just a smattering of old-school cliches like the turning-up-at-the-airport-to-stop-the-heroine-from-leaving scene.
Apart from these tropes, the audiences have also been noticing a parade of various brands that keep showing up in the scenes. Even in the theatres, people cannot help but point out the blatant integrations and are left wondering whether they were force fit or smooth.
If anyone’s keeping a count, there are more than 10 brands that were integrated into the film. The ones that the audience could easily gauge were Mercedes, Jeep, Fizz, Farzi Cafe, Olx, Chaayos, Chillis, and ENVY. Even social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram were overtly mentioned in the dialogues.
The filmmakers also ensured that the audiences didn’t miss the designer brand Manish Malhotra. Even Samsung’s flip phone found significant screen time.
Discussions about TJMM’s brand integrations moved from movie halls to social media as well.
TJMM mein brand Placements ache hai , MERCEDES, PVR, Cyber hub Hotels, Farzi Cafe.— ÆCTOR (@canima_lover) March 13, 2023
Film ka ek earning brand Placements se bhi aaya hai
Love this farzi cafe! @ShraddhaKapoor #tjmm pic.twitter.com/mcAIScvm0E— Ujjawal Thakur (@uraj7777) March 14, 2023
As a moviegoer, it was quite obvious to this writer that the viewers were conscious of the brand placements and were actively discussing them just as they would do the story. It so seems that the audience is quite cognizant of such practices, especially after movies like Krissh, Yaadein and the more recent Darlings by Netflix.
A reason why brand integrations are better noticed by the audience, according to Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting, is sheer curiosity.
At the movies,"...the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurring and people like to see what their favourite characters are donning,” Sampath points out. Viewers tend to dimensionalize the lives and contexts of characters, she states, “It comes more natural that we will pay attention to the brands that they use, the restaurants they visit, the flights they take and much more.”
What’s in it for brands?
Some may say that placements are more effective than commercials since audience takes better notice of them and is led more willingly into seeing them. Research says that weaving the products into the narrative of the film helps the viewers to develop positive sentiments towards the brands. It’s a sneaky technique employed by marketers to bypass “ad blindness” or the tendency to ignore advertisements and billboards.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, points out an interesting detail that explains why: “Most people tend to tune out advertising when they know beforehand that it’s advertising unless, of course, it’s of specific relevance to them. This is why when the brand comes integrated into the content, it gets noticed and remembered because it bypasses the screen that viewers reflexively erect in their minds to block out clutter.”
“Brands understand that they get natural recall versus spending a huge sum to hire top endorsers and then even more money to air the ad on ad breaks,” adds Sampath. In the age of social media and influencer marketing, we are also naturally primed to notice all forms of endorsement, she says.
Alls well as long as the placements are done organically and covertly. The method can backfire if they are forcefit. With audiences growing more heedful of product placements, it will be interesting to see how films and brands can step up their brand integration game.
Gujarat Titans signs 26 partners ahead of Tata IPL 2023
As many as 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with the team
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Gujarat Titans have signed 26 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
As many as 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and 15 more have signed up this year.
Gujarat Titans have retained the same partners on the playing jersey for two years running. Ather is the Principal Partners as a part of a multi-year deal. BKT Tires and Capri Global maintain their presence on the torso of the jersey as Associate Partners.
The other Associate Partners include Jio, one of India’s leading telecom-company, pipe manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics - taking their respective spots on the shoulders of the jersey.
ACKO, have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and their logo will be visible on the headgear alongside, Equitas, a small finance bank.
Timex, a legacy brand for watches, will feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit along with solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar.
Dream11 and boAt have continued as Official Partners. Ahead of the 2023 season, Gujarat Titans have welcomed as many as six new Official Partners. Bisleri have signed up as the Beverage Partner. Havmor are the Ice Cream Partner. Croma have joined hands as the Electronics Partner. Jio Cinema will present the viewers an insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign in 2023. Nestle Munch are the Chocolate Partners while Rario have come on board as an NFT Partner.
Gujarat Titans have four Merchandise Partners this year. EM and Fancode continue their association for another season. Gujarat Titans have signed up HRX to present the fans an athleisure collection. In addition, Cybeart will present fans with options for gaming chairs.
Radio One, Radio City and Top FM have signed as the Radio Partners. HCG are the Medical Partners for the Gujarat Titans.
“Gujarat Titans’ innovative approach to signing partnerships reflects our values on and off the field. We are grateful to the 11 partners who have continued their association and support. It is a matter of great pride for us that the jersey remains unchanged from last year. We also welcome 15 new partners on board and look forward to a long and fruitful association with each one of our partners,” said Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans.
