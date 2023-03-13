Chandrahas Shetty joins MediaMath as Director - Partnerships
Shetty previously worked as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising
Chandrahas Shetty has joined MediaMath as Director - Partnerships after a recent stint as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising.
Shetty confirmed this news with exchange4media, saying that his new role entails managing strategic partnerships that are integrated with the company's DSP platform. He aims to leverage existing long-term partnerships and enhance the company’s relationships with data and adtech partners to drive increased value for its buying platform and clients.
Shetty has previously worked in leadership roles at Disney+Hotstar and Times Internet. He has been a part of the industry for over 12 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tech Mahindra names Mohit Joshi as MD & CEO designate
Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys where he was the President
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 12:24 PM | 2 min read
The Board of Tech Mahindra announced Mohit Joshi as the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. Mohit will take over as MD & CEO when CP Gurnani retires on 19th December 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.
Mohit Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he was the President of the company. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software & consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.
At Infosys, Mohit was Head of the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and Software businesses, which included Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI / Automation portfolio. Mohit also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.
Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.
In 2014, Mohit joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).
Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank. Mohit has lived and worked in Asia, America and Europe and currently lives with his wife and two daughters in London.
T. N. Manoharan, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra NRC said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company”.
Commenting on his appointment, Mohit Joshi said, “Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I am delighted to be joining the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We added Rs 32,000 crores to HUL's turnover in India in the last 10 years: Sanjiv Mehta
As Rohit Jawa takes over as the new HUL CEO, the outgoing chief exec. Sanjiv Mehta penned a farewell note, looking back at the milestones of the conglomerate during his tenure
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 5:05 PM | 6 min read
Today, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its new CEO who will helm the consumer durables giant for the next five years. He takes over from Sanjiv Mehta, who has been skippering HUL since 2013. On the occasion, Mehta drafted a letter welcoming Jawa to his role and also announcing his departure from the conglomerate after 31 years with the organisation.
Here is the full text of the letter:
End of an inning I started the day today with gratitude in my heart and prayers on my lips. Today, we announced my inning at Unilever will come to an end at the conclusion of HUL’s AGM on June 26’ 23. It has been a most exhilarating ride of 31 years of which for 21 years I have had the privilege of serving Unilever’s businesses in 25 countries in various parts of the world as the CEO. Serving the business in South Asia including Hindustan Unilever as the CEO / Executive Chairman / President for the last ten years has been an honor of a lifetime. It has been one of the longest tenures in the illustrious history of Hindustan Unilever. I also had the privilege of being the first incumbent CEO of HUL to be on the Executive Board (Unilever Leadership Executive) of Unilever.
Unilever is not just another company but an institution where values and purpose are center stage. It is a beacon of diversity and inclusion. It is a company where creating a positive impact on the environment and society is as integral as building a brand. It is a company with perhaps the largest footprint in the world whose brands are available in more countries than the members of the United Nations. I want to start by thanking my teams in the Philippines, North Africa & Middle East and last but not the least my team in South Asia and India for giving me their best. My stints in different countries and regions had its fair share of challenges. In the early years of this millennium, I took over as the Chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. We turned around a business which was reeling and in deep trouble into one of the finest companies in the country while delivering mid-teens growth. In the Philippines during my tenure as the CEO and Chairman of Unilever Philippines Inc we fought a pitched battle and took over leadership of the biggest category from our archrival in what has gone down in marketing folklore as one of the finest victories. During my time as Chairman of Unilever - North Africa and Middle East we navigated the financial crisis and the Arab spring and despite the massive crisis in the region, delivered market beating double digit growth over the 5 years.
In India, during the last 10 years, we added Euro 4 billion (Rs 32,000 crores) to our turnover increasing it by 2.3X. We improved our EBITDA margin by 860 bps and EBITDA by 3.5X in the last ten years. The market capitalization increased by 5X to over $ 70 billion which is more than the market cap of many global FMCG companies including Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Colgate and many more. Just the market cap increase in the last 10 years would have made HUL the 10th most valuable company in the country.
