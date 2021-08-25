Release: mCanvas' Oracle Moat measurement selection

With Oracle Moat’s integration, mCanvas can provide a comprehensive view of campaign performance to their advertisers

mCanvas has announced it has selected Oracle Moat Measurement to bring new control, choice and transparency to advertisers.

Brands are increasingly looking at innovative ways to engage with consumers. mCanvas provides creative-led solutions to brands to engage with consumers.

“Over the past six years, mCanvas has worked with over 500 brands in India and numerous others across industries, and has created award-winning mobile ads that drive branding at scale. mCanvas has now re-packaged its offerings into three mobile branding solutions - engagements, video views, and clicks, that correspond directly to a brand’s marketing objectives,” the company said.

mCanvas has been looking for a trusted technology partner to enhance brands’ advertising experience, and selected Oracle Moat to help achieve this.

As part of Oracle Advertising, Oracle Moat is a measurement and marketing analytics suite designed to help advertisers, publishers, and platforms measure media performance across the breadth of their digital advertising campaigns.

“It was important for us to find a trusted measurement technology provider who would meet our advertisers’ growing needs on brand transparency,” said Lavin Punjabi, Co-founder and CEO, mCanvas. “We deliver far more disruptive experiences for brands, and we are excited to provide brands an impartial viewability score through our collaboration with Oracle Moat,” added Punjabi.

With Oracle Moat’s integration, mCanvas can provide a comprehensive view of campaign performance to their advertisers. Brands can measure performance for each creative asset and trust that they are buying brand safe and viewable inventory.

“In an increasingly complex, connected world, advertisers need to know the most effective way to reach a relevant audience, at the right time, in the right environment, with messaging that resonates,” said Jonathan Beguely, senior client partner, Oracle Advertising. “Our work with mCanvas will enable advertisers to build powerful mobile marketing strategies to help deliver media efficiency and effectiveness.”

