Redcliffe Life Diagnostics signs Samantha as brand ambassador

Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, a new-age diagnostics company announced their collaboration with Samantha today. Samantha, who is a popular and celebrated actor in Tamil and Telugu films, will be promoting the brand’s diagnostics, pathology and radiology services as a part of this association.

Redcliffe Life Diagnostics which had roped in Milind Soman earlier this year will be collaborating with Samantha to leverage her popularity among Indians, especially in the Southern parts of the country. The objective of the collaboration is to educate people about the benefits of getting regular health checkups and how such check-ups cover almost a hundred tests that can help prevent fatal diseases if diagnosed timely.

Expressing his delight in collaborating with Samantha, Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, said, “Redcliffe has been expanding exponentially across the country. With the current focus on facilitating easy and affordable home testing services, we are investing majorly to build capacity, increase the number of sample collection centers and enroll thousands of phlebotomists across the country. With Samantha coming on board, we are confident that her popularity among her sprawling fan base will help us to spread the message of proper testing and diagnosis much more effectively.”

Samantha also expressed her pleasure on this association, “I am very happy about my association with the Redcliffe Life Diagnostics. I have been trying to lead a healthy and sustainable lifestyle since a while, and this collaboration is just a seamless extension towards what my belief system stands for. Keeping in mind the busy lifestyle of today, facilities of home-based tests and sample collections at the convenience of people can proactively help in timely diagnosis and treatment of many ailments.”

As the pandemic has made people more particular and aware about preventive health check-ups, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics is providing 1000+ tests across its centers. The test portfolio is very wide including advance genetic screening, research-based DNA tests in reproductive health, cancer and wellness/fitness. The easy to interpret reports provide key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating both chronic and acute diseases on time. The company is currently present in 20+ cities, and with the current surge in the need for getting different kinds of tests done amidst the pandemic, the company is planning to expand to around 100+ cities in next 18 months.