It is not just the numbers but the capabilities we have built to reinvent the Company. Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) strategy recognizes the heterogeneity of India and has given us significant competitive edge and is hard to replicate. We have taken the science and art of Market Development (or Market Making) to a new level altogether. Today, these new segments constitute over 20% of our turnover. ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda is a great example of a legacy company re-inventing itself with data and technology. Our Shikhar app has been adopted by 1.1 million retailers. Our Dapada factory has been recognized as a lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum for Industry 4.0, the first in FMCG and is the first factory across industries in the country to be recognized as lighthouse for sustainability. Our Jarvis model allows us to optimize different variables using Bayesian modelling. From a linear value chain, HUL is becoming a web of eco systems.
Our purpose driven brands have changed behaviors at scale and are a great example of being a force for good. The women in management have increased from under 20% to 45% and we are on course to becoming a gender balanced management by 2025. We are now focusing our energies on the front line and with the blue collars. Hindustan Unilever Foundation working in thousands of villages together with our partners has created a water potential of over 2 trillion liters, enough to meet the drinking water needs of the entire adult population for over one year. Our iconic Suvidha centers in the slums of Mumbai provide a life of dignity to lakhs of slum dwellers. Our Project Shakti has added over 1.5 lakh women micro entrepreneurs in deep rural areas. Our Prabhat initiative which we launched 10 years back has positively impacted over 9 million individuals in rural areas. The Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital which we created by converting an old oil tanker into a hospital ship plies across different islands in Bangladesh and has provided healthcare to over a million people.
My story is the story of an amazing team who have worked with passion, commitment, perseverance, and loyalty. I am extremely proud of each one of them for giving their best. Our philosophy of aligning with the national agenda under a simple but profound principle of ‘what is good for India is good for HUL’ has held us in good stead. I will go with a comfort that our business today is much stronger than ever before and our impact on the country & society much larger.
My gratitude to each one of my team members and to those who are no longer in my team / in the company today but have worked with me. I doff my hat to my ‘dream team’. I would also like to thank the people who preceded us for the foundations they laid on which we have strengthened and continued to build this great company. I would like to welcome my successor, Rohit Jawa. I am sure under him new records will be set and the business will go further and higher.
I am excitedly looking forward to my next inning. I am reminded of Robert Frost’s famous lines …. “Miles to go before I sleep”. In the next few months, I will have an opportunity to meet many of my team members in different locations, to thank them and give them a big hug. God Bless!
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as next CEO to succeed Sanjiv Mehta
The appointment will be effective from June 27, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 3:19 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) board has approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the FMCG giant informed the stock exchanges.
Jawa is presently the company's chief of Transformation. The appointment, which will be for a five-year period, will be effective from June 27, 2023. He will succeed Sanjiv Mehta, who has been at the helm of Hindustan Unilever since 2013.
The appointment was approved by the company board on March 10.
“Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 10th March, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Rohit Jawa, presently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever, as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023 upto 26th June, 2023 and as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (‘MD & CEO’) of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 27th June, 2023,” the informed the BSE.
“The appointment of Mr. Rohit Jawa as a Whole-time Director and MD & CEO will be subject to approval of Shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be applicable. Mr. Jawa will succeed Mr. Sanjiv Mehta as the MD & CEO of the Company with effect from 27th June, 2023,” they said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sandeep Kumar Das moves on from MX Player as VP and CMO
He has led successful campaigns for MX Originals like Queen, Aashram, Times of Music, Samantar, Matsya Kaand, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Warrior Hunt amongst others
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 2:38 PM | 1 min read
Sandeep Kumar Das, VP and Chief Marketing Officer at MX Player is leaving the company after building it into a market leader in just four years and being the driving force for successful campaigns of MX Originals like Queen, Aashram, Times of Music, Samantar, Matsya Kaand, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Warrior Hunt amongst others.
