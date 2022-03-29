Samantha ‘gets wings’ in Fortune Sunflower Oil TVC

Adani Wilmar Limited has unveiled a new TV Commercial for Fortune Sunflower Oil featuring actress Samantha Prabhu.



The TVC has been conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather and portrays the ongoing communication for Sunflower Oil of Very, Very Light! The TVC stresses health and lightness, which are the qualities that Fortune Sunlite stands for.



“Samantha is a very popular actress in the South Film industry and has recently gained immense fame across the country. Being a Brand Ambassador, she will help us connect better with consumers in South markets. The TVC shows how the actress after having food cooked with Fortune Sunflower oil feels extremely light and easily perform in front of the camera during a shoot,” said Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Adani Wilmar.



The ad was aired on 24th March 2022, and will be extended across the digital medium. The new integrated campaign will have a multi-pronged approach, with reach on TV, in-store and across digital and social platforms.

“We have taken a 360-degree integrated approach to market and promote the product and over & above the TVC launch, we plan to be on-air for an average period of 10-12 weeks throughout the year. In addition, a comprehensive BTL campaign will be run across southern states. We are also going to promote on digital platform and will target the major festivals of South for better brand visibility,” added Mishra.

Speaking about her association with Adani Wilmar, Samantha said, "I am delighted to partner with Adani Wilmar, for Fortune Sunflower Oil. As a fitness enthusiast, I was naturally inclined towards this brand association. Fortune Sunflower Oil delivers on the promise of making you feel light, despite a heavy meal. I believe this is a game-changer for a lot of people who find it difficult to continue with their day after a heavy afternoon meal."