Sandeep; a brand, trade and entertainment marketing expert with over 16 years of experience across dynamic media organizations and production companies, was the driving force behind MX Player's rise. Before joining MX Player, he had worked in multiple leadership roles at UTV Motion Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Disney India Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Excel Entertainment and Sony Pictures.
He has also been instrumental in redefining the rules of marketing with success stories like Dev.D, Raajneeti, Rowdy Rathod, Wake Up Sid, Harishchandrachi Factory, Kahaani, Queen, Gangs of Wasseypur, PK, Avengers- Age of Ultron, Raees among many others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Suhail Chandhok is the new CEO of U Mumba
Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:16 PM | 3 min read
Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Suhail Chandhok as the new CEO of U Mumba. As a main figure in the new direction of the club, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise, as the three-time finalists and Pro Kabaddi Season 2 Champions enter their 10th year in PKL.
Hailing from 3 generations of sports, Suhail brings over a decade of experience in the world of sports and entertainment, both in India and overseas. From being a professional Cricketer to one of India’s leading faces and voices of Sport, Chandhok comes in as a successful sports entrepreneur and a leading figure in the evolution of Kabaddi over the last decade, with deep commitment to the development of youth talent across the country.
The 35 year old, who has been involved in sporting entities such as the IPL, PKL, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League, Hockey India League and the exciting Yuva Kabaddi Series amongst others, will take on responsibilities with immediate effect as the team look to build on the successes of the last 9 seasons with the ethos of unearthing some of the best young talent the Pro Kabaddi League has seen.
On his appointment, U Mumba team owner, Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome Suhail to the U Mumba family, joining as CEO. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of Kabaddi and other sports in the country, Suhail will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for U Mumba in our 10th year of the franchise and beyond.”
On becoming the CEO, Suhail Chandhok said, “U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals. U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I’m thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mrityunjay Kumar joins Zone Media as President, Business Development
He was previously General Manager - India at Publisher's Internationalé
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
AdTech, SaaS, digital and traditional media sales veteran Mrityunjay Kumar has joined Zone Media as President of its Business Development vertical. Kumar announced the news through a LinkedIn post: I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as President Business Development at Zone Media!"
Kumar who has over two decades of multifunctional experience has handled a wide array of roles within the industry.
He was previously General Manager - India at Publisher's Internationalé. Kumar has also worked for 9X Media, Bennett Coleman and Co., and Percept.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
REPRESENT ropes in Anirudh Voleti as Head of Strategy
Voleti has played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
REPRESENT, an artist management and representation company announced the appointment of Anirudh Voleti as the Head of Strategy. In his new role, Voleti will be responsible for developing high-impact strategies for artists as well as business growth. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Voleti brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.
He has worked closely with some of the most talented musicians in the industry, including Prateek Kuhad, Kamakshi Khanna, and Karsh Kale. He has also played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew. Voleti's ability to identify, support, and back artists and their visions has been his greatest strength. From scaling artists from 30-person house gigs to 10,000+ people stand-alone shows, to building global careers for talents and curating mesmerizing festival finale experiences, he has always been at the forefront of the industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Anirudh Voleti said, "As the Head of Strategy, my focus will be on developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the company's vision and objectives. I believe that by fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the business and drive meaningful impact. I am excited to be part of this journey and contribute my expertise to help shape the future of the company. I'm looking forward to bringing my understanding and years of experience to build, grow, develop and lead the dreams of the amazing artists, team members, and entrepreneurs at REPRESENT."
Adding on, Aayushman Sinha, Founder &, CEO, REPRESENT, said, “‘’I believe Anirudh will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of our company. His expertise and strategic vision will be essential in identifying opportunities for growth, navigating the competitive landscape, and developing plans to optimize our operations. He has a proven track record of success in driving growth and profitability, and I have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team. By working together, we know we will scale REPRESENT to newer heights”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube